New Smart #5 Brabus to arrive by the end of the year

Smart has previewed its upcoming electric #5 Brabus performance SUV which will become available to order in the UK later this year

by Sean Rees

Smart has previewed its upcoming electric #5 Brabus performance SUV which the brand says will become available to order in the UK towards the end of this year.

This high-power electric SUV is Smart’s fastest and most powerful model to date. It is powered by the same 100kWh battery as the high-spec #5 ‘Premium’ model, but this Brabus variant has a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain producing 637hp.

While the SUV weighs around 2.4 tonnes, it can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 130mph. The battery supports DC rapid charging speeds of up to 400kW, Smart adding at a 10% to 80% battery top up takes around 18 minutes while charging at 100kW.

The manufacturer adds that the 100kWh battery can muster up to 335 miles of travel on a single charge – around 30 miles less than the #5 ‘Premium’ – and the car comes with a launch function and a ‘Brabus’ driving mode that produces simulated engine sounds in the cabin.

Compared the the lead-in #5 SUV model, the #5 Brabus has a few unique styling changes, including sportier front and rear bumpers, large 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers, and further red accents on the wing mirrors, roof, bumpers, and side skirts.

Smart has also hinted that the Brabus comes with a suspension upgrade, and the display model has been shown off with a panoramic sunroof – a feature that may be included as standard.

The red detailing continues in the cabin, which features heated and ventilated microfibre trim seats, and an Alcantara leather steering wheel. A ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is joined by two 13-inch displays for the central infotainment system and passenger screen on the dashboard.

That sums up what we know about the Smart #5 Brabus so far. UK pricing and trim specifications are yet to be confirmed, and will follow in the coming months. Smart says that the performance SUV will become available to order in the UK before the end of the year.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
