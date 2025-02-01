Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2025?

The last couple of years have seen a resurgence, of sorts, in sales for plug-in hybrid vehicles. Demand had been sliding for a few years as more customers jumped straight from fossil-fuel cars to EVs, but 2023 and 2024 saw a rebound in sales for a few different reasons.

Car makers have been under pressure from the government to sell more electric cars, with mandated numbers introduced in 2024 that will increase through until 2030. But they also earn partial credits for very low-emission vehicles, which basically means plug-in hybrids.

The latest generation of plug-in hybrids are also able to travel much further on electrical power, with larger and more efficient batteries yielding more than 50 miles of range in many cases. That means that many plug-in hybrids can spend most of their lives running on electricity, only needing petrol for longer journeys.

Having said that, we’re not seeing many new plug-in hybrid models being brought to market. Plug-in hybrid models are based on regular petrol models, and there are very few new petrol models being launched as car makers turn their attention to new EVs. However, we have seen some manufacturers upgrading their existing models to prolong their production lives for a few years longer as the growth of EVs has slowed in the last year.

Whether we see more car brands upgrading their plug-in hybrid models will almost certainly depend on how EV sales proceed in 2025. With Europe adopting tough new targets that follow from the UK’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that began last year, it may be that the push towards EVs is renewed and plug-ins fade away again. Or we could see the recent resurgence continue for another few years yet.

Here are all the current plug-in hybrid models on sale in the UK, and the new models we’re expecting to see over the course of this year.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo’s only model with a plug-in drivetrain remains the Tonale SUV, which is also available in mild-hybrid form though reviewers have found this model less impressive.

We are unlikely to see any more plug-in hybrids from the Italian brand – Alfa has committed itself to going all-electric by 2027 with a new model per year, and the Tonale will be one of the final cars to get the hybrid treatment.

Plug-in hybrids on sale now Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in hybrids launching this year None

Audi

Audi Q5

Long an advocate of plug-in hybrids alongside full electrification, Audi’s range shrunk a little with the final Q3 hybrid being made ahead of the launch of what we expect to be an all-new version of the small SUV. It is being built in tandem with sister brand Cupra’s new Terramar and a plug-in hybrid is expected to be in the plans, but not on initial models. We may see this car in 2025.

The A3 Sportback gained a new plug-in hybrid drivetrain in 2024, a larger battery extending its electric-only range to 88 miles. Audi also launched its latest Q5 range in 2024 with petrol and diesel engines, with plug-in variants expected some time in 2025.

The all-new Audi A5 has also just arrived in the UK – this is the replacement for the former A4 saloon and estate. Like the Q5, it will launch initially with petrol and diesel engines, with plug-in hybrids following later.

Bentley

Bentley Flying Spur

In 2024 Bentley added its signature Continental GT sports coupe to a plug-in hybrid range that already included the Bentayga SUV and Flying Spur luxury saloon. The Continental’s former W12 powertrain made way for a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid with more than 780hp on tap.

We can expect more new plug-in models in the near future as Bentley slows down its previously ambitious full-electric plans, but 2025 will be all about rolling out the Continental.

BMW

BMW X1

BMW produces an extensive range of plug-in hybrid and full-electric models right across its model line-up, to take on the equally wide choice from its core rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

The latest generation of the executive car everyone else has to beat, the BMW 5 Series, went properly on sale during 2024 with plug-in hybrid versions of both the saloon and the Touring estate. The latest X3 SUV also arrived with one option an improved hybrid offering a longer all-electric range.

There don’t appear to be any new plug-in hybrid models on the horizon rom BMW. We may see a restyled version of the 7 Series luxury saloon, which would likely include the 750e plug-in hybrid model.

BYD

BYD Seal U

BYD is probably one of the best-known Chinese brands in the UK following plenty of effort over the past couple of years, and showed it was more than an EV maker in 2024 by launching the Seal U, an SUV version of the brand’s electric saloon but with a plug-in hybrid engine.

We can expect to see more plug-in models with BYD badges coming our way. The brand’s president stated last year that three new EVs and three new plug-in hybrids are on their way to Europe, though without giving any more details. One is expected to be the Xia luxury MPV, which the brand believes there is a market for, while another could be a plug-in version of the electric Sealion 7 crossover that is just going on sale.

