The Maserati GranCabrio is a luxurious two-door, four-seat convertible. Launched in 2023 and arriving in the UK in early 2024, it’s the second generation to carry the GranCabrio name.

It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, although an all-electric version called the GranCabrio Folgore will join the range soon. We’re building a separate Expert Rating for this model, so check back soon.

Media reviewers have tempered their enjoyment of driving the GranCabrio with the realities of living with one. Piers Ward of Car says: “As a thing of beauty to absorb some vitamin D in, it’s up there with the very best,” while Jason Barlow of Top Gear feels the GranCabrio gains “extra cachet as a drop-top” compared to its GranTurismo sibling.

However, Autocar isn’t as impressed, with Illya Verpraet finding that “its air suspension feels a tad rudimentary, and its interior quality is very inconsistent”, especially when considering the price tag. Adam Towler at Evo also concedes that the GranCabrio is “not as sharp as some of its rivals”.

As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54%. Its media review scores are generally average, while the overall rating is further dragged down by high CO 2 emissions and very high running costs.

GranCabrio highlights Glamourous long-distance cruiser

Stand-out exterior looks

More exotic than coupé version

Better back seats than many 2+2 convertibles GranCabrio lowlights Alternatives handle better

Very expensive, base price and up

Interior quality doesn’t quite match the price tag

Ride quality not as good as it should be

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £169,585 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hard-top GranTurismo)

Score: 8 / 10

“The trouble is that it lacks some sophistication. Its air suspension feels a tad rudimentary, and its interior quality is very inconsistent. At 8 Series money, this would be an appealing alternative choice; at Aston prices, it becomes harder to justify.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Trofeo

Score: 8 / 10

“Another hit from Maserati, managing to blend the style and comfort of a long-legged cabriolet GT with the handling balance to keep things interesting in the corners. The Maserati GranCabrio is not an out-and-out sports car – you’ll want a Porsche 911 for that – but as a thing of beauty to absorb some vitamin D in, it’s up there with the very best.”

Author: Piers Ward

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GranCabrio Trofeo

Score: 8 / 10

“While not as sharp as some of its rivals, the drop-top GranCabrio retains the outstanding GT abilities of the hardtop GranTurismo.”

Author: Adam Towler

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Another hit from Maserati, managing to blend the style and comfort of a long-legged cabriolet GT with the handling balance to keep things exciting in the corners.”

Author: Piers Ward

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric Folgore)

Score: 7 / 10

“Good looks, a quality cabin and a decent soundtrack? Yep, the GranCabrio Trofeo ticks all of those boxes… and a few more besides.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Just as engaging and well-engineered as its coupe sibling, but gains extra cachet as a drop-top.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 27 mpg E 27 – 27 mpg E – E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 238 g/km D 238 – 238 g/km D – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £642 D Year 2 £1,552 D Year 3 £2,302 D Year 4 £2,670 D Year 5 £3,664 D Overall £10,830 D

The Maserati GranCabrio is an expensive car to run, according to five-year ownership information provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel economy is unsurprisingly poor, as are CO 2 emissions. Servicing costs are expensive and car insurance premiums are in the highest bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranCabrio to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GranCabrio, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Maserati GranCabrio

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Maserati GranCabrio. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Maserati dealer.

