The Aston Martin Vantage is a luxury two-seater sports car available as a coupé and (from summer 2020) a roadster. It is the entry-level model in the Aston Martin range, although any car with a six-figure price tag is hardly ‘entry-level’.

The Vantage has a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG, and there is a higher-performance model called the Vantage AMR that is currently the only model available with a manual gearbox (although it will be available on regular models from mid-2020). All models are built in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The Aston Martin Vantage has received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although not to the same rapturous degree as the latest 992-generation Porsche 911. It is considered to be a huge step forward dynamically from the previous-generation Vantage, and performance is excellent. The styling has received mixed reviews, while the only real objective criticism has been that it’s not quite as good as the Porsche 911 in most areas.

Body style: coupe / convertible

Engine: petrol V8

Price: From £123,500 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “In the latest Vantage, Aston Martin has a sports car to be proud of. It performs as such a beast should, behaves itself when the need arises and oozes quality outside and in.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: AMR

Score: 7 / 10

“There are many things to like about the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, not least the way it looks and sounds.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Aston Martin Vantage is a huge step up from the model that went before it. Its performance and refinement are exceptional, and for those looking for a brilliantly well-rounded sports coupe it has very few peers indeed.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Vantage’s rivals may have more or less a common price, but they’re designed to be used in subtly different ways and to appeal quite differently. But the Aston Martin Vantage brings real breadth to the super-sports car class and covers a lot of territory.”

Read review Model reviewed: AMR

Score: 9 / 10

“Heightened engagement and assertive action of a manual gearbox adds hugely to the Vantage’s appeal.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: AMR

Score: 8 / 10

The new Aston Martin Vantage AMR is Aston’s first crack at a more serious baby sports car and it’s packing a seven-speed manual.

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Aston Martin Vantage is a highly convincing sports car, and a solid improvement over its predecessor. Despite the similarities in hardware, its more aggressive personality also succeeds in clearly differentiating the Vantage from the larger, softer DB11.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The stylish Aston Martin Vantage is one of the most enjoyable, capable and characterful cars in its class”

Read review Daily Mail + “In today’s highly competitive world of motoring, a movie link to a legendary spy is not enough. It won’t cut. The car really has to deliver. And it does.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: AMR

Score: 9 / 10

“A more involving and agile Vantage with a more clearly defined character.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Fast and fun Aston Martin Vantage is very different to its predecessor, but fun, and faster than ever.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“You’re blown away when you see it, but to drive it is to love it. The engine is keen to push forward, the noise addictive, and cornering incredible. It comes with a sweet eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox that’s smooth as silk around town and hugely engaging at speed.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Aston Martin Vantage isn’t perfect, but it is an impressive package, with its design, chassis and powertrain all striking a great balance between outright aggression and luxurious refinement.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Vantage AMR manual

“The Aston Martin Vantage’s 4.0-litre V8 engine sounds so epic you’ll be applauded by strangers”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A bit on the dim side, but still a total belter” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A superb blend of British beauty and German engineering”

Read review The Telegraph + “The V8 Vantage is all things to all Englishmen, a sort of automotive panacea for motorists otherwise wary of compromise.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“Likeable and fast sports GT, comfortable, with a surprising amount of practicality. It enters a crowded market where some equally charismatic rivals are as quick, much cheaper and a lot more economical, and there were slightly worrying inconsistencies about the test cars provided.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Punchy, exciting, yet still big-hearted and amazingly comfortable. The baby Aston is also the best Aston.”

Read review Model reviewed: AMR

Score: 8 / 10

“Sat in the middle of all 200 examples is – hurrah! – a manual gearbox. Y’know, like they used in the olden days.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Aston Martin’s best sports car to date, even if a Porsche 911 is a better all-rounder”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Aston Martin Vantage has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Aston Martin Vantage has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Aston Martin Vantage has received

2018

News UK Motoring Awards – Best Sports Car

