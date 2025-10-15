Summary

The Smart #5 is a large upmarket electric SUV, and the third model to join the refreshed Smart line-up, sitting above the smaller #1 and #3 SUVs.

Smart’s largest model yet, the #5 – pronounced as ‘Hashtag Five’ – has received a warm initial reception from the British motoring media, and has been earmarked by a number of reviewers who highlight the car’s pricing which undercuts premium brand rivals and its high-quality interior trim.

Slightly bigger than mid-sized electric SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y, but smaller than premium rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, electrifying.com’s Thomas Geiger argues that the #5 “could be the new ‘one to beat’ in the family electric SUV class”, as the car’s tech, styling and price tag stack up well when compared to other upmarket large EVs.

That said, reviewers share a collective disappointment with the car’s battery efficiency and range which Ellis Hyde of Auto Express calls “woefully inefficient”. Top Gear’s Greg Potts also takes issue with the top-spec Brabus model, which he says is too fast and “hardly that fun to drive”, explaining that owners will “tire of a throttle pedal that acts like an on-off switch for warp speed.”

Keep in mind that these reviews are based on foreign test drives of the Brabus edition – instead of the standard #5 – and reviewer opinion could change somewhat when the SUV is tested in the UK. While we have several published reviews listed here, alongside the car’s five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, we don’t have enough information to give the Smart #5 an Expert Rating just yet. Check back soon!

#5 highlights Agile handling for an SUV this size

Comfortable, high-quality cabin fit and finish

Intuitive on-board tech

Competitively priced #5 lowlights Rivals offer a longer battery range

Not much ‘frunk’ storage space

Not many physical buttons and switches inside

Top-spec ‘Brabus’ not very fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £39,800 on-road Launching: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Smart #5 encapsulates the phrase ‘go big or go home’. We were astounded by how well it handles, while still being comfortable, as well as by the vast amount of space inside, some of the technology onboard and the overall quality. However, what’s holding this big, bold SUV back is the woefully inefficient powertrain that resulted in a disappointing real-world range and will make it more expensive to run than rivals.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The biggest Smart yet, the #5 combines neat design, interior space and surprisingly excessive levels of performance.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It sets itself apart from the competition with styling that’s arguably better than parent company Mercedes, and it packs in a silly amount of power that it’s impossible not to have fun with.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The tech, the style, the space and the general character of the Smart #5 really do stack up well.”

Author: Thomas Geiger

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It looks unique and it provides a fun, enjoyable driving experience that’s far better than you’d expect from a tough D-segment SUV. Better yet, it has a well-packaged cabin that’s fitted with enough tech to compete with its inevitable Chinese rivals.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

“Impressively large, crammed with technology and with a few too many screens in the cockpit, the family SUV delivers a premium driving experience, copious interior space, plenty of kit and enough character to avoid feeling generic.”

Author: Steve Hogarty

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The #5 seems to be well-refined, full of decent materials and competitively priced given the kit that comes as standard.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 93%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 92%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Smart #5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the #5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Smart #5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Smart #5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the #5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Smart #5

Overall rating B 76% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Smart’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the #5.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric car has an eight-year/unlimited-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Smart #5

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Smart #5 from an official Smart dealership, you will get a minimum twelve-month/100,000-mile warranty included.

If you are buying a used Smart #5 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Smart #5 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Smart #5

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Smart #5. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Smart dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Smart #5 has received

2025 Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Smart #5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX | Ford Explorer | Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Kia EV9 | Leapmotor C10 | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90 | XPeng G6

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Smart #5 at The Car Expert