However BYD management are convinced there’s a lot of interest in plug-in hybrids, and several of the new models heading our way over the next couple of years will have plug-in petrol/electric drivetrains.

Among the first is likely to be the Xia, a luxury MPV. BYD believes the van-shaped model could find big sales, particularly among upmarket chauffeur services and the like. Two more plug-in hybrids could also be in plans for the UK, but details of these are yet to be revealed.

On sale now BYD Seal U Launching this year BYD Xia

BYD Sealion 7 (to be confirmed)

Unnamed BYD model (to be confirmed)

Citroën

Citroën C5 Aircross concept

The big Citroën launch of 2025, likely in the second half of the year, should be an all-new C5 Aircross SUV – and it should look like a slightly toned-down version of the concept model above. It replaces the successful first-generation model still on sale today.

The new C5 Aircross will use the same platform as the Peugeot e-3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, which will allow it to be offered as a fully electric model for the first time, but the plug-in hybrid of the current model will survive into the new generation.

Citroën’s other plug-in hybrid will continue – the C5 X is pitched as an executive saloon and so does not sell in great numbers, but there appear to be no current plans to dispense with it.

On sale now Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 X Launching this year Citroën C5 Aircross (next generation)

Cupra

Cupra Leon

This time last year we stated that SEAT’s performance spin-off brand Cupra would launch its Terramar in 2024. Turns out it was running a bit late, but we’ll definitely see the car, described as a more family-friendly version of the Formentor, in showrooms this year.

A sister to the Q3 of Audi, the Terramar is also set to be Cupra’s last car with a combustion engine, joining fellow plug-in hybrids the Formentor sporty SUV and Leon family hatch in showrooms.

On sale now Cupra Leon

Cupra Formentor Launching this year Cupra Terramar

DS Automobiles

DS 4

Citroën’s lifestyle-pitched spin-off is changing things again with its DS Nº8, the brand’s first bespoke electric model and debuting a new naming strategy. One thing that isn’t changing, however, are the plans to become an electric-only brand so new plug-in hybrid models are in the offing.

That leaves the already on-sale DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 for those seeking a plug-in hybrid, all three being effectively the finale of the DS plug-in hybrid era. The DS 4 is set to be facelifted this year and renamed No4, likely retaining its PHEV option to keep fleet buyers interested.

On sale now DS 4

DS 7

DS 9 Launching this year None

Ferrari

Ferrari 296

Ferrari continues to offer a pair of plug-in hybrid models, the mid-engined 296 and its larger sibling the SF90 Stradale.

Two new Ferrari models that were predicted to be going plug-in hybrid have been revealed without a plug-in facility. The 12Cilindri, successor to the 812, has a pure combustion engine and while the F80 hypercar, announced as a successor to the LaFerrari, has three electric motors in its incredible 1200hp drivetrain, it is not a plug-in hybrid – all three aid the engine, such as producing short power boosts when needed, rather than propelling the car. Not that it matters as you can’t buy one – all 799 that will be built have already been sold.

On sale now Ferrari 296

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Launching this year None

Ford

Ford Tourneo Connect

Ford is finally extending its full-electric range with the Explorer, the new Puma Electric and the somewhat controversial Capri. But there is no sign of its two main plug-in hybrids, versions of the Kuga SUV and Tourneo van-based MPV, gaining any siblings in 2025.

You can also buy two other Ford plug-in hybrid, but you will find it in the commercial vehicle department of dealers, as they are plug-in versions of the Transit Custom van and Ranger pick-up truck.

On sale now Ford Kuga

Ford Tourneo Connect Launching this year None

Genesis

Genesis, the upmarket spin-off from Hyundai, has not offered any plug-in hybrids up to now, focusing on developing electric models. Recent reports suggest this approach is slowing in favour of more hybrid models, but with no sign of any of them being plug-in hybrids.

Honda

Honda CR-V

Long an advocate of hybrid power, Honda launched its first plug-in hybrid in the CR-V in 2023. There apparently appears to be little prospect of any more, the Japanese brand planning its O-series full-electric models, while also continuing research into hydrogen fuel cells.

A fly in the ointment, however, could be the prospect revealed at the end of 2024 of a merger by Honda with major Japanese rival Nissan.

