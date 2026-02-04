Summary

The Porsche Cayenne is a large luxury electric SUV and the big brother of the Macan Electric. Now available to order in the UK, this battery-powered range arrived eight years after the third-generation petrol-powered Cayenne, which is still on sale. It is only offered in a SUV bodystyle – no Coupé-SUV models on offer here, atleast for now.

Reviewer opinion on this new luxury EV is rather sparse at the moment. A number of outlets displayed below got behind the wheel of a prototype version in 2025. While those reviews should be taken with a pinch of salt – the proper production version of the Cayenne Electric hasn’t been reviewed in the UK at the time of writing – they suggest that the Porsche is likely to be a reviewer favourite this year.

“It’s an impressive statement of intent”, says Thomas Geiger of Auto Express, who argues that the beefy Porsche is “certain to be one of the best electric SUVs on offer.”

The Electrifying.com team also sang the SUV’s praises, commenting that the prototype version stood up well against the likes of the BMW iX, Polestar 3, Volvo EX90, praising the car’s “breadth of ability”.

As we don’t have any UK-based reviews or running cost estimations for the Cayenne Electric to display on this page just yet, we are holding off on giving this new Porsche flagship a full-fat Expert Rating score. The SUV has been awarded full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials, however.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £83,200 Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express Model reviewed: Prototype model

“The all-new Porsche Cayenne Electric is certain to be one of the best electric SUVs on offer.”

Author: Thomas Geiger

Read review Car Model reviewed: Prototype model

“The Cayenne is shaping up to be one of the most compelling, capable and comfortable SUVs we’ve ever driven. Notice I didn’t say ‘EVs we’ve ever driven’? By turns sumptuously comfortable and sensationally good driven hard, it’s also spacious, practical and quick to charge.

Author: Ben Miller

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Prototype model

Score: 8 / 10

“Going to battery power has in no way limited Porsche’s popular big SUV. If anything, the breadth of ability it now has – from rock-crawler to sports car to family hauler – has only become even more impressive.”

Author: Thomas Geiger

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Prototype model

“The rear seats and boot are as roomy as you would expect from Porsche’s chonker in chief, and the materials all have the swanky solidity you would demand from a pricey flagship German SUV.”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 79%

While the Euro NCAP safety credentials of the petrol-powered Cayenne have now expired, the Cayenne Electric was put through its crash test paces in late 2025, and passed with flying colours. The SUV had particularly impressive safety scores in the adult protection and child protection categories.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Porsche Cayenne Electric has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Cayenne Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Porsche Cayenne Electric. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Porsche Cayenne Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cayenne Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Porsche Cayenne Electric

Overall rating B 76% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Porsche’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Cayenne Electric. The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Porsche Cayenne Electric

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Porsche Cayenne Electric from an official Porsche dealership, you will get a minimum two-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Porsche Cayenne Electric from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Porsche Cayenne Electric from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Porsche Cayenne Electric

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Porsche Cayenne Electric. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Porsche dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Porsche Cayenne Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Kia EV9 | Lotus Eletre | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Polestar 3 | Porsche Macan Electric | Range Rover Electric | Tesla Model X | Volvo EX90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Porsche range at The Car Expert

