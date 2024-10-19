Honda CR-V hybrid test drive 2024

Make and model: Honda CR-V

Description: Five-door SUV/crossover

Price range: from £45,930

Honda says: “The sixth generation of the Honda CR-­V, the company’s best-selling model globally, debuts with a bolder, more confident appearance and exceptional levels of practicality, safety, connectivity, and comfort.”

We say: The latest Honda CR-V delivers everything you want from an SUV, with a choice of economical hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

Introduction

Now in its sixth generation, the current CR-V model was launched in 2023. It’s the largest SUV in Honda’s range, sitting above the hybrid ZR-V and HR-V models, and the all-electric e:Ny1. Like the rest of the model lineup it’s offered with a basic hybrid system, but the CRV is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain – the first time Honda has offered a plug-in hybrid model in Europe.

Since the original CR-V was first launched in the UK in 1995, the SUV segment has boomed. The CR-V has also grown substantially in size since then, putting it up against medium and large SUVs from a wide range of automotive manufacturers.

In our Expert Rating Index, as of October 2024, the Honda CR-V holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 70%. We don’t yet have a rating for this generation as a used model as it’s less than two years old, but

What is the Honda CR-V?

The CR-V sits at the top of Honda’s range as its large SUV offering. Previous generations of this model were available with seven seats but since the UK is only getting hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, there’s no seven seater option on offer.

In other markets a petrol version is available with seven seats. This means the CR-V competes with some slightly smaller models since its passenger space is limited but as Honda’s biggest and most expensive model, it’s also compared to larger SUVs.

Its competitors include the likes of the Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5 and the Seat Ateca. On the luxury end of the scale it rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLB, the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3. Since it straddles the medium and large SUV segment, you might also consider the Nissan Qashqai or Nissan X-Trail.

First impressions

The CR-V has grown and become boxier than the previous generation. Given its price point, it’s pitted against premium brands and plug-in hybrid models. The more angular design has resulted in a much more attractive exterior look and improved curb appeal. Inside the interior layout shares commonalities with the rest of the Honda range with an air vent panel running the length of the dash from the steering wheel.

The touchscreen sits on top of the dash and unlike the ZR-V, there’s no floating centre console. Instead, there’s a tray for your phone, gear controls and two cup holders in front of the central arm rest that houses a storage compartment. There’s plenty of room in the front and all the buttons and controls are intuitive to operate.

We like: Improved curb appeal compared to the previous generation

We don’t like: Screen isn’t integrated into the dash

What do you get for your money?

Three trim levels are available for the CR-V: Elegance, Advance and Advance Tech. The first two options come with a hybrid engine and Advance Tech is only available as a plug-in hybrid variant.

Elegance starts from £46K and includes keyless entry and start, powered tailgate, panoramic glass roof, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, wireless phone charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and heated front seats. It’s also equipped with a solid suite of collision avoidance systems called Honda SENSING 360, which includes safety features such as front cross traffic warning, lane change collision mitigation, active lane change assist, collision mitigation braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Advance adds a heated leather steering wheel, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, head up display, adaptive headlights and multi-view camera. Both Advance and Elegance trims come with all-wheel drive and Advance prices start at £49K.

Advance Tech comes with two-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The top trim starts at £54K and adds Honda’s parking pilot technology which can automatically park the vehicle, side parking sensors, and black exterior details including the door mirrors and spoiler.

A three-year / 90,000 mile warranty is included as standard across the CR-V range.

We like: Entry-trim is well equipped

We don’t like: Plug-in hybrid version is quite expensive

What’s the Honda CR-V like inside?

In the front, the driver gets a ten-inch digital display while a nine-inch central touchscreen sits atop the middle of the dash. Climate settings are controlled entirely by buttons and dials which makes it easy to set the right temperature and fan speed on the move. The touchscreen display also has a couple of shortcut buttons which makes operation much simpler.

The CR-V’s boxy shape means all round visibility is very good and there’s no sloping rear roofline so it’s easy to see out of the back window. In the back, rear legroom is generous and the cabin feels wide. Headroom suffers a little due to the extra space needed to store the sunroof blind in the roof when it’s retracted. This isn’t the end of the world though because the seat backs recline and slide so you can find the right balance between boot space, rear legroom and headroom.

