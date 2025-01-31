Škoda Superb range bolstered by new SportLine trim

Skoda has added a high-spec ‘SportLine’ trim guise to its Superb saloon and estate range, which is now available with both ICE-powered and plug-in hybrid engine options.

The latest fourth-generation Superb range arrived in the UK early last year, and has recently been awarded The Car Expert’s ‘Best Estate‘ award for 2025. A year after initial launch, the family car is now available to order in a new ‘SportLine’ trim, which sits between the ‘SE L’ and range-topping ‘L&K’ trims in the model range.

Starting with the exterior design, the ‘SportLine’ distinguishes itself from the standard Superb thanks to gloss black detailing on the bumpers, front grille surround, window frames and door mirrors. The estate version comes with roof rails as part of the trim package too.

The car sits on black 19-inch alloy wheels and comes with black ‘Škoda’ lettering and ‘SportLine’ badging.

Inside, the ‘SportLine’ model comes with the brand’s sport seats which have electric controls for heating and a massage function, and a manually adjustable seat length. The trim package also wraps the steering wheel in leather and includes interior ambient lighting.

The introduction of the ‘SportLine’ also coincides with the addition of a new 205hp 2.0-litre petrol engine option, which sits above the standard 150hp 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid unit already available. These engines are available on the ‘SportLine’ powertrain options list, alongside a more powerful 265hp 2.0-litre petrol, and a 193hp 2.0-litre diesel, both of which are four-wheel drive models.

A plug-in hybrid model is also offered, though only with the estate model style for now. This 204hp configuration pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 26kWh battery, which Skoda says can deliver an electric-only range of up to 79 miles from full charge. All engines are mated to an automatic gearbox – no manuals are offered.

Pricing for the ‘SportLine’ line-up begins at just over £42k for the 1.5-litre petrol saloon – that’s around £8k more than the cheapest entry-level Superb. Pricing rises to around £47k for the 2.0-litre diesel in estate guise.

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. This is one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating index, aided by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.