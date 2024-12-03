Best Luxury Sports Car 2025

The Best Luxury Sports Car award represents the hero cars of the marketplace: exotic brand names associated with extravagant lifestyles, hefty price tags and outrageous performance.

You’ll find coupés and convertibles here, with engines either out front or behind the driver. Petrol power is a given, with as many as 12 cylinders, although some models are now available as plug-in hybrids. Full electric power will be arriving soon, but isn’t here yet.

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best.

Best new luxury sports car: Ferrari 12Cilindri (89%)

Every time you think Ferrari has reached the pinnacle of sports car engineering, it unveils a new model that raises the bar even higher. And its latest GT masterpiece is the 12Cilindri, a superb tribute to the engine that provides its name.

The 12Cilindri combines Daytona-inspired styling, which blends retro with state-of-the-art aerodynamics, and impeccable driving dynamics, which we’ve come to expect from Ferrari. Plus, you can take your pick of Berlinetta (coupé) or Spider (convertible) versions.

If this really is the end of the internal combustion era, it’s hard to imagine it ending on a higher note.

Class champion: Ferrari 296 (96%)

So, what car can be so good that it’s more highly rated than Ferrari’s latest V12 GT flagship? Obviously, another Ferrari.

Since its launch two years ago, the Ferrari 296, available in GTB (coupé) and GTS (targa) versions, has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from British reviewers. In fact, it’s the highest-rated car in our 600-model-strong Expert Rating Index. Plus, it’s a plug-in hybrid so you can tell everyone that it’s an environmentally sound choice…

