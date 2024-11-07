fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

Jaguar to retire all models ahead of 2026 re-launch

Jaguar has confirmed that it will stop selling new cars in the UK, in preparation for the British brand's re-launch as an electric-only manufacturer in 2026

Jaguar retires all models

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Jaguar has confirmed that it will stop selling new cars in the UK, in preparation for the British brand’s re-launch as an electric-only manufacturer in 2026.

The brand’s XE, XF and F-Type models were pulled from production at Jaguar’s factory in the UK early this year, and the E-Pace and I-Pace – which are built in Austria – will be retired in December. The F-Pace SUV, which is also built in the UK, is also set for retirement, with production scheduled to end next year.

Beyond that, the British manufacturer will sell approved used cars through their website and dealership network until 2026.

While there will be no new Jaguar models arriving next year, we will find out more about Jaguar’s next-generation electric range in the coming months. The British brand is aiming to become a luxury brand with a lower volume of sales (and presumably higher pricing), and has slimmed down its dealership network this year in preparation.

The new Jaguar range will reportedly arrive in 2026, and while we know very little about these new models at the moment, it is speculated that one of these models will be an upmarket electric grand tourer that will challenge the sales of the highly-regarded Porsche Taycan.

Jaguar has been selling an electric car for over six years now, this being the Jaguar I-Pace which has been given a wide array of automotive awards since its launch in 2018. Jaguar has not announced whether a new version of the I-Pace will be included in its new electric range, but has said that it is designing a new luxurious SUV aimed at the very top end of the market.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved