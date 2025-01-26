Summary

Expected to arrive in the second half of 2025, the new second-generation BMW iX3 – dubbed the iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ after the German brand’s latest design language – will be a mid-sized electric SUV.

The second-generation iX3 will kick off BMW’s new approach to “aesthetics, technology, and sustainability”, with a dramatically new look both inside and out. This will be followed by the next BMW 3 Series and then other models in the family over time.

The production version of the new BMW iX3 has yet to be revealed, so the pictures on this page are of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept car that was shown off last year. The final production version is likely to look very similar overall, if precious BMW concept cars are anything to go by.

Unlike the current iX3, which is based on the same foundations as the conventional X3 model, the iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ will be built on a dedicated all-electric platform. This includes new 800-volt battery tech that BMW says will be able to provide around 186 miles of battery range after just ten minutes of charging.

We will continue to update this page as we get more information about the new iX3 in coming months, so check back regularly for all the latest information.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launched: Winter 2025/26 (expected)

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Incomplete media rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have any reviews of the upcoming next-generation iX3. The car is still in its development phase, so we are a while off UK reviewers getting their hands on the model. As soon as we have enough reviews to generate a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2025, the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2025, the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the iX3, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’

As of January 2025, there will not have been any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’. However, when the car eventually arrives in the UK this may change.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BMW dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW iX3 ‘Neue Klasse’, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Polestar 2 | Porsche Macan Electric | Skoda Enyaq | Smart #3 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW iX3 at The Car Expert

Buy a BMW iX3

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW iX3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a BMW iX3

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW iX3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a BMW iX3

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)