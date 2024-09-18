fbpx
Kia Picanto

(2017 - present)

Kia Picanto (2024 facelift) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

65
%
C

Safety Rating:

32
%
E

Eco Rating:

71
%
A

Reliability Rating:

96
%
A

Running Costs:

86
%
A

Summary

The Kia Picanto is a city car five-door hatchback, closely related to the Hyundai i10. The current model was launched in the middle of 2017 and is the third generation model to wear the Picanto name. It received a major update in early 2024.

The latest Picanto is considered a significant improvement over its predecessor, reflecting Kia’s progression from a budget brand that competed purely on price to a mainstream brand that rivals established European manufacturers.

However, it has received an unusually broad variation of review scores from the UK motoring media, ranging from full marks and a “City Car of the Year” award from What Car? to a very poor score and “Don’t Buy” recommendation from rival Which?.

The GT-Line models have also tended to receive better scores than the more basic models, which don’t get the same level of safety equipment.

The Picanto has received praise for its practicality, interior quality and driving dynamics. However, it has been criticised for its poor three-star safety rating (four stars with the extra safety pack), which falls well short of the five-star rating from several of its rivals.

In its 2021 owners’ survey, What Car? rated the Picanto third in its list of the least reliable small cars.

A facelifted version of the Kia Picanto arrived in the UK in early 2024. It features some dramatic styling changes, but the underlying mechanicals will remain much the same.

As of September 2024, the Picanto has a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%, which puts it right among the midfield of the city car segment. It scores top marks for its excellent reliability record and low running costs,

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £13,665 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Summer 2018
Next update due: Late 2023

Kia Picanto (2024 facelift) - front
(2024 onwards)
Kia Picanto (2018 to 2023) - front
(2018 to 2023)
Kia Picanto (2024 facelift) - rear
(2024 onwards)
Kia Picanto (2018 to 2023) - rear
(2018 to 2023)
Kia Picanto (2024 facelift) - dashboard
(2024 onwards)
Kia Picanto (2018 to 2023) - dashboard and interior
(2018 to 2023)

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: September 2017
Date expired: January 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 79%
Child protection: 64%
Vulnerable road users: 54%
Safety assist: 25%

Note on safety rating

The Kia Picanto was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a three-star rating, which is how the car is sold in the UK as the ‘1’ and ‘2’ spec models.

Standard on ‘3’ spec and upwards, and optional on ‘2’ spec models, is extra safety kit that upgraded the Picanto’s safety rating to four stars.

However, these ratings expired in January 2024 and are no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such ratings. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

Although the ratings have now expired, the scores are still useful if you are comparing a used Picanto to vehicles of similar age – whose ratings will have probably also expired.

It’s possible that Euro NCAP may re-test the Picanto at some point, since it looks like being on sale for several years longer at least.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Kia Picanto has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

Total claims: 34
Average repair cost: £193.53
Last updated: September 2024

Reliability score

All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

The Kia Picanto has an excellent overall reliability score of 85%, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.

MotorEasy reports that Picanto drivers usually reported faults from two different claim categories. The first relates to the car’s braking system, although fortunately these tend not to be too expensive with an average repair cost of about £160. Warranty holders have also claimed for suspension repairs, which also cost around £130 on average.

If you’re looking at a used Picanto, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia Picanto

Date: May 2022
Recall number: R/2022/122
Model types: All
Build dates: 04/2020 to 02/2022
Number of vehicles affected: 15,295
Defect: The audible warning when the rear fog lamp is left switched on the ignition is switched off and the driver’s door opened on some vehicles does not function.
Remedy: Update the dash cluster software to include an audible warning function.

As of September 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recalls on the Kia Picanto, which relates to a lack of audible warning when the rear fog lamp is left on.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used Picanto, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models55 mpgB49 – 59 mpgA – C
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models116 g/kmA109 – 131 g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models4A1 – 11A – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£124A
Year 2£332A
Year 3£517A
Year 4£692A
Year 5£931A
Overall£2,596A

The Kia Picanto is an exceptionally cheap car to run. It’s fuel consumption is very good, with a ‘B’ score, and that’s the worst result here. Road tax (which is based on CO2 emissions), insurance and servicing are all excellent.

There are fewer new cars on the road that wil cost you less to own than a Picanto, regardless of which version you choose.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Picanto has received

2022

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best City Car

2021

  • Company Car Awards – Best City Car

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car
  • Auto Express Driver Power – Best City Car

2019

  • What Car? Awards – City Car of the Year
  • News UK Motor Awards – Value Car of the Year
  • Auto Express Driver Power – Best City Car

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best City Car
  • Fleet World Honours – Best City Car
  • Red Dot Awards – Car Design award
  • iF Design Awards – Product Design awards

2017

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Car for less than £150 a month
  • Car Tech Awards – Most User-Friendly Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia Picanto, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Smart Forfour | Toyota Aygo | Volkswagen Up!

More news, reviews and information about the Kia Picanto at The Car Expert

Kia Picanto facelift now available

Kia Picanto facelift now available

Everything you need to know about Kia

Everything you need to know about Kia

Five of the best cars to lease for fuel economy

Five of the best cars to lease for fuel economy

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

Kia announces prices and specs for updated Rio and Picanto

Kia announces prices and specs for updated Rio and Picanto

Kia reveals special-edition Stonic and Picanto models

Kia reveals special-edition Stonic and Picanto models

Twin test: Volkswagen Up! vs. Kia Picanto

Twin test: Volkswagen Up! vs. Kia Picanto

Kia extends scrappage deal as part of Spring offers

Kia extends scrappage deal as part of Spring offers

Kia’s small car scrappage scheme

Kia’s small car scrappage scheme

Kia Picanto review

Kia Picanto review

Geneva: Kia Picanto goes sporty

Geneva: Kia Picanto goes sporty

All new Kia Picanto to debut at Geneva

All new Kia Picanto to debut at Geneva

If you're looking to buy a new or used Kia Picanto, The Car Expert's partners can help you find the right car

Lease a Kia Picanto

Subscribe to a Kia Picanto

Used car finance

Sell your car