On sale now Honda CR-V Launching this year None

Hyundai

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai’s two plug-in hybrids available a year ago are still in showrooms, and indeed the Tucson SUV has been joined by an all-new version of its larger sister the Santa Fe, launched in 2024 and available in both general and plug-in hybrid form.

We don’t expect any more new Hyundai plug-in hybrids this year, the brand focusing on EVs like the all-new Ioniq 9 flagship SUV.

On sale now Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Santa Fe Launching this year None

Jaecoo

Jaecoo 7

Jaecoo is an all-new brand from China, and the sister brand to Omoda (see below). It launched in the UK at the end of January 2025, with its first model – the Jaecoo 7 shown above – already in showrooms and available with either petrol or plug-in hybrid power.

Although it’s a brand-new name to the UK, Jaecoo will be following out at least one more model this year, and possibly two. By the end of the year, we should see the smaller Jaecoo 5 reaching UK showrooms, while there’s also a larger Jaecoo 9 model on the way. Whether or not they will be available in plug-in hybrid form is yet to be announced -it’s a reasonable bet for the 9, less so for the 5.

On sale now Jaecoo 7 Launching this year Jaecoo 9

Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep still offers a three-pronged plug-in hybrid line-up, two small SUVs in the Compass and Renegade and the rather larger Grand Cherokee.

We don’t expect any new plug-in hybrids from Jeep in 2025. A new generation of the Compass is reportedly in the works and will retain the plug-in hybrid option, but it is more likely to appear in 2026.

Kia

Kia Sorento

Kia’s trio of plug-in hybrids on sale expanded to a quartet in 2024 when the the XCeed crossover, Niro mid-sized car and Sportage SUV were rejoined by the Sorento large SUV, a heavy update to the model including a front-end inspired by the EV9, while retaining its plug-in hybrid version.

Having said that, Kia has stopped listing plug-in hybrid versions of the XCeed on its website which suggests the model may be on the way out.

Kia’s future plans are heavily into electrification but don’t appear to extend to adding more plug-in hybrids, preferring full-electric models such as the just launched EV3 and forthcoming EV4 and EV5. The Sportage may undergo a facelift, however, with the plug-in hybrid variant retained.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Revuelto

You can buy a plug-in hybrid Ferrari, and you can also get one made by Lamborghini… The Revuelto is the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid and is seen as a major pointer towards the brand’s future powertrains.

In this case, no less than three electric motors aid the V12 engine – the car pulls away in all-electric mode, but, if left this way, will drain the battery after only six or so miles. After the engine comes in the Revuelto becomes what some testers have described as ‘the fastest supercar we’ve ever driven’. If you want one, you will need at least £454,000…

Lamborghini sees a lot of mileage in hybrids and there will be more though the brand is not saying how many will be plug-in. The first is the latest Urus SUV – the SE model shares its underpinnings with sister brand Bentley’s Continental GT and so gets the plug-in hybrid drivetrain the Bentley employs. The Urus SE is reportedly sold out until at least 2026.

On sale now Lamborghini Revuelto Launching this year Lamborghini Urus SE

Land Rover

Range Rover

Land Rover continues to offer plug-in hybrid versions of most of the vehicles in its line-up, including all four Range Rover variants and the Land Rover Defender and Discovery Sport – only the Discovery does without a PHEV.

The brand has enjoyed good sales for its plug-in hybrid cars but seems comfortable with what it has – the next newcomers are expected to be full-electric models.

Lexus

Lexus NX

Lexus continued to offer two plug-ins alongside its core range of full hybrids in 2024, these being a version of the brand’s best-selling NX and the larger RX.

There won’t be any new plug-ins in 2025 – there have been suggestions that the ES saloon may get a major revamp that could include adding a plug-in drivetrain, but there is little concrete evidence of this happening any time soon.

On sale now Lexus NX

Lexus RX Launching this year None

Mazda

Mazda CX-80

Mazda still offers just the one plug-in hybrid in its range, the CX-60 launched in 2022. And the Japanese brand continues to push its view that electric is not the only answer – notably in 2023 adding a small petrol engine to the MX-30 EV to turn it into a range-extender.

