The Ferrari Roma first appeared in late 2019 before going on sale in 2020. Based on the Portofino, it is a 2+2 coupe powered by a 3.9-litre V8 engine putting out 620hp and producing a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Despite such potency Ferrari sees this car as a comfortable grant tourer, dubbing the Roma ‘La Nuova Dolce Vita’ – Italian for ‘The Sweet Life’ – and representing the carefree atmosphere in Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s. Certainly there are styling nods to several past classic Ferraris including the 250 GTO and 612 Scagletti.

Reviewers like the visuals; The Car Expert suggests the Roma looks like nothing else Ferrari offers today, “with a classically designed front grille making a real impression,” while Evo calls it “the cleanest-looking Ferrari for a generation.”

While several testers highlight the reasonable space for two adults and two children, and the equally generous boot, the Roma’s GT credentials do come in for question. The Telegraph asks whether a £170,000-plus “612bhp missile” can really be considered a comfortable grand tourer, but adds that the interior is “charmingly designed, opulent and extremely high-tech.”

However the Telegraph’s reviewer is not the only one to be frustrated trying to operate the ‘Human Machine Interface’ (HMI) that looks after driving modes and many more functions.

The Roma’s potency is not in question, though the Daily Mail’s Ray Massey describes its acceleration as “smooth and sophisticated, not rocket-like.”

The car also scores points for its comfort – Carbuyer says “In its comfort drive mode, or with the ‘bumpy road’ suspension setting chosen, the Roma’s ride is surprisingly supple for such a fast car.”

As Massey concludes; “it mixes potency with practicality, a wonderful car to prowl around in with an elegance that lies short of showing off.”

As of September 2021, the Ferrari Roma holds an Expert Rating of 87% from 13 reviews. That just pips its big brother, the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari Roma highlights Looks fast and is fast…

…yet is also a comfortable long-distance traveller

Space for two adults and two children

Decent-sized boot Ferrari Roma lowlights HMI tech hard to use

Options add a lot of cost

Ferrari-like fuel consumption

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé

Engine: petrol V8, twin-turbocharged

Price: From £170,984 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed:

“The Roma is a car that serves to show just what Ferrari can do when it is on tip-top form. Encapsulating some of the energy and edge from its more hardcore supercars and transplanting it into a useable GT car could have been difficult, but Ferrari has achieved it in all-encompassing fashion.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“The Roma displays the level of usability and comfort that a GT car needs but blends it with Ferrari’s characteristic sports car feel. The chassis is brilliant in its poise and balance, while the new eight-speed DCT gearbox is a perfect partner for the explosive engine.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Roma is a relatively affordable car by Ferrari standards but doesn’t disappoint with its style, sense of drama or performance and in no way dilutes what makes the brand special.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Gorgeous coupé looks to be a proper grand tourer with a front-mounted V8 and an obvious focus on usability.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“This is a true Ferrari, one that feels impeccably timed to shine a light on the marque’s glorious past, just as cars like the SF90 forge into the future. The Roma’s the Ferrari we didn’t know we wanted but, now that it’s here, want it we most certainly do.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Ferrari Roma is a stylish, comfortable GT that feels like a sports car when you want it to”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

“The Roma is a gorgeous car to gaze upon and a delight to drive too. It harks back to a more elegant era of Ferraris which the firm says is designed to evoke the spirit of a new ‘La Dolce Vita’ – good or ‘sweet’ life – in the manner of the famous 1960 Federico Fellini movie of the same name which was also set in the Italian capital.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: 3.9-litre petrol automatic

Score: 9 / 10

“Despite the V8’s awards and Ferrari’s engine builder reputation, I preferred the Roma chassis to its motor. This is a car that looks good and is every bit as good as it looks. The battle against the new Porsche 911 Turbo S promises to be a bloodbath. I can’t wait.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Direct, engaging handling and superb ride quality, plus strong performance: the sharp-suited Ferrari Roma nails its GT brief.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9.2 / 10

“Beautifully styled coupe mixes old school charm with cutting edge tech.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

“A Ferrari that’s fun, not totally bonkers.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.9-litre petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“Good looking, fast and comfortable, the Ferrari Roma is a blast from the company’s past; a front-engined two-plus-two gran turismo. It’s expensive (naturally), but offers an exclusivity that some rivals don’t and has a terrific combination of refinement and performance that will likely ensure its success.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It might be a more ‘accessible’ Ferrari, but don’t be fooled – something of an assassin still lurks within.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Ferrari Roma has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

No eco rating

Unsurprisingly, the Ferrari Roma has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to ever happen, but if it does then we’ll provide details here.

In the meantime, you’ll have to imagine just how environmentally friendly a twin-turbocharged, petrol V8 supercar is likely to be.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari Roma has received

2020

Red Dot Awards – Outstanding design quality

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari Roma, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Aston Martin Vantage | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari Portofino | Honda NSX | Jaguar F-Type | Lamborghini Huracan | Lexus LC | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911 Turbo

There’s an argument that people buy Ferraris simply because they are Ferraris, but practical rivals for the Roma, combining pace with the ability to eat up miles in comfort, include the Aston Martin DB11, Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT and Porsche 911 Turbo.

