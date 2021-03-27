fbpx

76 %
Expert Rating
Jaguar F-Type coupe (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Jaguar F-Type

(2013 – present)

The Jaguar F-Type is a two-door, two-seat sports car available in either coupé or convertible body styles. It was originally launched in convertible form in late 2012, going on sale in the UK in summer 2013. The coupé version followed about a year later. The range was given a major update in 2019, easily recognisable from the revised front-end styling.

Originally launched with a choice of V6 or V8 engines, a four-cylinder powerplant was added in 2017. As part of the 2019 facelift, the V6 engine was dropped and a lower-spec V8 engine offered instead. There have also been high-performance SVR and Project 7 models, which are not covered here.

The Jaguar F-Type has received mostly positive reviews for its combination of style and performance. Its Expert Rating score falls a long way behind its most commonly-compared rivals, the Porsche 911 and Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman twins, but still tends to be a favourite of motoring journalists.

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door coupé and convertible
Engine: petrol
Price: From £54,510 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2012
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Jaguar F-Type coupé (2020 onwards)
F-Type coupé (2020 onwards)
Jaguar F-Type roadster (2020 onwards) - rear view
F-Type roadster (2020 onwards)
Jaguar F-Type roadster (2020 onwards) - cabin and dashboard
F-Type interior (2020 onwards)
Jaguar F-Type roadster (2020 onwards) - front view
F-Type roadster (2020 onwards)
Jaguar F-Type coupé (2020 onwards) - rear view
F-Type coupé (2020 onwards)
Jaguar F-Type coupé (2014 - 2019)
F-Type coupé (2014 – 2019)
Jaguar F-Type roadster (2013 - 2019)
F-Type roadster (2013 – 2019)

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2021, the Jaguar F-Type has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given that it’s been on sale for nearly eight years now and is a relatively low-volume model, it’s probably safe to suggest that crash testing is never going to happen.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Jaguar F-Type has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. So far, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP and we’re not expecting the F-Type to be assessed anytime soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Jaguar F-Type has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. We don’t expect Thatcham to go back and test older cars like the F-Type so a rating is unlikely to be forthcoming.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jaguar F-Type has received

2020

  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Coupé under £35K

2019

  • Honest John Awards – Best Performance Car

2018

  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Coupé under £35K

2015

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Coupé
  • Automotive Management Awards – Best New Car
  • ContractHire&Leasing Awards – Best Sports Car

2014

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Coupé

2013

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Convertible
  • Stuff Awards – Car of the Year
  • FHM Awards – Best Drop Top
  • Recombu Awards – Best Performance Car
  • World Car Awards – Best Car Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Jaguar F-Type, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alpine A110 | Aston Martin Vantage | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Ford Mustang | Mercedes-Benz SLC | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Porsche 911 | Toyota GR Supra

