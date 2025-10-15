fbpx
We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back again soon.

Summary

The Smart #5 is a large upmarket electric SUV, and the third model to join the refreshed Smart line-up, sitting above the smaller #1 and #3 SUVs.

Smart’s largest model yet, the #5 – pronounced as ‘Hashtag Five’ – has received a warm initial reception from the British motoring media, and has been earmarked by a number of reviewers who highlight the car’s pricing which undercuts premium brand rivals and its high-quality interior trim.

Slightly bigger than mid-sized electric SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y, but smaller than premium rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, electrifying.com’s Thomas Geiger argues that the #5 “could be the new ‘one to beat’ in the family electric SUV class”, as the car’s tech, styling and price tag stack up well when compared to other upmarket large EVs.

That said, reviewers share a collective disappointment with the car’s battery efficiency and range which Ellis Hyde of Auto Express calls “woefully inefficient”. Top Gear’s Greg Potts also takes issue with the top-spec Brabus model, which he says is too fast and “hardly that fun to drive”, explaining that owners will “tire of a throttle pedal that acts like an on-off switch for warp speed.”

Keep in mind that these reviews are based on foreign test drives of the Brabus edition – instead of the standard #5 – and reviewer opinion could change somewhat when the SUV is tested in the UK. While we have several published reviews listed here, alongside the car’s five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, we don’t have enough information to give the Smart #5 an Expert Rating just yet. Check back soon!

#5 highlights

  • Agile handling for an SUV this size
  • Comfortable, high-quality cabin fit and finish
  • Intuitive on-board tech
  • Competitively priced

#5 lowlights

  • Rivals offer a longer battery range
  • Not much ‘frunk’ storage space
  • Not many physical buttons and switches inside
  • Top-spec ‘Brabus’ not very fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £39,800 on-road

Launching: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews

“The Smart #5 encapsulates the phrase ‘go big or go home’. We were astounded by how well it handles, while still being comfortable, as well as by the vast amount of space inside, some of the technology onboard and the overall quality. However, what’s holding this big, bold SUV back is the woefully inefficient powertrain that resulted in a disappointing real-world range and will make it more expensive to run than rivals.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Electrifying.com

Parkers

The Independent

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 93%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 92%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Smart #5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the #5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Smart #5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Smart #5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the #5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Smart #5

Overall ratingB76%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Smart’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the #5.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric car has an eight-year/unlimited-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Smart #5

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Smart #5 from an official Smart dealership, you will get a minimum twelve-month/100,000-mile warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Smart #5 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Smart #5 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Smart #5

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Smart #5. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Smart dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Smart #5 has received

2025

  • Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Smart #5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX | Ford ExplorerHyundai Ioniq 9 | Kia EV9 Leapmotor C10 | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan AriyaPolestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90 | XPeng G6

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Smart #5 at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Smart

New Smart #5 Brabus to arrive by the end of the year

Electric Smart #5 SUV unveiled

