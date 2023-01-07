Honda Civic Type R (2022) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance version of the regular Honda Civic five-door family hatchback. This is the eleventh-generation model that became available to order in the UK in late 2022.

Removed from sale in 2021, the previous Civic Type R model was almost universally regarded as the best hot hatch on the market, and was therefore a pretty tough act for the next generation to follow. However, reviewers generally agree that Honda has hit the nail on the head once again.

“It’s an incredible car to drive”, says Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express, adding that the latest Type R iteration has more versatile driving dynamics, potent performance and several interior improvements.

Honda has decided to tone down the Type R’s exterior styling for this new model, which Autocar’s Matt Prior says is a reflection of how it drives. “It’s a more mature experience, (but) it’s still a thrilling and engaging one. The old abilities are still here, they’re just wrapped in a more approachable demeanour.”

While the majority of reviewers agree that the hot hatch improves on its predecessor, some find it hard to justify its hefty price increase. Carbuyer asserts that the Type R’s “high price tag could prove a step too far for some enthusiasts”, Top Gear calls the hatch “over-priced”, while Auto Express concludes that the car is “worth every penny. And then some.”

As of January 2023, the Honda Civic Type R holds an Expert Rating of 90%, out-scoring the old model by a single percentage point. The initial scores have all been taken from the Type R’s European launch, so we expect to see a lot more reviews published once the car arrives in the UK.

Civic Type R highlights Class-leading driving dynamics

Potent petrol engine performance

Attractive exterior styling

Practical and comfortable interior Civic Type R lowlights More expensive than previous Type R model

Rivals have higher interior build quality

Rear wing design won’t be for everyone

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £46,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Type R is an incredible car to drive, boasting an even broader dynamic repertoire than its predecessor and marking a perfect way to celebrate 25 years of the Civic Type R and 50 years of the Civic model line. So even though Honda’s new hot hatchback costs a whopping £46,995 – which means it now competes against some premium heavy-hitters – it is worth every penny. And then some.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

” It’s got quite a bit more expensive in the process, now competing on price with premium hot hatches like the VW Golf R, Audi S3, BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35. That’s possibly a bit of a stretch for a Honda but, for the loyal fanbase, the way it goes on road and track will be more than enough to justify the expense.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The old car was at the top of the class right up to the point it disappeared, and this one is better.”

Read review Model reviewed:

“The 2022 Civic Type R looks set to remain the adjustable, engaging, purist option in the hot hatch class. That, far more than any news on big power or lap-time records, is exactly what we wanted to hear.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Front-wheel drive and humbly Civic-based it may be, but this Type R is the most complete high-performance Honda in a long, long time. It has something of the focus and purity of the seminal NSX – and given the prices of those these days, £47k is a snip.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The latest Honda Civic Type R could go down in history as one of the hot hatch greats, but its high price tag could prove a step too far for some enthusiasts.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“It comes at a high price, but the all-new FL5 Civic Type R proves to be one of the finest hot hatchbacks from the word go.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“Brilliant car. Expensive. But a nailed-on future classic.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“We wondered whether Honda would bother with a high-performance version of the latest, formerly hybrid-only Civic – but we’re glad it did.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Honda Civic Type R can function as your only car, yet is as thrilling to drive as most bespoke sports cars. Stunning to drive. Now over-priced” (Ollie Marriage)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 82%

Safety assist: 83%

The current iteration of the Honda Civic Type R has not been specifically tested by crash testers Euro NCAP, but the hot hatch shares a five-star safety rating with the eleventh-generation Honda Civic it is based on.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Honda Civic Type R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda Civic Type R to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Type R, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Honda Civic Type R has received.

2022 Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Honda Civic Type R, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi RS 3 | BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Golf GTI

