The Toyota GR Yaris is a small, high-performance hatchback that is only very loosely based on the regular Toyota Yaris model. It started development as a rally homologation model, but a change in the sport’s regulations means it will never compete. Instead, it’s only role is as a high-performance hot hatch for the road.

The GR Yaris was launched in late 2020 and immediately started racking up award wins, including pretty much every ‘Hot Hatch of the Year’ award on offer. It’s probably more accurate to think of it as an entirely different car to the regular Yaris – it shares only four exterior body parts with its namesake, and is lower and wider. It also sports the world’s most powerful three-cylinder engine, a one-litre unit pushing out 260hp via all four wheels.

The UK motoring media has been in raptures about the way the Toyota GR Yaris drives, with universal praise for its performance and handling. Criticisms have been generally minor, which is reflected in its exceptionally high score of 93% on our unique Expert Rating index (as of February 2021). Incidentally, that’s the same score as a Porsche 911…

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £29,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: None expected

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“Look beyond the price because the Toyota GR Yaris is no ordinary Yaris. Instead, it’s a car that will be written about and cherished by enthusiasts for many years to come. It’s one of the most exciting cars you can drive this side of £35,000, and as fast as a supercar on the right road.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Circuit Pack

Score: 10 / 10

“The all-paw Toyota GR Yaris might be the most exciting addition to the hot hatchback market in a decade. Wickedly purposeful, and wonderfully evocative of fast 4x4s of old.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Circuit Pack

Score: 8 / 10

“A car that really shouldn’t exist – but boy are we glad it does. As a concept on the drawing board, most manufacturers would have laughed it out of the room, but the decision to go through with it is one that makes the hot-hatch market a far richer place.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Circuit Pack

Score: 10 / 10

“This is one of the best hot hatches we’ve sampled in a long time. Its interior quality and compromised practicality might disappoint, but they’re worthy compromises for a driving experience that makes the GR Yaris one of the best cars Toyota has ever made.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Toyota GR Yaris is a once-in-a-generation rally special, serving up a seriously impressive driving experience.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“The Toyota GR Yaris is basically a rally car for the road – it’s fast and extremely good fun to drive. There are more practical hot hatches if that matters, though.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Circuit Pack

“As red devils go, Toyota’s rally-inspired and derived GR Yaris can certainly burn tarmac with fiery intensity. This compact, fire-breathing road-going sports car was developed specifically by Toyota from a vehicle designed to win it more championships.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: Circuit Pack

Score: 9 / 10

“Could the Toyota GR Yari really be as good in reality as it appears on paper? Well yes, actually. I’ve driven it on road and track and have no hesitation in saying this is the most capable car of its kind I’ve ever driven.”

Read review Evo + Score: 10 / 10

“Toyota’s new road-going rally special is a great drivers’ car of the type we worried we’d never see again. It’s a little gem.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 8 / 10

“Fast, exciting and very different to a standard Yaris”

Read review The Sun + “The Toyota GR Yaris is a blistering hot hatch built for racing and adapted for the road.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 10 / 10

“Simply stunning; fast, grippy and great fun, it provides all the sensations of a rally car in a road-going package. Every drive in the GR Yaris is going to feel special and it all comes with Toyota’s legendary reliability. We are seriously going to miss cars like this when they are legislated out of existence.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 10 / 10

“The GR Yaris is superb – the best Toyota we’ve ever driven.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 10 / 10

“The Toyota GR Yaris is a truly special machine. Not only does it pack the firepower to embarrass far more expensive performance cars, but it’s also perfectly suited for UK roads with its startling all-wheel drive traction, diminutive dimensions and incredible high-speed composure.”

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Toyota GR Yaris hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we don’t think it’s ever likely to happen because of the car’s tiny production volumes. The GR Yaris doesn’t automatically carry the regular Yaris model’s safety rating as it’s had so many structural modifications that it’s essentially a completely different car. If it does ever get put through a Euro NCAP test programme, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Toyota GR Yaris has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before re-starting later in the year.

The GR Yaris is a high-performance homologation model, so it hasn’t been designed for maximum environmental performance, so it’s fairly safe to assume that it wouldn’t score too highly if it was ever tested.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Toyota GR Yaris has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the GR Yaris is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota GR Yaris has received

2021 carwow Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch

+ Best Hot Hatch What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch 2020 Top Gear Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Evo Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Car Magazine Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Autocar Awards – Best Hot Hatch

