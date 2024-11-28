fbpx
The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We'll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Mercedes-AMG GT

(2024 - present)

Mercedes-AMG GT | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

54
%
E

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

36
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

8
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mercedes-AMG GT is an upmarket high-performance coupé. This is the second-generation version, which arrived in the UK in 2024.

Whereas the former model was a two-seater V8, this latest iteration is a four-seater, available as either a four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid or a V8 twin-turbocharged plug-in hybrid.

A key rival of the Porsche 911, the AMG GT is largely regarded as an improvement on its predecessor by the British motoring media.

What Car?’s Steve Huntingford says the GT “isn’t as agile or engaging” as some rivals, but “it’s surprisingly practical and the V8 petrol engine – a rarity these days – sounds fantastic.” Carwow’s Darren Cassey also highlights the car’s unexpected practicality, but caveats that with the conclusion that the “the rear seats are pretty much pointless.”

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-AMG GT holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54%. Beyond the car’s commendable collection of review scores, this overall score is hindered by high running costs.

AMG GT highlights

  • Comfortable cruiser with impressive performance
  • More practical than other upmarket sports cars
  • Agile handling

AMG GT lowlights

  • Expensive to buy and run
  • Restricted forward visibility
  • Feels very heavy for a supercar

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé
Engines: petrol
Price: From £101,685 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-AMG GT front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG GT rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG GT interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-AMG GT has not been tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its pricing and exclusivity, the sports car is unlikely to undergo these crash tests in the future.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-AMG GT has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models20 mpgE20 – 20 mpgE – E
Plug-in hybrid models35 mpgD35 – 35 mpgD – D
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models319 g/kmD319 – 319 g/kmD – D
Plug-in hybrid models188 g/kmC188 – 188 g/kmC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£687D
Year 2£1,685D
Year 3£2,798D
Year 4£3,077D
Year 5£4,165D
Overall£12,412D

The Mercedes-AMG GT is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

As you might expect from a top-of-the-line sports car, the AMG GT’s fuel efficiency is poor – particularly for petrol mild-hybrid models which on average offer a fuel consumption of 20mpg. Plug-in hybrid variants aren’t as thirsty – with an average fuel consumption of 35mpg – but this is still much less fuel efficient than the average hybrid.

The car’s insurance premiums are in the highest bracket and its servicing and maintenance costs during the course of the first five years of ownership are expensive. The estimated five-year maintenance total of over £12k is over £2k more costly than the equivalent expected costs for rivals like the Porsche 911 and Maserati MC20.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG GT to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the AMG GT, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-AMG GT

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW M8 | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari 296 GTB Ferrari F8 | Lexus LC | Maserati MC20McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | McLaren 720S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

Combining thrilling pace with driving comfort and practicality, the Mercedes-AMG GT is an impressive coupé with an expensive price tag and running costs.

