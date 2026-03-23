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Volvo ES90

Volvo ES90 | Expert Rating

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New car score:

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We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Volvo ES90 is a large all-electric executive saloon that is now available to order in the UK, with the first orders arriving on UK roads in late 2026.

Built on the same foundations as the taller Volvo EX90 SUV, the ES90 is Volvo’s answer to the likes of the Audi A6 e-tronBMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, and following the British motoring media’s first batch of test drives, reviewers largely agree that the flagship EV stacks up well against its rivals.

“The Volvo ES90 has Scandi-design sumptuousness to spare” says Electrifying.com’s Ginny Buckley, “and offers even more tech and value than its EX90 sibling”, praising the saloon for its “really impressive” tech suite and its “pretty good” battery range.

Largely in agreement, of Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concludes that the ES90 “has plenty of plus points, but the Polestar 4 does it it all and more for significantly less money”, arguing that the Polestar offers a “more modern-feeling and more practical interior” for around £10k less up front.

While the Volvo is now available to order in the UK and there are several reviews published on the model from British outlets, we are holding off on giving the ES90 a full-fat Expert Rating score just yet. Once reviewers get their hands on the model on UK roads and we have collected running cost data for the model, we will update this page with a score. Check back soon!

ES90 highlights

  • Classy interior fit and finish
  • Competitive battery range and fast charging
  • Quiet, comfortable driving experience

ES90 lowlights

  • Poor rear visibility
  • Alternatives offer more boot space
  • Over-reliance on touchscreen controls

Key specifications

Body style: Large executive saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £67,560

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volvo ES90 front view | Expert Rating
Volvo ES90 rear view | Expert Rating
Volvo ES90 interior view | Expert Rating
Volvo ES90 cabin view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The new Volvo ES90 has plenty of plus points, but the Polestar 4 does it it all and more for significantly less money.”

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Electrifying.com

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Volvo ES90 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Volvo ES90 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ES90 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volvo ES90. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volvo ES90 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ES90, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volvo ES90

Overall ratingC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Volvo’s new car warranty is fairly average, and similar to what is offered by rival brands in a similar price bracket as the ES90.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo ES90

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volvo ES90. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volvo ES90, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 e-tron | BMW i4 | BMW i5 | BYD Seal | DS Nº8 | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mazda 6e | Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon | MG IM5Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volvo ES90 at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Volvo

Everything you need to know about Volvo

All-electric Volvo ES90 debuts

All-electric Volvo ES90 debuts

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