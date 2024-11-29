Price reduction for Vauxhall Grandland Electric

On sale for only a couple of months, Vauxhall has decided to slash the pricing of its new Grandland Electric SUV, which the brand says is part of its mission to help make “Britain’s switch to electric simple and attainable.”

This news follows price reductions for the brand’s Corsa Electric and Astra Electric earlier this year, and the recent Stellantis decision to close its Vauxhall van-making Luton factory which put around 1,100 jobs at risk.

The UK government’s EV mandate policy stipulates electric cars have to make up 22% of new car sales for each manufacturer this year, with £15k fines applied for every sale that pushes it outside the mandate.

This Grandland Electric price reduction – which includes savings of up to nearly £5k – narrows the price gap between this battery-powered SUV and its cheaper Grandland petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid range, making the electric version a more attractive proposition.

The entry-level Grandland Electric ‘Design’ now costs a few hundred over £37k – this representing a saving of over £3k when compared to the initial launch price – while pricing for the mid-range ‘GS’ model has been cut by over £4k to £38.5k.

Vauxhall highlights that these price reductions mean that the ‘Design’ and ‘GS’ will now not be subject to the upcoming ‘expensive car supplement’ rate of VED that is coming into force next year for electric cars priced over £40k.

The range-topping ‘Ultimate’ will qualify for this additional road tax if registered from April onwards – an extra £410 annual charge from the second year of ownership – as it is now priced at £40.5k, down from £45k. By comparison, pricing for the Grandland petrol mild-hybrid starts at under £35k.

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 65%. Beyond the car’s lower-than-average review scores, this overall rating is aided by the SUV’s low running costs.