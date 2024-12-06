Price cuts for electric Jeep Avenger

Jeep has decided to reduce the pricing of its electric Jeep Avenger range, making the compact EV’s entry-level price more competitive with the pricing of new rivals like the Mini Aceman.

Bringing the all-electric range closer to the petrol Avenger’s £25k price tag, the entry-level ‘Longitude’ version of the Avenger Electric is now priced at £30k – a £5k price reduction. This means that the electric Avenger is over £1k cheaper than the new Mini Aceman and has the same upfront price tag as the recently unveiled Ford Puma Gen-E.

This rather substantial price cut has possibly been made to counter the array of cheaper electric crossovers that have arrived in the UK since the Avenger’s 2023 debut, which also includes the Kia EV3 and Volvo EX30.

It could also be a response to the government-mandated EV sales targets, as greater demand for the electric Avenger – Jeep’s only battery-powered model on sale at the moment – will help the American Stellantis-owned brand meet these targets, which will be getting tougher in the new year.

Like Vauxhall, which has recently reduced the pricing of its Grandland Electric SUV, Jeep simply explains that this pricing adjustment makes the transition to an electric car “more accessible for its customers.”

The mid-range ‘Altitude’ Avenger trim has also been given a £5k price drop – now priced at £32k – while the top-spec ‘Summit’ model is now priced at £34k, another £5k price cut.

The Jeep Avenger currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 71% in our Expert Rating index, picking up praise from UK reviewers for its attractive styling and competitive battery range. This range-wide price reduction could improve the crossover’s review scores in the near future, as a key criticism the British motoring media levelled against the Jeep was its high pricing when compared to other more affordable rivals.