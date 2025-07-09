New Aston Martin Vantage S revealed

Aston Martin has revealed its new Vantage S – the most performance-focused in the Aston Martin Vantage sports car range.

With the hugely upgraded Vantage already representing a giant leap forward over the previous (2018 to 2024) version, the new Vantage S builds on that upgrade with increased power and even greater dynamic prowess.

Following the recently announced DBX S, the Vantage S is the latest model in Aston Martin’s two-decade tradition of applying the ‘S’ suffix to higher-performance versions of its models.

This began with the Vanquish S, which made its public debut at the Paris motor show in 2004, followed by the smaller V8 and V12 Vantage S models launched in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Central to the Vantage S is an upgraded version of Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, which is supplied to the British sports car company by Mercedes-AMG. This now boasts 680hp at 6,000rpm, with its peak torque of 800Nm delivered between 3,000 and 6,000rpm to provide immediate in-gear response.

Further enhancing driver engagement and performance feel, Aston Martin claims its engineers have improved the throttle pedal weight and response to align with what it considers to be ‘S’ characteristics.

Calibration changes have also been made to the powertrain, with optimisation of the launch control system resulting in a fractional improvement in 0-60mph time, which is now just 3.3 seconds. The 0-124mph mark is reached in just over ten seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at 202mph, although few owners are likely to see that.

Compared to the previous generation, the latest Vantage S also benefits from a number of detail changes made to the suspension hardware, powertrain mounts and control software across the Vantage range. These are claimed to bring greater agility along with improvements in feel, driver engagement and composure.

At the front, the new Vantage S is identified by two new ‘blades’ in the bonnet’s hot air vents. These are finished in gloss black, although you can option them to be made from carbon fibre instead. At the rear, a small decklid spoiler is another subtle indicator of the marques sharpened performance focus.

There are discreet ‘S’ signature badges on the lower front wings. These hand-made, brass-forged badges are infilled in red glass enamel, with the surround plated in either bright or dark chrome to match the colour of the Aston Martin wings specified by the customer.

Inside, customers can choose either a red or silver anodised finish to the knurled metal drive mode rotary control. This is colour-matched to the seatbelt, contrast welt, contrast stitch and headrest embroidery.

For customers wishing more luxury, the interior is available with either full semi-aniline leather or a combination of leather and Alcantara, with a range of monotone and duotone options. Diminishing chevron quilting, surrounded by perforations, are a further cabin highlight.

The Aston Martin Vantage S is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the last few months of the year. Aston Martin has yet to announce pricing, but it should be a chunky increase over the standard Vantage that you no longer want…