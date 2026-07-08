New Dacia Striker crossover unveiled

Dacia has revealed the Striker – a new family crossover that sits alongside the Bigster in the brand’s family-focused line-up.

Like the Citroën C5 X which has a similar bodystyle, the Striker has been designed to offer the practicality of an estate car, the raised driving position of an SUV and the more fuel efficient aerodynamics of a conventional hatchback or saloon.

The newcomer will compete in the heart of the family car market against models such as the Kia K4, Toyota Corolla, Ford Focus and Skoda Octavia, while also being a leftfield alternative to mid-size SUVs including the Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.

Dacia says its focus remains on value, promising lower purchase prices and running costs than many established rivals.

An unconventional shape

At over four-and-a-half metres long, the Striker is similar in size to a C-segment estate but is lower than most SUVs, helping improve aerodynamics while retaining generous ground clearance. Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and a new electrified four-wheel-drive version, with up to 600 litres of boot space placing it among the largest in its class.

Inside, all versions feature a ten-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and Dacia’s modular ‘YouClip’ accessory system, while higher-spec models add connected navigation, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats and a motorised tailgate. Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking as standard.

Hybrid-only

Rather than offering petrol-only engines, the Striker launches exclusively with petrol-electric hybrid powertrains.

Buyers can choose between a 155hp hybrid, designed to maximise fuel economy in everyday driving, or a new 150hp hybrid all-wheel-drive system that combines a turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor driving the rear axle. The latter offers additional traction and light off-road driving ability.

Pricing and availability

Dacia says the Striker will be priced from under £25k, undercutting many similarly-sized family SUVs and estate rivals. Full UK specifications and pricing will be confirmed closer to launch. The new model expected to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of 2026.