Summary
The Maserati GranCabrio is a luxurious two-door, four-seat convertible. Launched in 2023 and arriving in the UK in early 2024, it’s the second generation to carry the GranCabrio name.
It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, although an all-electric version called the GranCabrio Folgore will join the range soon. We’re building a separate Expert Rating for this model, so check back soon.
Media reviewers have tempered their enjoyment of driving the GranCabrio with the realities of living with one. Piers Ward of Car says: “As a thing of beauty to absorb some vitamin D in, it’s up there with the very best,” while Jason Barlow of Top Gear feels the GranCabrio gains “extra cachet as a drop-top” compared to its GranTurismo sibling.
However, Autocar isn’t as impressed, with Illya Verpraet finding that “its air suspension feels a tad rudimentary, and its interior quality is very inconsistent”, especially when considering the price tag. Adam Towler at Evo also concedes that the GranCabrio is “not as sharp as some of its rivals”.
As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54%. Its media review scores are generally average, while the overall rating is further dragged down by high CO2 emissions and very high running costs.
GranCabrio highlights
- Glamourous long-distance cruiser
- Stand-out exterior looks
- More exotic than coupé version
- Better back seats than many 2+2 convertibles
GranCabrio lowlights
- Alternatives handle better
- Very expensive, base price and up
- Interior quality doesn’t quite match the price tag
- Ride quality not as good as it should be
Key specifications
Body style: 2+2 convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £169,585 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview (including hard-top GranTurismo)
Score: 8 / 10
“The trouble is that it lacks some sophistication. Its air suspension feels a tad rudimentary, and its interior quality is very inconsistent. At 8 Series money, this would be an appealing alternative choice; at Aston prices, it becomes harder to justify.”
Author: Illya Verpraet
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Trofeo
Score: 8 / 10
“Another hit from Maserati, managing to blend the style and comfort of a long-legged cabriolet GT with the handling balance to keep things interesting in the corners. The Maserati GranCabrio is not an out-and-out sports car – you’ll want a Porsche 911 for that – but as a thing of beauty to absorb some vitamin D in, it’s up there with the very best.”
Author: Piers Ward
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: GranCabrio Trofeo
Score: 8 / 10
“While not as sharp as some of its rivals, the drop-top GranCabrio retains the outstanding GT abilities of the hardtop GranTurismo.”
Author: Adam Towler
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Another hit from Maserati, managing to blend the style and comfort of a long-legged cabriolet GT with the handling balance to keep things exciting in the corners.”
Author: Piers Ward
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric Folgore)
Score: 7 / 10
“Good looks, a quality cabin and a decent soundtrack? Yep, the GranCabrio Trofeo ticks all of those boxes… and a few more besides.”
Author: Matt Robinson
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Just as engaging and well-engineered as its coupe sibling, but gains extra cachet as a drop-top.”
Author: Jason Barlow
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio has not been tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio has not been tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|27 mpg
|E
|27 – 27 mpg
|E – E
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|238 g/km
|D
|238 – 238 g/km
|D – D
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|50
|F
|50 – 50
|F – F
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£642
|D
|Year 2
|£1,552
|D
|Year 3
|£2,302
|D
|Year 4
|£2,670
|D
|Year 5
|£3,664
|D
|Overall
|£10,830
|D
The Maserati GranCabrio is an expensive car to run, according to five-year ownership information provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
Fuel economy is unsurprisingly poor, as are CO2 emissions. Servicing costs are expensive and car insurance premiums are in the highest bracket.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranCabrio to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GranCabrio, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Maserati GranCabrio
As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Maserati GranCabrio. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Maserati dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Maserati GranCabrio, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Aston Martin DB12 Volante | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | BMW 8 Series Convertible | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari Roma Spider | Lexus LC | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Convertible
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Maserati GranCabrio at The Car Expert
