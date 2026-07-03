Chevrolet has updated its Corvette range for 2026, giving the Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 a redesigned interior, larger displays and more driver-focused tech.

Available to order now through Corvette’s limited but growing UK dealer network, this is the most significant update to the right-hand drive sports car range since the Corvette nameplate was re-introduced to British roads in 2025.

New cabin layout with bigger screens

Every Corvette now features a redesigned dashboard centred around a new three-screen layout.

A larger 13-inch central touchscreen is joined by a 14-inch digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel and a new seven-inch touchscreen to the right of the steering wheel, which can be configured to show information such as trip data, tyre pressures, g-force readings or launch control settings.

Chevrolet has also rearranged the centre console, moving frequently used controls into easier reach. Climate controls now sit beneath the infotainment screen, close to a redesigned drive mode selector and new wireless phone charging pad.

Google built-in infotainment is now standard, bringing access to Google Maps, Google Gemini AI, YouTube and Chrome when the car is parked, alongside wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

More performance data

Drivers who regularly take their Corvette to a track day will benefit from an expanded ‘Performance App’, now available across the entire range.

The app can display live tyre temperatures and pressures, acceleration timers, engine and transmission temperatures and g-force data. The upgraded ‘Performance Data Recorder’ can also record HD video and telemetry, allowing owners to review their driving afterwards or monitor the vehicle from afar when its parked.

A new ‘PTM Pro’ driving mode also allows experienced drivers to switch off stability and traction control while retaining anti-lock braking.

More personalisation

Chevrolet has also expanded the range of colour and trim choices, introducing two new exterior paint finishes – ‘Roswell Green Metallic’ and ‘Blade Silver Metallic’ – alongside four new interior themes.

An electrochromic glass roof, allowing drivers to change the tint level of the removable roof panel at the touch of a button, also joins the options list.

Now on sale

Mechanically, the Corvette line-up remains unchanged. The Stingray continues as the entry point to the range with its naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8, while the E-Ray combines the same V8 with an electric motor to provide all-wheel drive. The track-focused Z06 remains powered by its high-revving 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8.

The updated 2026 Corvette Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 are available to order now through Corvette’s UK dealer network, with sales handled by Arnold Clark, Cambria, Clive Sutton and Lookers.

Pricing remains unchanged. The Corvette Stingray continues to start from north of £95k for the 2LT Coupe, while the hybrid E-Ray is priced from £153k and the track-focused Z06 from £181k. Coupe and convertible versions remain available across the range.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 54% in our Expert Rating index. Despite the sports car’s positive set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by very high running costs, high emissions and rather basic warranty cover.