Subaru Solterra update improves battery tech

Subaru has unveiled a design refresh for its flagship electric Solterra SUV – including battery technology improvements and exterior cosmetic tweaks – as well as a new Trailseeker SUV.

On display at the New York motor show, the refreshed Solterra – which is still only available with a single all-wheel drive 71kWh battery configuration – will reportedly be able to travel more than 25% further on a single charge than the pre-facelift version. This should boost the SUV’s electric range from 289 miles to over 360 miles between charges.

Charging at up to 150kW with a DC charger, Subaru says that it takes around 35 minutes to top up the battery from 10% to 80%.

2026 Subaru Solterra

The most notable change is the refreshed exterior, which features narrower LED headlights and the new front bumper design. The fog lights have been moved further up the front fascia, the air intake on the lower front bumper is smaller, and Subaru has decided to remove much of the chunky black bumper cladding.

The refreshed Solterra is set to go on sale in the UK in early 2026, with a new electric Trailseeker SUV scheduled to arrive a few months later. While the ‘Trailseeker’ moniker is yet to be confirmed for the UK (it could be called something else when it arrives here), we do know that it will be larger than the Solterra with more ground clearance and interior room.

Both the Solterra and Trailseeker will come with 14-inch central infotainment touchscreens on the dashboard inside, as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad that comes as standard. The entry-level equipment list will also include blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance tech, as well as the brand’s ‘X-mode’ driving modes for off-road terrain.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker

The Subaru Solterra holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. This is the same rating, but four points short of the 79% held by its sister model, the Toyota bZ4X.