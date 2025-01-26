fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

BMW iX3 Neue Klasse

BMW iX3 Neue Klasse | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

Expected to arrive in the second half of 2025, the new second-generation BMW iX3 – dubbed the iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ after the German brand’s latest design language – will be a mid-sized electric SUV.

The second-generation iX3 will kick off BMW’s new approach to “aesthetics, technology, and sustainability”, with a dramatically new look both inside and out. This will be followed by the next BMW 3 Series and then other models in the family over time.

The production version of the new BMW iX3 has yet to be revealed, so the pictures on this page are of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept car that was shown off last year. The final production version is likely to look very similar overall, if precious BMW concept cars are anything to go by.

Unlike the current iX3, which is based on the same foundations as the conventional X3 model, the iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ will be built on a dedicated all-electric platform. This includes new 800-volt battery tech that BMW says will be able to provide around 186 miles of battery range after just ten minutes of charging.

We will continue to update this page as we get more information about the new iX3 in coming months, so check back regularly for all the latest information.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: TBA

Launched: Winter 2025/26 (expected)
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW iX3 Neue Klasse front view | Expert Rating
BMW iX3 Neue Klasse rear view | Expert Rating
BMW iX3 Neue Klasse interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Incomplete media rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have any reviews of the upcoming next-generation iX3. The car is still in its development phase, so we are a while off UK reviewers getting their hands on the model. As soon as we have enough reviews to generate a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2025, the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2025, the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the iX3, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’

As of January 2025, there will not have been any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’. However, when the car eventually arrives in the UK this may change.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Polestar 2 | Porsche Macan Electric | Skoda Enyaq | Smart #3 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

More news, reviews and information about the BMW iX3 at The Car Expert

BMW iX3

BMW iX3

Everything you need to know about BMW

Everything you need to know about BMW

BMW iX3 gets world’s fastest facelift

BMW iX3 gets world’s fastest facelift

New BMW iX3 charges in

New BMW iX3 charges in

Buy a BMW iX3

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW iX3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a BMW iX3

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW iX3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a BMW iX3

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Summary Expected to arrive in the second half of 2025, the new second-generation BMW iX3 - dubbed the iX3 'Neue Klasse' after the German brand's latest design language - will be a mid-sized electric SUV. The second-generation iX3 will kick off BMW's new approach to "aesthetics,...BMW iX3 Neue Klasse
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved