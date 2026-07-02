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Entry-level Nissan Leaf price cut with new 52kWh model

Nissan Leaf 52kWh

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by Sean Rees
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Nissan has expanded its Leaf line-up with a more affordable 52kWh battery option, cutting the entry price of the British-built electric hatchback.

Available to order now, the new version joins the 75kWh Leaf that went on sale earlier this year, giving buyers the choice between a lower upfront cost or maximum driving range. Production has already started at Nissan’s Sunderland factory, with the first UK deliveries due later this summer.

Smaller battery, lower price

The new 52kWh Leaf is available in ‘Engage’ and ‘Advance’ trim levels, offering up to 280 miles of range on a full charge.

By comparison, the 75kWh model can muster up to 387 miles of travel between charges. Both versions share the same third-generation Leaf body, technology and interior, including Google built-in infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems and fast-charging capability.

Built in Britain

The latest Leaf is the first all-new generation of Nissan’s pioneering electric hatchback since 2017 and marks another milestone for the Sunderland factory, where right-hand-drive production is now underway.

Since the original Leaf launched in 2010, Nissan has sold almost 700,000 examples worldwide, making it one of the world’s best-known electric cars.

The 52kWh Nissan Leaf is available to order now from just south of £29k, including the Government’s £3,750 electric car grant, with first customer deliveries expected later this summer.

The Nissan Leaf currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 70%, picking up reviewer praise for its comfortable and refined driving experience and competitive battery range. That said, reviewers point out that alternatives to the Leaf offer more cabin and boot space.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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