In 2025 we get a proper new plug-in hybrid-engined vehicle from Mazda, the CX-80, a large SUV intended as the range flagship. If you don’t want the plug-in your only other option is a diesel engine…

On sale now Mazda CX-60 Launching this year Mazda CX-80

McLaren

McLaren Artura

McLaren still offers a single plug-in hybrid, the Artura two-door coupe with produces 670hp-plus and costs close to a quarter of a million pounds. Expectations that the plug-in hybrid would quickly spread to other models have not been realised so far, though it is believed to be one of the options being considered for McLaren’s long-rumoured SUV.

On sale now McLaren Artura Launching this year None

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz battles with direct rivals BMW and Audi and outdoes both of them for the sheer number of different plug-in hybrids on offer. For a second successive year, however, one has been dropped – in 2023 the B-Class lost its plug-in version, and last year so did its SUV sister the GLB.

New to the range last year were more potent AMG versions of the E-Class and GLC coupe SUV. This year the listing is unlikely to change – the major launch is set to be the new CLA coupe, with electric and petrol versions on offer but the latter apparently boasting not a plug-in hybrid but a revolutionary mild-hybrid petrol powertrain with “diesel-levels of efficiency”.

MG

MG HS

MG’s plug-in hybrid option continued in the singular in 2024 but was totally renewed – the new HS SUV is also on sale in petrol and full hybrid variants but MG expects the PHEV to continue the best-selling success of its predecessor, mainly because the new one offers double the all-electric range at 75 miles.

There is little evidence of any new plug-in hybrid models coming from MG in 2025. Intriguingly, the brand has said it intends to launch a car with a semi-solid-state battery, which offers major advances in range, energy density and charging speed. But what car will get the battery, a full EV or a plug-in hybrid, remains to be seen.

On sale now MG HS Launching this year None

Omoda

Exeed RX in Russia, which will be called the Omoda 9 in the UK

China’s largest vehicle exporter, Chery, made its long-awaited debut on the UK market in 2024, quickly snapping up high-profile dealers for its new Omoda and Jaecoo brands. And unusually for Chinese brands the future plans include as many petrol and plug-in hybrid drivetrains as they do EVs.

Omoda launched with a mid-sized SUV in petrol or EV forms, but by summertime it should also have a larger SUV called the Omoda 9, which will be available with a plug-in hybrid version.

Beyond that, we’re not sure of any forthcoming Omoda plug-in hybrid models, but the company says that it can react quickly to UK market demand in adapting its model mix.

On sale now None Launching this year Omoda 9

Peugeot

Peugeot 5008

The launch of the all-electric e-408 large car at the end of 2024 means that every car in the Peugeot line-up can be purchased in petrol, hybrid or electric form – and those wanting a plug-in hybrid have plenty of choice.

Centrepiece of the plug-in hybrid range is the third-generation 3008 SUV, launched in 2024 and sold in both two and all-wheel-drive form. It will be joined in showrooms in 2025 by the latest 5008, the seven-seater also entering its third generation.

The 208 and 408 cars both come in plug-in hybrid form, while the 508 large car is also officially still available as a plug-in hybrid in both saloon and estate variants, but it’s a slow seller and on run-out.

We don’t expect any more plug-in hybrids from Peugeot in 2025, with the brand concentrating on EVs.

Porsche

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche calls its plug-in drivetrains ‘e-hybrids’ and there remain two of the model range available with them, the Cayenne SUV and Panamera large saloon. Or you could say there are four, as the Cayenne is also available as a coupe and the Panamera as an estate.

The new Panamera plug-in hybrid launched in 2024 as the range-topping version of the revised line-up, and became the first Panamera to boast a plus-200mph top speed – not very practical, perhaps, but a Porsche signature.

We don’t expect to see further Porsche plug-in hybrid models in 2025, but it’s widely known that the brand’s full electrification plans are undergoing a serious rethink so future plug-in models should not be ruled out.

On sale now Porsche Panamera

Porsche Cayenne Launching this year None

Renault

Renault Rafale

Renault’s singular plug-in hybrid model, the Captur, did not survive the most recent update to the small SUV, with plug-in hybrid drivetrains seeming less popular in such models.

However, a new plug-in model arrived in showrooms in 2024 in the shape of the mid-sized Rafale coupe-SUV, which is also available as one of Renault’s several regular hybrid offerings.

