Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
Aston Martin Vantage (2018 onwards) Expert Rating

Aston Martin Vantage

(2018 - present)

83 %
Expert Rating

The Aston Martin Vantage is a luxury two-seater sports car available as a coupé and (from summer 2020) a roadster. It is the entry-level model in the Aston Martin range, although any car with a six-figure price tag is hardly ‘entry-level’.

The Vantage has a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG, and there is a higher-performance model called the Vantage AMR that is currently the only model available with a manual gearbox (although it will be available on regular models from mid-2020). All models are built in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The Aston Martin Vantage has received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although not to the same rapturous degree as the latest 992-generation Porsche 911. It is considered to be a huge step forward dynamically from the previous-generation Vantage, and performance is excellent. The styling has received mixed reviews, while the only real objective criticism has been that it’s not quite as good as the Porsche 911 in most areas.

More Aston Martin ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: coupe / convertible
Engine: petrol V8
Price: From £123,500 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

2018 Aston Martin Vantage - front
2018 Aston Martin Vantage - rear
2019 Aston Martin Vantage AMR - front
2019 Aston Martin Vantage AMR - rear
2018 Aston Martin Vantage - interior
2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster and coupe
The Car Expert Best of British horizontal banner

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Aston Martin Vantage has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Aston Martin Vantage has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Aston Martin Vantage has received

2018

  • News UK Motoring Awards – Best Sports Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Aston Martin DB11, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi R8 | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Honda NSX | Jaguar F-Type SVR | McLaren 570S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

More Aston Martin ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Car manufacturer news

Billionaire bails out struggling Aston Martin

Cash-strapped Aston Martin has agreed to sell a 17% million stake to a consortium led by a Canadian billionaire to try and secure its future.
Read more
New model

Aston Martin DBX SUV is finally revealed

Aston Martin has unveiled the first SUV in its 106-year history, and is hoping the new £158K DBX model will boost the company's flagging sales.
Read more
New model

Aston Martin hypercar to be called Valhalla

Aston Martin has revealed that its next hypercar all be called the Valhalla, following the Norse tradition established by the previous Aston Martin Valkyrie.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

First Aston Martin DBX boosts UK car manufacturing

The first pre-production examples of the upcoming Aston Martin DBX SUV have rolled off the production line at the firm’s new factory in Wales.
Read more
Model update

Aston Martin Vantage AMR revealed with seven-speed manual gearbox

A new limited-edition Aston Martin Vantage AMR has been revealed, featuring a seven-speed manual gearbox in place of the automatic unit on the standard car.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Aston Martin DB11

82%
The Aston Martin DB11 has received unanimously positive scores from the UK motoring media, with particular praise for its blend of performance and comfort.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.