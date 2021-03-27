Buy a Jaguar F-Type from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

The Jaguar F-Type is a two-door, two-seat sports car available in either coupé or convertible body styles. It was originally launched in convertible form in late 2012, going on sale in the UK in summer 2013. The coupé version followed about a year later. The range was given a major update in 2019, easily recognisable from the revised front-end styling.

Originally launched with a choice of V6 or V8 engines, a four-cylinder powerplant was added in 2017. As part of the 2019 facelift, the V6 engine was dropped and a lower-spec V8 engine offered instead. There have also been high-performance SVR and Project 7 models, which are not covered here.

The Jaguar F-Type has received mostly positive reviews for its combination of style and performance. Its Expert Rating score falls a long way behind its most commonly-compared rivals, the Porsche 911 and Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman twins, but still tends to be a favourite of motoring journalists.

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door coupé and convertible

Engine: petrol

Price: From £54,510 on-road Launched: Autumn 2012

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type sports car combines beautiful lines, find handling and a broad range of performance options.”

Read review Model reviewed: P450 coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“Jaguar’s efforts with the heavily updated F-Type prove you can teach an old dog new tricks. Perhaps the most welcome change is the rejigged line-up, though; the new P450 option means V8 power is likely to be more appealing than ever in this popular car.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type remains at heart a simple prospect designed for those who want a sports car to look and sound great, to go fast and to offer accessible driver thrills. It now succeeds in those respects better than ever.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a very light facelift. But the car’s even better looking than it was before, the new driver instruments are a welcome addition (even if the different modes are a little fiddly to shift between), as is CarPlay, and the driving experience remains richly rewarding.”

Read review Model reviewed: Heritage 60 Edition convertible (2021)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type remains a fine sports car, and the R remains – for the power-hungry at least – the ultimate example of it; handsome, shatteringly fast, brawny and seriously capable.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type offers style and performance by the bucketload, combining classic grace with modernity very well.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Convertible range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type Convertible stands out for two reasons: its head-turning looks and bone-rattling V8. There are more practical open-tops, with better infotainment, though.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type stands out for two reasons: its head-turning looks and bone-rattling V8. There are more practical coupes, with better infotainment, though.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Coupé range

“The new Jaguar F-Type is an evolution rather than a radical revolution. In essence, the face has been sharpened up with some razor-like headlights similar to those used in the electrifying I-Pace SUV.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 10 / 10

“Jag gets everything right but the price.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: P575 R

Score: 7 / 10

“For not much less than £100K, the 567bhp Jaguar F-Type R tested here is a hard sell. But the base P300 with its sweet four-pot motor, rear drive and 223kg weight saving for little more than £50K? That makes a stack more sense.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The updated Jaguar F-type appeals on style and image, but there’s no escaping its age against razor-sharp rivals.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type is a very British sports car, though, and a very desirable one should you not have quite the means to stretch to something like an Aston Martin Vantage.”

Read review Model reviewed: Convertible range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type Convertible still makes a convincing, largely comfortable touring car while providing eight-tenths of the plug-in, sheer driving brilliance of a Porsche Boxster or 911 – models that are both F-Type alternatives because of the sheer breadth of the Jaguar’s model range.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Convertible range

Score: 8.4 / 10

“If you’re in the market for a two-seat convertible sports car, and you don’t want a Porsche, the Jaguar F-Type should be near, or at, the very top of your list. Something that looks so good and drives so well should be on the list of anybody with an ounce of petrol in their bloodstream.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a very light facelift to the Jaguar F-Type. R customers will notice a difference, should they drive new and old back to back, but P300 customers won’t, because there are no differences to feel.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic P300 coupé

“The best just got better as the Jaguar F-Type looks like a Ferrari and performs like a Porsche.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic P575 R coupé

Score: 6 / 10

“The problem with the Jaguar F-Type R, really, is that it’s just a bit too much. Too powerful, too costly, and frankly, too tricky to handle if the conditions aren’t perfect.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé range (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“Slightly sharper looks, slightly sharper chassis… but otherwise refreshingly old-school. Phew.”

Read review Model reviewed: Convertible range (facelift)

Score: 6 / 10

“Time is starting to tell for the Jaguar F-Type. Old school driving experience isn’t without charm, but sophistication is lacking.”

Read review Model reviewed: Heritage 60 Edition

Score: 7 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type’s dynamics are the best they’ve ever been.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s no doubt the Jaguar F-Type holds plenty of appeal. It’s reasonably comfortable for long distances, although you’ll have to pack light; there’s not a lot of stowage space and the boot isn’t particularly big. Rivals are more enjoyable to drive, though, so look at one of those instead.”

Read review Model reviewed: Convertible range

Score: 6 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Type Convertible makes a great noise and the more expensive versions offer exhilarating pace, but its chief rivals are better sports cars.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2021, the Jaguar F-Type has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given that it’s been on sale for nearly eight years now and is a relatively low-volume model, it’s probably safe to suggest that crash testing is never going to happen.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Jaguar F-Type has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. So far, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP and we’re not expecting the F-Type to be assessed anytime soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Jaguar F-Type has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. We don’t expect Thatcham to go back and test older cars like the F-Type so a rating is unlikely to be forthcoming.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jaguar F-Type has received

2020 What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Coupé under £35K 2019 Honest John Awards – Best Performance Car 2018 What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Coupé under £35K

2015 UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Coupé

Automotive Management Awards – Best New Car

ContractHire&Leasing Awards – Best Sports Car 2014 Auto Express Awards – Best Coupé 2013 Top Gear Awards – Best Convertible

Stuff Awards – Car of the Year

FHM Awards – Best Drop Top

Recombu Awards – Best Performance Car

World Car Awards – Best Car Design