There’s not much sign of any further Renault plug-in hybrids on the horizon, as the brand is fully occupied with launching its new Renault 5 and Renault 4 small electric cars. Some observers have suggested a forthcoming facelift of the Austral SUV could include the addition of a plug-in hybrid using the same hardware in the Rafale, but there is little concrete evidence of this happening.

On sale now Renault Rafale Launching this year None

Skoda

Skoda Superb

Skoda’s plug-in hybrid offerings underwent some change in 2024, with the new Superb arriving with the plug-in powertrain available in both versions.

The latest Kodiaq large SUV has also gone on sale during the year and this much-admired model also offers a plug-in hybrid option.

There is no specific news of any more Skoda hybrids coming our way soon. The brand is, like many, re-evaluating the speed of its progress towards fully electric models, but the forthcoming new models announced so far are all EVs.

On sale now Skoda Superb

Skoda Kodiaq Launching this year None

Suzuki

Suzuki Across

Suzuki’s singular plug-in hybrid model remains the Across SUV, a rebadged Toyota RAV4, and it’s not expected to gain any plug-in sisters in the next year.

While set to launch its first fully electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in 2025, Suzuki is slimming down the rest of its product range. Ageing models like the Ignis and Swift Sport, and the slow-selling Swace estate, are being phased out.

On sale now Suzuki Across Launching this year None

Toyota

Toyota C-HR

The one brand forever associated with basic hybrids, Toyota offers two plug-in models in 2025, these being versions of the RAV4 and C-HR SUVs. The latter, the range-topping model in the C-HR line-up, only launched at the end of 2023 but its battery range of around 30 miles is rapidly being left behind by rivals with longer ranges.

Toyota’s future appears to be more full-electric based, with plans to have six EVs on sale by the end of 2026 but few clues as to what they will be.

On sale now Toyota RAV4

Toyota C-HR Launching this year None

Vauxhall

Vauxhall Astra

Just the one plug-in hybrid model line is currently available from Vauxhall dealers, this being the latest version of the Astra family car that first went on sale in 2023 and can be had in both five-door hatch and Sports Tourer estate varieties.

The brand’s other plug-in hybrid, the Grandland, was replaced by an all-new model at the end of 2024 and this is only available in basic hybrid or fully electric form.

Vauxhall has given no clues as to whether further plug-in hybrids might be on the way. Like many brands, it is rethinking the speed of its electric transition, with management recently saying that there needs to be a ‘flexible selection of powertrains’ on offer to buyers.

On sale now Vauxhall Astra Launching this year None

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Tiguan

A browse of the Volkswagen UK website finds what appears to be a fair selection of plug-in hybrid models, ranging across the Golf hatch and the Tiguan, Touareg and Tayron SUVs. The latest Tiguan launched in 2024 and the Tayron, first revealed last year, is only now heading for UK roads, this being a seven-seater replacing the Tiguan Allspace.

One that has gone from the line-up is the Arteon large car, finally discontinued. But another rather better-known large car has defied many predictions of its demise – a new ninth-generation version of VW’s oldest surviving nameplate, the Passat, is heading to showrooms with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though it is now only on offer as an estate.

There looks to be little else new plug-in-wise on offer from Volkswagen in 2025. A next-generation T-Roc is on the way with its plug-in drivetrains retained, but likely not until 2026.

Volvo

The upgraded Volvo XC90

Volvo’s choice of plug-in hybrid models was decimated in 2023 when the Scandinavian brand, on its way towards full electrification, decided it didn’t need saloons and estates anymore as it was selling so many SUVs.

However, by the middle of last year, the numbers seemed to make sense again, at least for estate models, so the V60 and V90 have reappeared in showrooms, both with plug-in hybrid drivetrains and the V90 offering a choice of two.

The other plug-in hybrids available from Volvo are in the XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

Volvo still has a lot of faith in plug-in hybrids, recently describing the XC60 as the best-selling such car in Europe. In September 2024 the brand stated it was modifying its electrification strategy so that at least 90% of its model line-up would be “electrified” by 2030, which it explained would mean a mix of EVs and plug-in hybrids.

Whether that means the company will be developing all-new models or upgrading its existing models, as it has just done with the large XC90 SUV (above), remains to be seen, but we’d suggest more likely the latter.

