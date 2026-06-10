New Audi Q7 revealed

Audi has revealed the third-generation Q7, giving its largest SUV a redesigned cabin, new tech and improved diesel powertrain efficiency.

Set to arrive in UK showrooms in September, the new Q7 will continue to be offered exclusively with seven seats in the UK. It also becomes one of the most technologically advanced models in Audi’s line-up, with features ranging from adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering to digital OLED lighting and a panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency.

Seven seats as standard

The biggest change for UK buyers is inside. Audi has redesigned the cabin with a cleaner layout, new infotainment displays and improved practicality.

Unlike many large SUV rivals that charge extra for third-row seating, every UK-spec Q7 comes with seven seats as standard. All rear seats feature ISOFIX child-seat mounting points, while the second row can slide forwards electrically to provide access to the rearmost seats.

Boot space remains a strong selling point. The Q7 offers between 581 and 722 litres of luggage capacity depending on the position of the second-row seats, expanding to as much as 2,075 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

A new centre console incorporates twin wireless smartphone charging pads, larger cupholders and additional storage, while top-spec versions gain a panoramic glass roof that can switch between transparent and opaque at the touch of a button.

New tech

Inside, a curved OLED display combines the digital driver’s display and central touchscreen, while a dedicated passenger screen is fitted as standard. Audi’s latest voice assistant is also included, with ChatGPT integration allowing occupants to ask more natural questions and access information without reaching for a smartphone.

The Q7 also gains access to Audi’s app store, allowing users to download music, navigation, news and entertainment apps directly to the vehicle.

Higher-spec models can be fitted with an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system featuring seat-mounted vibration units that allow occupants to physically feel bass frequencies through their seats.

Audi continues its focus on lighting technology with new Digital Matrix LED headlights and third-generation OLED rear lights.

Drivers can choose from up to eight different lighting signatures, while the headlights can project information directly onto the road ahead. Features include lane guidance markers, blind-spot warnings and even an ice warning symbol when road temperatures suggest slippery conditions.

A particularly unusual feature is a new projected turn signal that displays a flashing indicator graphic onto the road surface beside the vehicle, helping cyclists and pedestrians spot the driver’s intentions at night.

V6 diesel power remains

At launch, UK buyers will have a single engine choice – a 3.0-litre V6 diesel producing 299hp.

The engine uses Audi’s latest mild-hybrid technology, which can provide an additional 24hp of assistance when accelerating. The system also allows limited electric-only operation at low speeds, helping improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Audi has also fitted an electrically powered compressor to improve throttle response and reduce turbo lag, giving the large SUV stronger acceleration from low engine speeds.

As before, all models feature ‘quattro’ four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The new Q7 will also come with adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering as standard.

The air suspension automatically adjusts ride height depending on conditions, while all-wheel steering improves manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability on the motorway. Audi has also added a new function that lowers the vehicle when parked, making it easier for passengers to get in and out.

What are the alternatives?

The new Audi Q7 will continue to compete in the large luxury SUV segment against models such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover Discovery.

Its standard seven-seat layout, diesel powertrain and advanced technology package help it stand apart from many rivals, particularly the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, where seven seats are either optional or unavailable on certain versions.

When is it arriving?

The new Audi Q7 will open for orders in the UK during July, with first customer deliveries expected to begin in September. Pricing is expected to start from just under £82k.