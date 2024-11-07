Jaguar to retire all models ahead of 2026 re-launch

Jaguar has confirmed that it will stop selling new cars in the UK, in preparation for the British brand’s re-launch as an electric-only manufacturer in 2026.

The brand’s XE, XF and F-Type models were pulled from production at Jaguar’s factory in the UK early this year, and the E-Pace and I-Pace – which are built in Austria – will be retired in December. The F-Pace SUV, which is also built in the UK, is also set for retirement, with production scheduled to end next year.

Beyond that, the British manufacturer will sell approved used cars through their website and dealership network until 2026.

While there will be no new Jaguar models arriving next year, we will find out more about Jaguar’s next-generation electric range in the coming months. The British brand is aiming to become a luxury brand with a lower volume of sales (and presumably higher pricing), and has slimmed down its dealership network this year in preparation.

The new Jaguar range will reportedly arrive in 2026, and while we know very little about these new models at the moment, it is speculated that one of these models will be an upmarket electric grand tourer that will challenge the sales of the highly-regarded Porsche Taycan.

Jaguar has been selling an electric car for over six years now, this being the Jaguar I-Pace which has been given a wide array of automotive awards since its launch in 2018. Jaguar has not announced whether a new version of the I-Pace will be included in its new electric range, but has said that it is designing a new luxurious SUV aimed at the very top end of the market.