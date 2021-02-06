Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Toyota GR Yaris (2020 onwards) - Expert Rating

Toyota GR Yaris

The Toyota GR Yaris is a small, high-performance hatchback that is only very loosely based on the regular Toyota Yaris model. It started development as a rally homologation model, but a change in the sport’s regulations means it will never compete. Instead, it’s only role is as a high-performance hot hatch for the road.

The GR Yaris was launched in late 2020 and immediately started racking up award wins, including pretty much every ‘Hot Hatch of the Year’ award on offer. It’s probably more accurate to think of it as an entirely different car to the regular Yaris – it shares only four exterior body parts with its namesake, and is lower and wider. It also sports the world’s most powerful three-cylinder engine, a one-litre unit pushing out 260hp via all four wheels.

The UK motoring media has been in raptures about the way the Toyota GR Yaris drives, with universal praise for its performance and handling. Criticisms have been generally minor, which is reflected in its exceptionally high score of 93% on our unique Expert Rating index (as of February 2021). Incidentally, that’s the same score as a Porsche 911…

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £29,995 on-road

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: None expected

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Toyota GR Yaris hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we don’t think it’s ever likely to happen because of the car’s tiny production volumes. The GR Yaris doesn’t automatically carry the regular Yaris model’s safety rating as it’s had so many structural modifications that it’s essentially a completely different car. If it does ever get put through a Euro NCAP test programme, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Toyota GR Yaris has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before re-starting later in the year.

The GR Yaris is a high-performance homologation model, so it hasn’t been designed for maximum environmental performance, so it’s fairly safe to assume that it wouldn’t score too highly if it was ever tested.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Toyota GR Yaris has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the GR Yaris is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota GR Yaris has received

2021

  • carwow Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch
  • What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch

2020

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • Evo Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • Car Magazine Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • Autocar Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota GR Yaris, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Honda Civic Type R | Mini Cooper JCW

