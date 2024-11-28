Summary

The Mercedes-AMG GT is an upmarket high-performance coupé. This is the second-generation version, which arrived in the UK in 2024.

Whereas the former model was a two-seater V8, this latest iteration is a four-seater, available as either a four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid or a V8 twin-turbocharged plug-in hybrid.

A key rival of the Porsche 911, the AMG GT is largely regarded as an improvement on its predecessor by the British motoring media.

What Car?’s Steve Huntingford says the GT “isn’t as agile or engaging” as some rivals, but “it’s surprisingly practical and the V8 petrol engine – a rarity these days – sounds fantastic.” Carwow’s Darren Cassey also highlights the car’s unexpected practicality, but caveats that with the conclusion that the “the rear seats are pretty much pointless.”

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-AMG GT holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54%. Beyond the car’s commendable collection of review scores, this overall score is hindered by high running costs.

AMG GT highlights Comfortable cruiser with impressive performance

More practical than other upmarket sports cars

Agile handling AMG GT lowlights Expensive to buy and run

Restricted forward visibility

Feels very heavy for a supercar

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £101,685 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: GT 63 coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“It carries the same name as its predecessor, but you have to judge the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 on very different criteria. Its move towards a more refined, grown-up attitude has plenty of practical benefits, yet its tech-laden chassis still offers stunning performance and grip while adding continent-crossing comfort.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Autocar + Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT is fearsomely quick, and truly usable, but less lovable than before.”

Author: Richard Lane

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GT 63 SE Performance

Score: 6 / 10

“The SE Performance certainly has some very big numbers going for it, but it’s a bit of a one trick pony. It’s certainly effective on the autobahn, both at generating very big numbers very quickly, and at persuading slower traffic out of the overtaking lane, but there’s little joy to be had at slower speeds. If you must have an AMG GT, get the regular 63.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Model reviewed: GT 63

Score: 10 / 10

“Mercedes-AMG has put our worries to rest: its latest AMG GT is a good car and thus a big relief. The new AMG GT oozes confidence from every aluminium and carbon fibre pore because its reassuringly wide comfort zone is not tailored for Lewis Hamilton & George Russell, but for you & me.”

Author: Georg Kacher

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is great fun to drive and surprisingly practical, but the rear seats are pretty much pointless.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GT 63 Pro

Score: 9 / 10

“Mercedes-AMG has toughened up the GT63 coupe for track work. It’s expensive but crushingly effective.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GT 63 SE Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“At monster speeds it feels rock solid, relaxed almost, and the sight of its aggressive front end in the mirror clears the outside lane effectively too. This feels very much like the natural habitat of the AMG’s hybrid GT.”

Author: John Barker

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new AMG GT accomplishes the majority of its goals with a high degree of success. It’s a better grand tourer than its predecessor and a more engaging, characterful and precise sports car too. A rival for Porsche’s 911? For some quite possibly.”

Author: Stuart Gallagher

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The standard GT 63 apes the Porsche 911’s practicality and refinement, but the GT 63 Pro brings back a dose of aggression. It’s sharper and more precise than the standard V8 – never mind the power bump – and certainly fun when pushed on track.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“AMG reinvents the GT as more of a… GT. Quick, composed, versatile and keeps the thunderous V8 alive a little longer.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé isn’t as agile or engaging as the best sports cars, but it’s surprisingly practical and the V8 petrol engine – a rarity these days – sounds fantastic.”

Author: Steve Huntingford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-AMG GT has not been tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its pricing and exclusivity, the sports car is unlikely to undergo these crash tests in the future.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-AMG GT has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 20 mpg E 20 – 20 mpg E – E Plug-in hybrid models 35 mpg D 35 – 35 mpg D – D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 319 g/km D 319 – 319 g/km D – D Plug-in hybrid models 188 g/km C 188 – 188 g/km C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £687 D Year 2 £1,685 D Year 3 £2,798 D Year 4 £3,077 D Year 5 £4,165 D Overall £12,412 D

The Mercedes-AMG GT is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

As you might expect from a top-of-the-line sports car, the AMG GT’s fuel efficiency is poor – particularly for petrol mild-hybrid models which on average offer a fuel consumption of 20mpg. Plug-in hybrid variants aren’t as thirsty – with an average fuel consumption of 35mpg – but this is still much less fuel efficient than the average hybrid.

The car’s insurance premiums are in the highest bracket and its servicing and maintenance costs during the course of the first five years of ownership are expensive. The estimated five-year maintenance total of over £12k is over £2k more costly than the equivalent expected costs for rivals like the Porsche 911 and Maserati MC20.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG GT to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the AMG GT, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-AMG GT

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW M8 | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari 296 GTB | Ferrari F8 | Lexus LC | Maserati MC20 | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | McLaren 720S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo

Buy a Mercedes-AMG GT

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mercedes-AMG GT, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscribe to a Mercedes-AMG GT

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)