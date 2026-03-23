Summary

The Volvo ES90 is a large all-electric executive saloon that is now available to order in the UK, with the first orders arriving on UK roads in late 2026.

Built on the same foundations as the taller Volvo EX90 SUV, the ES90 is Volvo’s answer to the likes of the Audi A6 e-tron, BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, and following the British motoring media’s first batch of test drives, reviewers largely agree that the flagship EV stacks up well against its rivals.

“The Volvo ES90 has Scandi-design sumptuousness to spare” says Electrifying.com’s Ginny Buckley, “and offers even more tech and value than its EX90 sibling”, praising the saloon for its “really impressive” tech suite and its “pretty good” battery range.

Largely in agreement, of Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concludes that the ES90 “has plenty of plus points, but the Polestar 4 does it it all and more for significantly less money”, arguing that the Polestar offers a “more modern-feeling and more practical interior” for around £10k less up front.

While the Volvo is now available to order in the UK and there are several reviews published on the model from British outlets, we are holding off on giving the ES90 a full-fat Expert Rating score just yet. Once reviewers get their hands on the model on UK roads and we have collected running cost data for the model, we will update this page with a score. Check back soon!

ES90 highlights Classy interior fit and finish

Competitive battery range and fast charging

Quiet, comfortable driving experience ES90 lowlights Poor rear visibility

Alternatives offer more boot space

Over-reliance on touchscreen controls

Key specifications

Body style: Large executive saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £67,560 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The new Volvo ES90 has plenty of plus points, but the Polestar 4 does it it all and more for significantly less money.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 7 / 10

“Big, luxurious, fast and very clever, Volvo’s electric flagship is quite literally a lot of car.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“With supreme refinement and a long-distance electric range, it ticks the two key boxes required for a car like this. Its rear space is also vast and, when combined with its plush material quality and generous equipment levels, in many ways feels more like a car from the class above.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Electrifying.com Score: 9 / 10

“The Volvo ES90 has Scandi-design sumptuousness to spare, and offers even more tech and value than its EX90 sibling.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Regardless of how you want to categorise it, the Volvo ES90 is a very good premium EV. Elegant looks on the outside are complemented by a proper luxury car inside. It’s probably a bit too tech-heavy for our liking, but you can’t not be impressed.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“In many respects, the Volvo ES90 is an impressive electric car, offering buyers a sense of quality, calm and space that’s closer to luxury limos like the BMW i7 than its direct executive class rivals. But we’re disappointed by the over-reliance on the touchscreen and aren’t blow away by the driving experience.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ES90 is a stylish, super-quiet and very comfortable electric saloon that’s nicely equipped, brilliantly made and avoids the SUV clichés. It’s not quite perfect, but it feels like a grown-up car for a grown-up world.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Single Motor RWD

Score: 8 / 10

“While it’s far more likely to be a car you ride in rather than drive, I rather enjoyed driving the Volvo ES90. It feels like one of those old-fashioned limos with a large capacity combustion engine that can cross continents in a day – although these days you’d need to factor in charging.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ES90 is well conceived, and takes a whole host of the company’s core values and reimagines them for the EV world.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Volvo ES90 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Volvo ES90 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ES90 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volvo ES90. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volvo ES90 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ES90, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volvo ES90

Overall rating C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Volvo’s new car warranty is fairly average, and similar to what is offered by rival brands in a similar price bracket as the ES90.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo ES90

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volvo ES90. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volvo ES90, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 e-tron | BMW i4 | BMW i5 | BYD Seal | DS Nº8 | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mazda 6e | Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon | MG IM5 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volvo ES90 at The Car Expert

Buy a Volvo ES90

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Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)