Electric Smart #5 SUV unveiled

Smart has unveiled its largest model to date – the Smart #5 SUV – which will challenge the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Ariya on the UK market when it arrives next Summer.

This new battery-powered five-seater SUV has been given a more rugged exterior design than that of its smaller #1 and #3 siblings, including a boxy silhouette, roof rails and a new LED headlight design. That said, the #5 is built on the same foundations as the brand’s other models and some of the same Smart underpinnings remain, including short front and rear overhangs, a protruding rear end and concealed door handles.

Smart says that the #5 is its most “versatile vehicle to date”, marketing the car as both a capable electric off-roader and a upmarket “tech-savvy” SUV.

The car’s outdoor-orientated equipment includes an electric trailer hitch and a roof-mounted light bar (top-spec ‘Summit’ trim only), while the optional ‘Adventurers’ Collection’ package adds more underbody protection, side steps, a side bag, and a ladder. In addition, all of the SUV’s seats are designed to also function as makeshift beds.

Inside, almost the entire dashboard space is taken up by two 13-inch AMOLED infotainment touchscreens that Smart says have a smooth response time due to the car’s advanced high-power AMD computer chip. Behind the steering wheel sits a 10-inch digital instrument display and the car also has an AI-powered voice assistant that takes the visual form of animal avatar – a lion to be exact.

The flagship piece of on-board tech aboard the #5 is the 26-inch augmented reality head-up display – a system that projects driving information onto the windscreen. The interior also has ambient lighting with 256 colours to choose from and a 21-speaker Sennheiser audio system.

The cabin has 34 smaller storage cubbies, 72 litres of frunk space, and up to 1,530 litres of luggage room in the rear with the rear seats stowed.

The car’s full powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, but the manufacturer has announced that the #5 is powered by a 100kWh battery that can provide single charge travel distances of up to 348 miles and that, using an ultra fast charging station, the SUV can be charged from 10% to 80% in 15 minutes. The car will launch with two trim level options – the entry-level ‘Premium’ and the range-topping ‘Summit’.

More Smart #5 details, including UK pricing, will follow in the coming months. The smaller #3 crossover is already on sale in the UK for just under £33k, and the #5 is very likely to be more expensive.