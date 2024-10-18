fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Skoda Superb

(2024 - present)

Skoda Superb (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

82
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

84
%
A

Safety Rating:

94
%
A

Eco Rating:

75
%
A

Reliability Rating:

A

Running Costs:

61
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

82
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

84
%
A

Safety Rating:

94
%
A

Eco Rating:

75
%
A

Reliability Rating:

A

Running Costs:

61
%
C

Summary

The Skoda Superb is a large family/executive car, available as either a liftback or an estate. This car is the current fourth-generation model, which was launched in early 2024.

Available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid (latter currently only available with the estate bodystyle), the latest iteration of the Skoda Superb has received a very warm welcome from the British motoring media, and while its exterior looks don’t differ much from the previous generation, the Carbuyer team says that the family car has been given a “big interior upgrade, both in terms of design and tech.”

Ellis Hyde of Auto Express praises the Superb for its “host of smart and intuitive technology” that “adds more functionality without overcomplicating matters”, adding that the Skoda is “massively practical, comfortable, hugely spacious, and offers a well-finished interior at an affordable price.”

Ted Welford of Parkers agrees, exclaiming that the Superb “easily one of the best estate cars you can buy today”, but adds that the interior does have some cheap plastic components, and that the top-spec ‘L&K’ trim is rather expensive.

As of October 2024, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. This is one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating index, aided by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Superb highlights

  • Well-built, spacious and practical interior
  • Refined, comfortable driving experience
  • Smooth and efficient engines
  • User-friendly tech

Superb lowlights

  • Expensive range-topping trim
  • No plug-in hybrid version of the liftback
  • Suspension can be rather firm around town
  • Some cheaper interior materials

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,875 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Skoda Superb (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Superb
Skoda Superb (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Superb
Skoda Superb (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
Skoda Superb estate (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Superb estate
Skoda Superb estate (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Superb estate

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 93%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 82%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models47 mpgC36 – 54 mpgB – D
Diesel models52 mpgB47 – 58 mpgB – C
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models142 g/kmB120 – 180 g/kmA – C
Diesel models144 g/kmB129 – 157 g/kmA – C
Plug-in hybrid models9 g/kmA8 – 9 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models81 milesC79 – 84 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models28B23 – 35B – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£194A
Year 2£520B
Year 3£848B
Year 4£1,102B
Year 5£1,480B
Overall£4,144B

The Skoda Superb is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The fuel consumption of petrol models sits at about the market average, with diesel models being slightly more fuel efficient than the standard car.

The electric-only battery range of the plug-in hybrid version (which is only available in estate form at the moment) is commendable, but nothing to shout about. Its 81-mile electric only range should cover a week’s worth of short journeys without need for the petrol engine, provided that the Superb can be plugged in to charge at home.

The car’s insurance bracket is cheaper than average – an abnormality in the large car class – and the predicted servicing and maintenance costs for the first five years of ownership are more affordable than many cars of this size too.

For example, compare the Superb’s estimated five year maintenance cost total of just over £4k to that of the highly-regarded BMW 5 Series, which is predicted to cost nearly £3k more over the same period.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Skoda Superb to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Superb, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Superb

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the fourth-generation Skoda Superb. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Superb has received.

2024

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Estate Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skoda Superb, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | Citroën C5 X | Genesis G80 | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen PassatVolvo S90 | Volvo V90

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Superb at The Car Expert

Skoda Superb (2015 to 2023)

Skoda Superb (2015 to 2023)

The best family cars for every budget in 2023

The best family cars for every budget in 2023

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

The best used family cars for every budget

The best used family cars for every budget

New Skoda Superb range unveiled

New Skoda Superb range unveiled

The best new family cars for every budget in 2022

The best new family cars for every budget in 2022

Skoda Superb faster than supercars

Skoda Superb faster than supercars

The best new estate cars for every budget

The best new estate cars for every budget

Skoda Superb review

Skoda Superb review

Skoda Citigo-e is brand’s electric pioneer

Skoda Citigo-e is brand’s electric pioneer

The best used estate cars for under £20,000

The best used estate cars for under £20,000

Skoda Superb Estate test drive

Skoda Superb Estate test drive

Buy a Skoda Superb

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Skoda Superb, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Skoda Superb

If you’re looking to lease a new Skoda Superb, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Skoda Superb

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

UK reviewers find the fourth-generation Skoda Superb easy to recommend, due to its spacious and practical interior with intuitive on-board tech.Skoda Superb
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved