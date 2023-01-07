fbpx

Expert Rating

Honda Civic Type R

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

90%

Expert Rating

Honda Civic Type R

(2022 - present)

    Honda Civic Type R (2022) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance version of the regular Honda Civic five-door family hatchback. This is the eleventh-generation model that became available to order in the UK in late 2022.

    Removed from sale in 2021, the previous Civic Type R model was almost universally regarded as the best hot hatch on the market, and was therefore a pretty tough act for the next generation to follow. However, reviewers generally agree that Honda has hit the nail on the head once again.

    “It’s an incredible car to drive”, says Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express, adding that the latest Type R iteration has more versatile driving dynamics, potent performance and several interior improvements.

    Honda has decided to tone down the Type R’s exterior styling for this new model, which Autocar’s Matt Prior says is a reflection of how it drives. “It’s a more mature experience, (but) it’s still a thrilling and engaging one. The old abilities are still here, they’re just wrapped in a more approachable demeanour.”

    While the majority of reviewers agree that the hot hatch improves on its predecessor, some find it hard to justify its hefty price increase. Carbuyer asserts that the Type R’s “high price tag could prove a step too far for some enthusiasts”, Top Gear calls the hatch “over-priced”, while Auto Express concludes that the car is “worth every penny. And then some.”

    As of January 2023, the Honda Civic Type R holds an Expert Rating of 90%, out-scoring the old model by a single percentage point. The initial scores have all been taken from the Type R’s European launch, so we expect to see a lot more reviews published once the car arrives in the UK.

    Civic Type R highlights

    • Class-leading driving dynamics
    • Potent petrol engine performance
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Practical and comfortable interior

    Civic Type R lowlights

    • More expensive than previous Type R model
    • Rivals have higher interior build quality
    • Rear wing design won’t be for everyone

    Key specifications

    Body style: Mid-size five-door hatchback
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £46,995 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Honda Civic Type R (2022) front view | Expert Rating
    Honda Civic Type R (2022) rear view | Expert Rating
    Honda Civic Type R (2022) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Evo

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 89%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 82%
    Safety assist: 83%

    The current iteration of the Honda Civic Type R has not been specifically tested by crash testers Euro NCAP, but the hot hatch shares a five-star safety rating with the eleventh-generation Honda Civic it is based on.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Honda Civic Type R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda Civic Type R to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Type R, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Honda Civic Type R has received.

    2022

    • Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Honda Civic Type R, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi RS 3 | BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Golf GTI

    More news, reviews and information about the Honda Civic Type R at The Car Expert

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

    All-new Honda Civic Type R unveiled

    All-new Honda Civic Type R unveiled

    Best hot hatches of 2021

    Best hot hatches of 2021

    Honda Civic Type R (2017 to 2022)

    Honda Civic Type R (2017 to 2022)

    Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out before customers even saw it

    Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out before customers even saw it

    Refreshed Honda Civic Type R adds hardcore and stealthier versions

    Refreshed Honda Civic Type R adds hardcore and stealthier versions

    Twin test: Renault Megane RS vs. Honda Civic Type R

    Twin test: Renault Megane RS vs. Honda Civic Type R

    Honda Civic Type R review

    Honda Civic Type R review

    A short history of Honda Type R

    A short history of Honda Type R

    Honda prices up latest Civic Type R

    Honda prices up latest Civic Type R

    Geneva: Honda Civic Type R unveiled

    Geneva: Honda Civic Type R unveiled

    Type R concept tops Honda Civic Paris debut

    Type R concept tops Honda Civic Paris debut

