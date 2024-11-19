fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We’ll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Read more
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Maserati GranCabrio

(2024 – present)

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo (2024 onwards) - wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

54
%
E

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

69
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

40
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

12
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

54
%
E

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

69
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

40
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

12
%
E

Summary

The Maserati GranCabrio is a luxurious two-door, four-seat convertible. Launched in 2023 and arriving in the UK in early 2024, it’s the second generation to carry the GranCabrio name.

It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, although an all-electric version called the GranCabrio Folgore will join the range soon. We’re building a separate Expert Rating for this model, so check back soon.

Media reviewers have tempered their enjoyment of driving the GranCabrio with the realities of living with one. Piers Ward of Car says: “As a thing of beauty to absorb some vitamin D in, it’s up there with the very best,” while Jason Barlow of Top Gear feels the GranCabrio gains “extra cachet as a drop-top” compared to its GranTurismo sibling.

However, Autocar isn’t as impressed, with Illya Verpraet finding that “its air suspension feels a tad rudimentary, and its interior quality is very inconsistent”, especially when considering the price tag. Adam Towler at Evo also concedes that the GranCabrio is “not as sharp as some of its rivals”.

As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54%. Its media review scores are generally average, while the overall rating is further dragged down by high CO2 emissions and very high running costs.

GranCabrio highlights

  • Glamourous long-distance cruiser
  • Stand-out exterior looks
  • More exotic than coupé version
  • Better back seats than many 2+2 convertibles

GranCabrio lowlights

  • Alternatives handle better
  • Very expensive, base price and up
  • Interior quality doesn’t quite match the price tag
  • Ride quality not as good as it should be

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £169,585 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Maserati GranCabrio - front, dynamic
Maserati GranCabrio - rear, dynamic

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Autocar

+

Car

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Maserati GranCabrio has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models27 mpgE27 – 27 mpgE – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models238 g/kmD238 – 238 g/kmD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£642D
Year 2£1,552D
Year 3£2,302D
Year 4£2,670D
Year 5£3,664D
Overall£10,830D

The Maserati GranCabrio is an expensive car to run, according to five-year ownership information provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel economy is unsurprisingly poor, as are CO2 emissions. Servicing costs are expensive and car insurance premiums are in the highest bracket.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranCabrio to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GranCabrio, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Maserati GranCabrio

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Maserati GranCabrio. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Maserati dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Maserati GranCabrio, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante | Bentley Continental GT ConvertibleBMW 8 Series Convertible | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari Roma Spider | Lexus LC | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Convertible

More news, reviews and information about the Maserati GranCabrio at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Maserati

Everything you need to know about Maserati

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Maserati planning electrification, new sports cars and another SUV

Maserati planning electrification, new sports cars and another SUV

Buy a Maserati GranCabrio

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Maserati GranCabrio, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Maserati GranCabrio

If you’re looking to lease a new Maserati, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Maserati GranCabrio

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Maserati GranCabrio is a stylish luxury 2+2 cabriolet, but its driving dynamics are not as good as other exotic drop-top supercars.Maserati GranCabrio

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved