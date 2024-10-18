Summary
The Skoda Superb is a large family/executive car, available as either a liftback or an estate. This car is the current fourth-generation model, which was launched in early 2024.
Available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid (latter currently only available with the estate bodystyle), the latest iteration of the Skoda Superb has received a very warm welcome from the British motoring media, and while its exterior looks don’t differ much from the previous generation, the Carbuyer team says that the family car has been given a “big interior upgrade, both in terms of design and tech.”
Ellis Hyde of Auto Express praises the Superb for its “host of smart and intuitive technology” that “adds more functionality without overcomplicating matters”, adding that the Skoda is “massively practical, comfortable, hugely spacious, and offers a well-finished interior at an affordable price.”
Ted Welford of Parkers agrees, exclaiming that the Superb “easily one of the best estate cars you can buy today”, but adds that the interior does have some cheap plastic components, and that the top-spec ‘L&K’ trim is rather expensive.
As of October 2024, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. This is one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating index, aided by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
- Skoda Superb (2015 to 2023) – Expert Rating
Superb highlights
- Well-built, spacious and practical interior
- Refined, comfortable driving experience
- Smooth and efficient engines
- User-friendly tech
Superb lowlights
- Expensive range-topping trim
- No plug-in hybrid version of the liftback
- Suspension can be rather firm around town
- Some cheaper interior materials
Key specifications
Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,875 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Liftback range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Superb combines everything we loved about its award-winning predecessor with newfound sophistication. Both the king-size hatchback and massively practical estate car versions are comfortable, hugely spacious, and offer a well-finished interior at an affordable price. There’s also a host of smart and intuitive technology on offer that’s equally impressive, as it adds more functionality without overcomplicating matters – in typical Skoda fashion.”
Author: Ellis Hyde, Max Adams
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Superb Estate delivers on space, quality and cleverness just as strongly as the previous model. There have been thoughtful improvements to the interior design and to the hybrid powertrains to boost efficiency and lower running costs. For those not taken with an SUV, the Superb Estate makes for a brilliant package.”
Author: Jordan Katsianis, Maxa Adams
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“That a Skoda is a credible alternative to premium options like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring or Mercedes C-Class Estate is proof of the Superb’s quality, the huge cabin, enormous boot, smart looks and wealth of smooth and efficient engines underlining our hunch it’s the best car of its type.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9 / 10
“Skoda may not be known as a luxury brand but the Superb’s mix of fantastic comfort and practicality are a winning blend.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“By sticking to the essentials – space, efficiency, ease of use and intuitive driving characteristics – and doing those well, the Skoda Superb is outstandingly fit for purpose.”
Author: Illya Verpraet
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Despite its substantial dimensions it doesn’t take long to come to terms with the Superb’s magnitude. It is is a very intuitive car to drive, thanks primarily, to its neat, connected steering responses, well-regimented body control and excellent all-round visibility.”
Author: Pete Tullin
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s a lot to praise it for, not least its excellent ground covering ability, refinement at speed, and in the case of this plug-in hybrid version, diesel-like fuel economy.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Skoda Superb is the perfect example of a car built by a maker comfortable with its customers’ needs, and delivering a car completely fit for purpose. Highlights are its exceptional refinement at speed, comfort and tasteful high-quality interior. As a roomy family car that’s easy to live with, looks stylish and stands out in a world of electric SUVs, this is about as good as it gets.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“Skoda’s best car gets even better in this new generation. Comfortable, refined and massively spacious, the new Superb is very hard to find fault with.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The latest Skoda Superb Estate builds on its predecessor’s impressive practicality and value with improved build quality and interior flair.”
Author: Charlie Harvey, Jordan Katsianis
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Skoda Superb gets a big interior upgrade, both in terms of design and tech, and it offers a smooth experience for drivers and passengers alike.”
Author: Andy Goodwin, Ellis Hyde
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Superb is a fantastic motorway cruiser which is also hugely practical and well-built, however it’s not the most exciting car in its class.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9.4 / 10
“The Skoda Superb is a car that’s exceptionally easy to recommend. Skoda’s largest model has always been an excellent choice, but is even better in this new generation. More spacious, refined and comfortable, the Superb is easily one of the best estate cars you can buy today.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The new Skoda Superb is a perfect family car for those who regularly travel long distances, enjoy peaceful and tasteful surroundings and want to project an understated image.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“All Skoda has done here is taken all the slightly less brilliant bits of the previous Superb Estate, improved upon them, and served up a car which is little short of utterly supe… well, you get the idea.”
Author: Matt Robinson
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s not particularly flashy, it can go anywhere without being noticed, and it’ll get you there without fuss too.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“The 2024 Superb Estate is a comfy, practical and well priced but interior quality could be better.”
Author: Steve Huntingford
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Superb Hatchback arguably competes in a class of one. None of its executive car rivals are anything like as spacious, and few are as affordable. Moreover, the Superb is very comfortable and pleasant to drive and comes loaded with standard equipment.”
Author: Chris Haining
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 93%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 82%
Safety assist: 80%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of October 2024, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|47 mpg
|C
|36 – 54 mpg
|B – D
|Diesel models
|52 mpg
|B
|47 – 58 mpg
|B – C
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|142 g/km
|B
|120 – 180 g/km
|A – C
|Diesel models
|144 g/km
|B
|129 – 157 g/km
|A – C
|Plug-in hybrid models
|9 g/km
|A
|8 – 9 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|81 miles
|C
|79 – 84 miles
|C – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|28
|B
|23 – 35
|B – C
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£194
|A
|Year 2
|£520
|B
|Year 3
|£848
|B
|Year 4
|£1,102
|B
|Year 5
|£1,480
|B
|Overall
|£4,144
|B
The Skoda Superb is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The fuel consumption of petrol models sits at about the market average, with diesel models being slightly more fuel efficient than the standard car.
The electric-only battery range of the plug-in hybrid version (which is only available in estate form at the moment) is commendable, but nothing to shout about. Its 81-mile electric only range should cover a week’s worth of short journeys without need for the petrol engine, provided that the Superb can be plugged in to charge at home.
The car’s insurance bracket is cheaper than average – an abnormality in the large car class – and the predicted servicing and maintenance costs for the first five years of ownership are more affordable than many cars of this size too.
For example, compare the Superb’s estimated five year maintenance cost total of just over £4k to that of the highly-regarded BMW 5 Series, which is predicted to cost nearly £3k more over the same period.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of October 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Skoda Superb to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Superb, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Superb
As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the fourth-generation Skoda Superb. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Superb has received.
2024
- Auto Express Awards – Best Estate Car
