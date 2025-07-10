Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray makes UK debut

The all-wheel drive Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car has made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today, and the coupé and convertible range is now available to order.

The E-Ray is part of the eighth-generation Corvette line-up that has been on sale in the UK in its ICE-powered V8 ‘Z06’ variety since February. Chevrolet decided to pull the plug on its UK operations over a decade ago, but the American marque is now allowing third party dealerships Lumen Automotive and Arnold Clark to sell right-hand drive Corvette models in limited numbers.

Like the Z06, the Corvette E-Ray is powered by a 482hp V8 petrol engine mounted to the rear axle, but is also powered by a 161hp electric motor mounted in the front. With a combined output of 643hp, the hybrid can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 2.9 seconds, making it the quickest production Corvette ever to arrive on UK roads.

The E-Ray isn’t a plug-in hybrid – the car’s small 2kW battery recharges automatically through regenerative braking, coasting and everyday driving. It can also travel on electric power alone up to speeds of up to 44mph – a setting Chevrolet calls ‘Stealth mode’.

The manufacturer adds that this coupé and convertible hybrid line-up is nine centimetres wider than the Corvette Stingray and sits on staggered 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes also come as standard.

Now available to order in the UK, Pricing for the Corvette E-Ray begins at £153k for the coupé and £159k for the convertible. The first customer orders are scheduled to arrive in September.