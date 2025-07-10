fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray makes UK debut

Now available to order, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car has made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

The all-wheel drive Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car has made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today, and the coupé and convertible range is now available to order.

The E-Ray is part of the eighth-generation Corvette line-up that has been on sale in the UK in its ICE-powered V8 ‘Z06’ variety since February. Chevrolet decided to pull the plug on its UK operations over a decade ago, but the American marque is now allowing third party dealerships Lumen Automotive and Arnold Clark to sell right-hand drive Corvette models in limited numbers.

Like the Z06, the Corvette E-Ray is powered by a 482hp V8 petrol engine mounted to the rear axle, but is also powered by a 161hp electric motor mounted in the front. With a combined output of 643hp, the hybrid can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 2.9 seconds, making it the quickest production Corvette ever to arrive on UK roads.

The E-Ray isn’t a plug-in hybrid – the car’s small 2kW battery recharges automatically through regenerative braking, coasting and everyday driving. It can also travel on electric power alone up to speeds of up to 44mph – a setting Chevrolet calls ‘Stealth mode’.

The manufacturer adds that this coupé and convertible hybrid line-up is nine centimetres wider than the Corvette Stingray and sits on staggered 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes also come as standard.

Now available to order in the UK, Pricing for the Corvette E-Ray begins at £153k for the coupé and £159k for the convertible. The first customer orders are scheduled to arrive in September.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved