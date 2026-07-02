Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Pint-sized Fiat Topolino now on sale

Fiat has announced that its small all-electric quadricycle - the Topolino - is now on sale as one of the cheapest electric vehicles in the UK

Fiat Topolino

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your EV driving needs.
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Leasing-com logo

EV personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com
Find out more

Confused.com logo 500x250px

Get an EV insurance quote from Confused.com.
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Browse all the latest used EVs from Cazoo
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Fiat has announced that its small all-electric quadricycle – the Topolino – is now on sale as one of the cheapest electric vehicles in the UK, offering an alternative to electric scooters, mopeds and conventional city cars.

With a top speed of 28mph and a 46-mile battery range, the Topolino is intended for urban areas, holiday parks, private estates and other low-speed environments rather than longer road journeys.

Smaller than a city car

At just over 2.5 metres long, the Topolino is significantly smaller than even the Fiat 500e. It shares its basic underpinnings with the Citroën Ami, using the same 6kW electric motor, 5.5kWh battery and lightweight quadricycle underpinnings.

Charging is straightforward, with the battery able to recharge from a domestic three-pin socket. Despite its tiny footprint, Fiat says the offset seating layout provides enough room for two occupants, while storage totals 63 litres, including a dashboard-mounted ‘Dolce Vita Box’ for smaller items.

Unlike a conventional city cars that can handle motorway journeys, the Topolino has been developed purely for short-distance travel. Its compact dimensions make it easy to park and manoeuvre in tight spaces, and its top speed is capped at 28mph.

A familiar name returns

The Topolino name has a long history within Fiat, having first appeared on the original Fiat 500 Topolino, built between 1936 and 1955. The new model revives one of the company’s best-known historic badges for the electric era.

The Fiat Topolino is now available to order through selected UK retailers, with prices starting at £9k. The first customer deliveries are expected later this year.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved