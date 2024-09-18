Summary

The Kia Picanto is a city car five-door hatchback, closely related to the Hyundai i10. The current model was launched in the middle of 2017 and is the third generation model to wear the Picanto name. It received a major update in early 2024.

The latest Picanto is considered a significant improvement over its predecessor, reflecting Kia’s progression from a budget brand that competed purely on price to a mainstream brand that rivals established European manufacturers.

However, it has received an unusually broad variation of review scores from the UK motoring media, ranging from full marks and a “City Car of the Year” award from What Car? to a very poor score and “Don’t Buy” recommendation from rival Which?.

The GT-Line models have also tended to receive better scores than the more basic models, which don’t get the same level of safety equipment.

The Picanto has received praise for its practicality, interior quality and driving dynamics. However, it has been criticised for its poor three-star safety rating (four stars with the extra safety pack), which falls well short of the five-star rating from several of its rivals.

In its 2021 owners’ survey, What Car? rated the Picanto third in its list of the least reliable small cars.

A facelifted version of the Kia Picanto arrived in the UK in early 2024. It features some dramatic styling changes, but the underlying mechanicals will remain much the same.

As of September 2024, the Picanto has a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%, which puts it right among the midfield of the city car segment. It scores top marks for its excellent reliability record and low running costs,

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £13,665 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Summer 2018

Next update due: Late 2023

Image gallery

(2024 onwards) (2018 to 2023) (2024 onwards) (2018 to 2023) (2024 onwards) (2018 to 2023)

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The new Kia Picanto is improved in all areas and remains a top contender in the city car market.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The facelifted Kia Picanto looks more premium and still features an impressive list of standard equipment. It drives like a bigger car, but it needs to because it’s more expensive than ever. For those in need of a tiny city car that don’t want to compromise on space, the Picanto remains a solid choice.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Picanto city car has plenty of kit and offers a grown-up drive to go with its sporty looks.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Picanto is a little car done properly. This is the second update of a model that first came out in 2017. In theory it should be on its last legs now, but Kia has given it one more facelift to give it a few more years on the road. Enjoy it while it lasts: it looks better than ever, still offers loads of value, and still serves up proper driving fun.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While its compact dimensions, light controls and tight turning circle ensure it’s a doddle to drive around town and park in the tightest of spaces, the Kia Picanto is also an impressively stable car on the motorway, making it feel considerably more grown up than many of its rivals.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Light weight, fizzy engine and manual ’box make the Kia Picanto fun to drive but you’re keenly aware of its value focus, and it’s not the most affordable small car.”

Author: Illya Verpraet & Matt Saunders

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0 DPi AMT 2021

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Picanto is a pleasingly well-rounded and charming value offering.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre T-GDI manual GT-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Whether or not the racy aesthetics of this flagship model are enough for the Picanto to shake off its rather anodyne image remains to be seen. But its spacious and well-made interior, punchy engine and sorted driving dynamics mean that, cost aside, this is a very capable city car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for a tiny city car, the Kia Picanto is just about the best non-electric one on sale today. We’ll take one over the similar Hyundai i10 because of its longer warranty, sharper styling and more competitive pricing – but we’ll forgive anyone for plumping for a Fiat 500 on account of how much cooler it is.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 2

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Picanto has all the makings of an excellent city car. It’s small, nimble, cheap to run and punches well above its weight for refinement and standard equipment on higher-trim cars.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual GT-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“City-dwellers are spoiled for choice in the current small car market. Working in the Kia Picanto’s favour are an enjoyable driving experience, a practical, well-made interior and a strong ownership proposition.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Kia Picanto is a practical and polished city car, with great specs and infotainment options.”

Author: Charlie Harvery, Alastair Crooks

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Picanto looks great, costs peanuts to run and has a generous boot, but other city cars are better at carrying rear passengers and less strained on motorways.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Picanto is a compact city car with a spicy attitude and styling, but a sensible approach to practicality and interior design. It’s available as a five-door hatch with space for five, and petrol engines. We’ll save you the suspense of reading on, and say it’s a brilliant all-rounder and one of the best in its class.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Picanto continues to offer a fun and affordable option in the city car sector, backed up by the firm’s excellent long warranty.”