For use as a family car, the CR-V has wide opening rear doors that make it easy to install car seats or help children to put their seat belts on. The central seat houses an armrest and two cup holders and the seat belt for the middle seat comes down from the roof.

The boot is a decent size and shape which makes it very functional. Unusually, the plug-in hybrid version gets a slightly bigger boot space and both models have no lip to load luggage over. Boot space is bettered by competitors with seven seats that offer more room when the third row is folded down but most five seat rivals are closely matched. When the back seats are folded down the boot floor isn’t completely flat so there’s a small bump to lift longer items over.

We like: Flexible rear seating with reclining and sliding bench

We don’t like: Rear headroom is limited by sunroof

What’s under the bonnet?

There are two engine options available for the CR-V: A standard hybrid on Elegance and Advance trims and a plug-in hybrid on the top spec Advance Tech trim. Both use a 2.0-litre petrol engine and the plug-in has a battery which can provide an official EV-only range up to 50 miles.

Unusually, the basic hybrid comes with all-wheel drive as standard while the plug-in hybrid is only available with front-wheel drive. Top speed in the hybrid is limited to 116mph and 0 to 62mph happens in 9.4 seconds. The plug-in hybrid doesn’t get you to the national speed limit any quicker, but the top speed is slightly higher at 121mph.

Unbraked towing weight for the CR-V is rated at 600kg and braked towing for the basic hybrid is limited to 750kg. The plug-in hybrid version doubles this to deliver a maximum braked towing capacity of 1,500kg. A typical four-berth caravan weighs up to 1,300kg so the Advance Tech trim should be a great match for caravanners hoping to use the CR-V for family holidays. The CR-V can also carry up to 80kg on the roof, which could be useful for additional luggage storage or a bike rack.

Official fuel economy figures show the basic hybrid is capable of up to about 43mpg, which in real world driving is likely to be slightly less but still very respectable for an SUV. The plug-in hybrid has a ridiculous official fuel consumption figure of 353mpg, but this is not Honda’s fault. The EU/UK lab testing system yields stupid results for every plug-in hybrid model on sale, but it’s safe to assume that the more you keep the battery charged, the less you’ll need to use the petrol engine in day-to-day driving.

What’s the Honda CR-V like to drive?

The CR-V is a large-ish family SUV, so it’s not designed to be a sports car, but it offers a good balance of capabilities around town and on the motorway. While its squarer design helps with visibility, it does make it slightly less aerodynamic so there’s some wind noise at speed. It’s surprisingly easy to drive down twisty country lanes and despite its size, it doesn’t feel overly wide or cumbersome to manoeuvre.

Its steering is nicely weighted so you feel connected to the car and on the motorway it feels solid. The CR-V has a five star Euro NCAP safety rating and equipment including blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition. A driver attention monitor comes as standard across the range and trailer stability assist supports all models with towing.

If you’re going to use the CR-V as a towing vehicle, the plug-in hybrid version has a towing mode which can keep the car in a low gear to make scenarios like towing uphill easier. On the other side, hill descent control keeps the vehicle steady and allows it to safely slow down without using the brake pedal. Other driving modes include Normal, Sport and Econ.

We like: Great visibility and easy to drive anywhere

We don’t like: Wind noise on the motorway

Verdict

The Honda CR-V is a great candidate for a family SUV. It has a choice of economical hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains which will reward frugal drivers.

Rear passenger space and boot room makes the CR-V practical if you’re frequently carrying passengers and luggage in the back. The flexible seating arrangement with a sliding bench and reclining back also maximises comfort in the rear. While the plug-in hybrid only gets front-wheel drive, it’s the best option if good towing capability is a must. Elegance trim is well equipped and should offer most drivers plenty of technology and safety features.

Given it’s now only available with five seats rather than seven, there are some competitors that are able to offer better value for money with cheaper entry-level prices. However, the Honda CR-V is positioned as a more upmarket model, sitting at a slightly higher price point.

Key specifications

Model tested: Honda CR-V Advance

Price as tested: £49,990

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid

Gearbox: Automatic (continuously variable transmission) Power: 184 hp

Torque: 189 Nm

Top speed: 116 mph

0-62 mph: 9.5 seconds CO 2 emissions: 151 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: 5 stars

TCE Expert Rating: 71%, A (as of October 2024)

