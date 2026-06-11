Plug-in hybrid BYD Dolphin G supermini unveiled

BYD is expanding its rapidly growing UK line-up with the new Dolphin G DM-i the brand’s first model developed specifically for Europe and introduces the Chinese brand’s plug-in hybrid powertrain to the supermini class.

According to BYD, the Dolphin G DM-i can travel up to 65 miles on electric power alone and offers a combined driving range of up to 646 miles when its battery and fuel tank are both full.

The BYD will soon join one of the UK’s most competitive sectors, taking on cars such as the Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid, Toyota Yaris Hybrid, MG 3 Hybrid+, Honda Jazz e:HEV and Peugeot 208 Hybrid. That said, it will be the only proper plug-in hybrid choice in the supermini class

How does it differ from the Dolphin and Dolphin Surf?

Although it shares part of its name with the existing BYD Dolphin, the new Dolphin G DM-i is a very different proposition.

The standard BYD Dolphin is an all-electric family hatchback which is a bit larger, competing for sales alongside the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, MG 4 and Cupra Born.

The recently launched Dolphin Surf sits below both cars in the range as a compact city EV. It’s shorter, cheaper and designed primarily for urban driving.

The new Dolphin G DM-i effectively slots between the two. At just over four metres long, it’s larger than the Dolphin Surf but smaller than the standard Dolphin. Unlike either of its stablemates, it uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining an electric motor, battery and petrol engine.

Class-leading practicality

BYD claims the car offers class-leading interior space. The boot space is particularly impressive. At 425 litres, it offers more luggage room than many rivals in the supermini class and some family hatchbacks from the class above. Fold the rear seats and capacity increases to 1,225 litres.

For comparison, supermini rivals like the Renault Clio, Toyota Yaris, Peugeot 208 and Volkswagen Polo all offer less than 400 litres of boot space.

Plug-in hybrid system focuses on electric driving

Unlike many traditional plug-in hybrids that rely heavily on their petrol engine, BYD’s ‘DM-i’ (Dual Mode Intelligence) system is designed to operate primarily as an electric car.

The front-mounted electric motor produces 163hp, driving the wheels in most situations while the 1.5-litre petrol engine largely acts as a generator to keep the battery topped up.

Similarly-sized hybrids like the Honda Jazz e:HEV work in a similar way. However, the BYD can be plugged in to charge – unlike the Jazz – and offers up to 65 miles of electric-only driving (should you opt for the larger 18kWh battery model), allowing many owners to complete their daily journeys without using any petrol at all.

The larger battery can also be rapid charged at up to 39kW DC, allowing a 10-80% recharge in around 26 minutes. The BYD can muster a 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds. Two battery options will be offered:

7kWh battery (Active trim) with up to 24.8 miles of electric range

18kWh battery (Boost, Comfort and Sport trims) with up to 65 miles of electric range

Technology punches above its class

Entry-level versions of the Dolphin G DM-i get a rotating touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Higher-spec versions add features rarely seen in the supermini class, including a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, a panoramic glass roof, and a surround-view parking camera.

UK pricing and availability

BYD dealers across Europe will begin taking orders this summer, with first customer deliveries expected in early autumn. Full UK pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed. Interested? More details are sure to follow in the coming weeks, check back soon!