Read review “The 2017 Kia Picanto is a bit special. So what have they done to make the car so good? Partly a new electric motor-assisted steering that replaces the rather dead and wooden system in the previous Picanto. And partly some clever rear suspension work.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Facelift range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Well made, great value and good to drive”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ‘2’

Score: 6 / 10

“The latest version of one of our favourite small cars still appeals, although disappointing child safety scores make it harder to recommend.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“With the latest Picanto, Kia has seriously closed the gap on the Hyundai i10 and Volkswagen Up.”

Author: Chris Knapman

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Picanto is a fun and interesting city car, with something in the range for everyone’s taste.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The 2024 Kia Picanto is a good small car with a smart interior, tidy handling and a very easy to use infotainment system. The Hyundai i10 is a bit more polished in terms of ride and refinement though, and a Dacia Sandero offers more space but costs even less.”

Author: Doug Revolta

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: September 2017

Date expired: January 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 79%

Child protection: 64%

Vulnerable road users: 54%

Safety assist: 25%

Note on safety rating

The Kia Picanto was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a three-star rating, which is how the car is sold in the UK as the ‘1’ and ‘2’ spec models.

Standard on ‘3’ spec and upwards, and optional on ‘2’ spec models, is extra safety kit that upgraded the Picanto’s safety rating to four stars.

However, these ratings expired in January 2024 and are no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such ratings. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

Although the ratings have now expired, the scores are still useful if you are comparing a used Picanto to vehicles of similar age – whose ratings will have probably also expired.

It’s possible that Euro NCAP may re-test the Picanto at some point, since it looks like being on sale for several years longer at least.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Kia Picanto has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 34

Average repair cost: £193.53

Last updated: September 2024 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

The Kia Picanto has an excellent overall reliability score of 85%, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.

MotorEasy reports that Picanto drivers usually reported faults from two different claim categories. The first relates to the car’s braking system, although fortunately these tend not to be too expensive with an average repair cost of about £160. Warranty holders have also claimed for suspension repairs, which also cost around £130 on average.

If you’re looking at a used Picanto, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia Picanto

Date: May 2022

Recall number: R/2022/122

Model types: All

Build dates: 04/2020 to 02/2022

Number of vehicles affected: 15,295

Defect: The audible warning when the rear fog lamp is left switched on the ignition is switched off and the driver’s door opened on some vehicles does not function.

Remedy: Update the dash cluster software to include an audible warning function.

As of September 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recalls on the Kia Picanto, which relates to a lack of audible warning when the rear fog lamp is left on.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used Picanto, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 55 mpg B 49 – 59 mpg A – C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 116 g/km A 109 – 131 g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 4 A 1 – 11 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £124 A Year 2 £332 A Year 3 £517 A Year 4 £692 A Year 5 £931 A Overall £2,596 A

The Kia Picanto is an exceptionally cheap car to run. It’s fuel consumption is very good, with a ‘B’ score, and that’s the worst result here. Road tax (which is based on CO 2 emissions), insurance and servicing are all excellent.

There are fewer new cars on the road that wil cost you less to own than a Picanto, regardless of which version you choose.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Picanto has received

2022 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best City Car 2021 Company Car Awards – Best City Car 2020 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car

Auto Express Driver Power – Best City Car

2019 What Car? Awards – City Car of the Year

News UK Motor Awards – Value Car of the Year

Auto Express Driver Power – Best City Car 2018 What Car? Awards – Best City Car

Fleet World Honours – Best City Car

Red Dot Awards – Car Design award

iF Design Awards – Product Design awards 2017 Carbuyer Awards – Best Car for less than £150 a month

Car Tech Awards – Most User-Friendly Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia Picanto, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Smart Forfour | Toyota Aygo | Volkswagen Up!

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Kia Picanto at The Car Expert

Buy a Kia Picanto

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Kia Picanto, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Lease a Kia Picanto

If you’re looking to lease a new Kia Picanto, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Subscribe to a Kia Picanto

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)