Pint-sized Fiat Topolino now on sale

Fiat has announced that its small all-electric quadricycle – the Topolino – is now on sale as one of the cheapest electric vehicles in the UK, offering an alternative to electric scooters, mopeds and conventional city cars.

With a top speed of 28mph and a 46-mile battery range, the Topolino is intended for urban areas, holiday parks, private estates and other low-speed environments rather than longer road journeys.

Smaller than a city car

At just over 2.5 metres long, the Topolino is significantly smaller than even the Fiat 500e. It shares its basic underpinnings with the Citroën Ami, using the same 6kW electric motor, 5.5kWh battery and lightweight quadricycle underpinnings.

Charging is straightforward, with the battery able to recharge from a domestic three-pin socket. Despite its tiny footprint, Fiat says the offset seating layout provides enough room for two occupants, while storage totals 63 litres, including a dashboard-mounted ‘Dolce Vita Box’ for smaller items.

Unlike a conventional city cars that can handle motorway journeys, the Topolino has been developed purely for short-distance travel. Its compact dimensions make it easy to park and manoeuvre in tight spaces, and its top speed is capped at 28mph.

A familiar name returns

The Topolino name has a long history within Fiat, having first appeared on the original Fiat 500 Topolino, built between 1936 and 1955. The new model revives one of the company’s best-known historic badges for the electric era.

The Fiat Topolino is now available to order through selected UK retailers, with prices starting at £9k. The first customer deliveries are expected later this year.