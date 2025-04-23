fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Subaru Solterra update improves battery tech

Subaru has unveiled a design refresh for its flagship electric Solterra SUV, including battery tech improvements and cosmetic tweaks

2026 Subaru Solterra

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Subaru has unveiled a design refresh for its flagship electric Solterra SUV – including battery technology improvements and exterior cosmetic tweaks – as well as a new Trailseeker SUV.

On display at the New York motor show, the refreshed Solterra – which is still only available with a single all-wheel drive 71kWh battery configuration – will reportedly be able to travel more than 25% further on a single charge than the pre-facelift version. This should boost the SUV’s electric range from 289 miles to over 360 miles between charges.

Charging at up to 150kW with a DC charger, Subaru says that it takes around 35 minutes to top up the battery from 10% to 80%.

2026 Subaru Solterra

The most notable change is the refreshed exterior, which features narrower LED headlights and the new front bumper design. The fog lights have been moved further up the front fascia, the air intake on the lower front bumper is smaller, and Subaru has decided to remove much of the chunky black bumper cladding.

The refreshed Solterra is set to go on sale in the UK in early 2026, with a new electric Trailseeker SUV scheduled to arrive a few months later. While the ‘Trailseeker’ moniker is yet to be confirmed for the UK (it could be called something else when it arrives here), we do know that it will be larger than the Solterra with more ground clearance and interior room.

Both the Solterra and Trailseeker will come with 14-inch central infotainment touchscreens on the dashboard inside, as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad that comes as standard. The entry-level equipment list will also include blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance tech, as well as the brand’s ‘X-mode’ driving modes for off-road terrain.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker

The Subaru Solterra holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. This is the same rating, but four points short of the 79% held by its sister model, the Toyota bZ4X.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved