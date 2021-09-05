fbpx

Expert Rating

Ferrari Roma

Expert Rating

87%
Summary

The Ferrari Roma first appeared in late 2019 before going on sale in 2020. Based on the Portofino, it is a 2+2 coupe powered by a 3.9-litre V8 engine putting out 620hp and producing a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Despite such potency Ferrari sees this car as a comfortable grant tourer, dubbing the Roma ‘La Nuova Dolce Vita’ – Italian for ‘The Sweet Life’ – and representing the carefree atmosphere in Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s. Certainly there are styling nods to several past classic Ferraris including the 250 GTO and 612 Scagletti.

Reviewers like the visuals; The Car Expert suggests the Roma looks like nothing else Ferrari offers today, “with a classically designed front grille making a real impression,” while Evo calls it “the cleanest-looking Ferrari for a generation.”

While several testers highlight the reasonable space for two adults and two children, and the equally generous boot, the Roma’s GT credentials do come in for question. The Telegraph asks whether a £170,000-plus “612bhp missile” can really be considered a comfortable grand tourer, but adds that the interior is “charmingly designed, opulent and extremely high-tech.”

However the Telegraph’s reviewer is not the only one to be frustrated trying to operate the ‘Human Machine Interface’ (HMI) that looks after driving modes and many more functions.

The Roma’s potency is not in question, though the Daily Mail’s Ray Massey describes its acceleration as “smooth and sophisticated, not rocket-like.”

The car also scores points for its comfort – Carbuyer says “In its comfort drive mode, or with the ‘bumpy road’ suspension setting chosen, the Roma’s ride is surprisingly supple for such a fast car.”

As Massey concludes; “it mixes potency with practicality, a wonderful car to prowl around in with an elegance that lies short of showing off.”

As of September 2021, the Ferrari Roma holds an Expert Rating of 87% from 13 reviews. That just pips its big brother, the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari Roma highlights

  • Looks fast and is fast…
  • …yet is also a comfortable long-distance traveller
  • Space for two adults and two children
  • Decent-sized boot

Ferrari Roma lowlights

  • HMI tech hard to use
  • Options add a lot of cost
  • Ferrari-like fuel consumption

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé
Engine: petrol V8, twin-turbocharged
Price: From £170,984 on-road

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Ferrari Roma (2020 onwards) – rosso
Ferrari Roma (2020 onwards) – action
Ferrari Roma (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Ferrari Roma (2020 onwards) – duo 1
Ferrari Roma (2020 onwards) – duo 2
Ferrari Roma (2020 onwards) – rear

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Ferrari Roma has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

No eco rating

Unsurprisingly, the Ferrari Roma has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to ever happen, but if it does then we’ll provide details here.

In the meantime, you’ll have to imagine just how environmentally friendly a twin-turbocharged, petrol V8 supercar is likely to be.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari Roma has received

2020

  • Red Dot Awards – Outstanding design quality

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari Roma, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Aston Martin Vantage | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari Portofino | Honda NSX | Jaguar F-Type | Lamborghini Huracan | Lexus LC | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911 Turbo

There’s an argument that people buy Ferraris simply because they are Ferraris, but practical rivals for the Roma, combining pace with the ability to eat up miles in comfort, include the Aston Martin DB11, Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT and Porsche 911 Turbo.  

