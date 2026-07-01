Geely EX2 supermini set for August arrival

Geely has confirmed that its next UK model will be the EX2, a compact electric hatchback that is expected to arrive in UK showrooms from late August.

Expected to arrive in UK showrooms from late August, the EX2 will become the Chinese brand’s third model on sale here, following the launch of the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid and the EX5 electric SUV.

Known as the Geely ‘Xingyuan’ in China, the EX2 was the country’s best-selling passenger car in 2025, with more than 450,000 sales. While there’s no telling how those sales numbers will translate to the UK, its likely that Geely has high hopes for the model as it expands its UK line-up.

While UK specifications have yet to be announced, the ‘Xingyuan’ variant in China offers 114hp and an all-electric range of 255 miles on a single charge, as well as a 15-inch central infotainment touchscreen inside and a 375-litre boot. The EX2 could differ somewhat from its Chinese market counterpart, but gives us a good idea of what to expect.

A new rival for budget-end electric hatchbacks

The EX2 will slot into the increasingly competitive small electric car segment.

Key rivals are likely to include the Renault 5 E-Tech, BYD Dolphin Surf, Citroën ë-C3, Dacia Spring, and Hyundai Inster, depending on final pricing and battery options.

Geely says the EX2 has been designed primarily for urban driving, combining compact exterior dimensions with a roomy cabin intended to maximise interior space for city motorists.

More models on the way

The EX2 forms part of Geely’s ambitious UK expansion plans. The company says it intends to launch ten new models over the next three years, targeting annual UK sales of 100,000 vehicles by 2030.

Further details, including pricing, battery options, driving range and equipment levels, will be announced closer to the EX2’s UK launch later this summer.