Summary
The Geely EX2 is a compact five-door electric hatchback. Expected to arrive in UK showrooms from late August, it will become Geely’s third model on sale here, following the launch of the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid and the EX5 electric SUV.
The EX2 is likely to be a very important model for Geely in the UK. Already on sale as the ‘Xingyuan’ hatchback in China, the EX2 was the country’s best-selling passenger car in 2025.
Details like UK pricing, battery options, driving range and equipment levels haven’t arrived just yet, and we currently don’t have any UK-based reviews to display on this page either. Once those reviews are published, and we have safety and running cost data to display, we will give the EX2 an Expert Rating score.
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA
Launching: Autumn 2026 (expected)
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.
The Geely EX2 is yet to arrive in the UK at the time of writing, and there are no UK-based reviews to display here just yet. The supermini arrives in August, so the British motoring media are sure to get their hands on the EX2 in the coming weeks. Check back soon!
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of July 2026, the Geely EX2 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of July 2026, the Geely EX2 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EX2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of July 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Geely EX2. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Geely EX2 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EX2, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Geely EX2
|Overall rating
|A
|90%
|New car warranty duration
|6 years
|New car warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|125,000 miles
Geely’s new car warranty is better than average, and class-leading when compared to rival brands in a similar price bracket as the EX2.
The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, there is an eight-year/125,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Geely EX2
As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Geely EX2. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local EX2 dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Geely EX2, you might also be interested in these alternatives
BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Geely EX2 at The Car Expert
Buy a Geely EX2
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Geely EX2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
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Subscribe to a Geely EX2
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
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Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
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Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
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