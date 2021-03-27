Buy a Jaguar F-Type from your sofa with Cazoo
The Jaguar F-Type is a two-door, two-seat sports car available in either coupé or convertible body styles. It was originally launched in convertible form in late 2012, going on sale in the UK in summer 2013. The coupé version followed about a year later. The range was given a major update in 2019, easily recognisable from the revised front-end styling.
Originally launched with a choice of V6 or V8 engines, a four-cylinder powerplant was added in 2017. As part of the 2019 facelift, the V6 engine was dropped and a lower-spec V8 engine offered instead. There have also been high-performance SVR and Project 7 models, which are not covered here.
The Jaguar F-Type has received mostly positive reviews for its combination of style and performance. Its Expert Rating score falls a long way behind its most commonly-compared rivals, the Porsche 911 and Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman twins, but still tends to be a favourite of motoring journalists.
Key specifications
Body style: Two-door coupé and convertible
Engine: petrol
Price: From £54,510 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2012
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type sports car combines beautiful lines, find handling and a broad range of performance options.”
Model reviewed: P450 coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“Jaguar’s efforts with the heavily updated F-Type prove you can teach an old dog new tricks. Perhaps the most welcome change is the rejigged line-up, though; the new P450 option means V8 power is likely to be more appealing than ever in this popular car.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type remains at heart a simple prospect designed for those who want a sports car to look and sound great, to go fast and to offer accessible driver thrills. It now succeeds in those respects better than ever.”
Car
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a very light facelift. But the car’s even better looking than it was before, the new driver instruments are a welcome addition (even if the different modes are a little fiddly to shift between), as is CarPlay, and the driving experience remains richly rewarding.”
Model reviewed: Heritage 60 Edition convertible (2021)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type remains a fine sports car, and the R remains – for the power-hungry at least – the ultimate example of it; handsome, shatteringly fast, brawny and seriously capable.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type offers style and performance by the bucketload, combining classic grace with modernity very well.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Convertible range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type Convertible stands out for two reasons: its head-turning looks and bone-rattling V8. There are more practical open-tops, with better infotainment, though.”
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type stands out for two reasons: its head-turning looks and bone-rattling V8. There are more practical coupes, with better infotainment, though.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: Coupé range
“The new Jaguar F-Type is an evolution rather than a radical revolution. In essence, the face has been sharpened up with some razor-like headlights similar to those used in the electrifying I-Pace SUV.”
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 10 / 10
“Jag gets everything right but the price.”
DriveNation
Model reviewed: P575 R
Score: 7 / 10
“For not much less than £100K, the 567bhp Jaguar F-Type R tested here is a hard sell. But the base P300 with its sweet four-pot motor, rear drive and 223kg weight saving for little more than £50K? That makes a stack more sense.”
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The updated Jaguar F-type appeals on style and image, but there’s no escaping its age against razor-sharp rivals.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type is a very British sports car, though, and a very desirable one should you not have quite the means to stretch to something like an Aston Martin Vantage.”
Model reviewed: Convertible range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type Convertible still makes a convincing, largely comfortable touring car while providing eight-tenths of the plug-in, sheer driving brilliance of a Porsche Boxster or 911 – models that are both F-Type alternatives because of the sheer breadth of the Jaguar’s model range.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Convertible range
Score: 8.4 / 10
“If you’re in the market for a two-seat convertible sports car, and you don’t want a Porsche, the Jaguar F-Type should be near, or at, the very top of your list. Something that looks so good and drives so well should be on the list of anybody with an ounce of petrol in their bloodstream.”
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a very light facelift to the Jaguar F-Type. R customers will notice a difference, should they drive new and old back to back, but P300 customers won’t, because there are no differences to feel.”
The Sun
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic P300 coupé
“The best just got better as the Jaguar F-Type looks like a Ferrari and performs like a Porsche.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic P575 R coupé
Score: 6 / 10
“The problem with the Jaguar F-Type R, really, is that it’s just a bit too much. Too powerful, too costly, and frankly, too tricky to handle if the conditions aren’t perfect.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Coupé range (facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Slightly sharper looks, slightly sharper chassis… but otherwise refreshingly old-school. Phew.”
Model reviewed: Convertible range (facelift)
Score: 6 / 10
“Time is starting to tell for the Jaguar F-Type. Old school driving experience isn’t without charm, but sophistication is lacking.”
Model reviewed: Heritage 60 Edition
Score: 7 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type’s dynamics are the best they’ve ever been.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 6 / 10
“There’s no doubt the Jaguar F-Type holds plenty of appeal. It’s reasonably comfortable for long distances, although you’ll have to pack light; there’s not a lot of stowage space and the boot isn’t particularly big. Rivals are more enjoyable to drive, though, so look at one of those instead.”
Model reviewed: Convertible range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Jaguar F-Type Convertible makes a great noise and the more expensive versions offer exhilarating pace, but its chief rivals are better sports cars.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of March 2021, the Jaguar F-Type has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given that it’s been on sale for nearly eight years now and is a relatively low-volume model, it’s probably safe to suggest that crash testing is never going to happen.
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Jaguar F-Type has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. So far, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP and we’re not expecting the F-Type to be assessed anytime soon.
Security rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
No security rating
The Jaguar F-Type has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. We don’t expect Thatcham to go back and test older cars like the F-Type so a rating is unlikely to be forthcoming.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jaguar F-Type has received
2020
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Coupé under £35K
2019
- Honest John Awards – Best Performance Car
2018
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Coupé under £35K
2015
- UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Coupé
- Automotive Management Awards – Best New Car
- ContractHire&Leasing Awards – Best Sports Car
2014
- Auto Express Awards – Best Coupé
2013
- Top Gear Awards – Best Convertible
- Stuff Awards – Car of the Year
- FHM Awards – Best Drop Top
- Recombu Awards – Best Performance Car
- World Car Awards – Best Car Design
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Jaguar F-Type, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alpine A110 | Aston Martin Vantage | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Ford Mustang | Mercedes-Benz SLC | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Porsche 911 | Toyota GR Supra