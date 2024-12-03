fbpx
The new Skoda Superb Estate carries on the tradition of living up to its name. Nothing else can match the big Skoda's blend of practicality, comfort and value, plus a five-star safety rating as well.

Best Estate 2025

by Stuart Masson
For the 2025 Awards, we’ve had a bit of a reorganisation. Although we’ve combined ‘car’ and ‘SUV’ categories in medium and large sizes, we still felt that there was an opportunity to recognise one of the most versatile body styles on the market – the humble estate.

While saloon cars have struggled for popularity, there’s an enthusiastic number of buyers who would much rather an estate than an SUV for load-lugging. Most estates are nicer to drive than an equivalent SUV, and they’re generally just as practical in terms of load space (if not more). Plus they’re usually a bit cheaper.

Although the number of estate models launched this year wasn’t large, the quality was very high. The eligible cars this year were:

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best, as you can see below.

Best new estate and class champion: Skoda Superb (83%)

Skoda Superb – Expert Rating – Best Estate 2025, The Car Expert Awards

The new Skoda Superb Estate carries on the tradition of living up to its name – it really is superb. Nothing else in the market can match the big Skoda’s blend of practicality, comfort and value, plus a five-star safety rating as well. 

With a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, there’s a model in the range for every need.

Class champion, electric: BMW i5 Touring (79%)

BMW i5 Touring - rear static

The BMW i5 is the electric version of the latest 5 Series, and the Touring (estate) model joined the saloon – our Best Large Car 2024 award winner – earlier this year. The good news is that the estate is every bit as good as the saloon. The bad news is that it’s even more expensive.

Reviewers agree that the talented BMW i5 is one of the most well-rounded electric cars on the market, although it’s fair to say that there aren’t too many estate rivals out there just yet.

