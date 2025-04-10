Revised Renault Mégane and Scenic E-Tech trim line-up lowers price

Renault has revised its electric Mégane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech trim ranges as part of an update that lowers the entry-level price tag of both models and introduces a one-pedal driving feature.

First off, the Mégane E-Tech’s entry-level ‘Evolution’ trim is set to be scrapped, with the mid-range ‘Techno’ taking its place as the cheapest option in the range. This hasn’t raised the entry-level price however. The ‘Techno’, with its longer equipment list, will actually be £1,500 cheaper than the outgoing Mégane E-Tech ‘Evolution’.

Prices have been cut by £300 for the lead-in Scenic E-Tech ‘Techno’ too, in order to make the brand’s flagship all-electric SUV a more appealing proposition for UK buyers.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Renault Scenic E-Tech

The current top-spec Mégane E-Tech ‘Iconic’ trim will also be replaced by a ‘Techno Esprit Alpine’ trim and new range-topping ‘Iconic Esprit Alpine’ trim level which comes with sportier exterior styling, 20-inch alloy wheels, and gloss black exterior accents. This new top-spec model will also be £1,000 cheaper than the outgoing ‘Iconic’.

The Scenic E-Tech – winner of The Car Expert’s ‘Best Medium Car Award 2025’ – has received the same trim level tweaks, with the ‘Techno’ joined by mid-range ‘Techno Esprit Alpine’ and top-spec ‘Iconic Esprit Alpine’ trim grades. That said, the entry-level 60kWh battery choice will no longer be available, leaving the larger 87kWh unit as the only powertrain option available.

A one pedal driving mode has been added as standard for both cars, which decelerates the car smoothly when the driver releases the accelerator pedal. Renault has also given both cars V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality which can charge appliances like laptops, kettles and even other electric cars at up to 230V.

The updated model ranges will be available to order from the end of April. Pricing for the Mégane E-Tech will start at around £32k, while the lead-in price tag of the Scenic E-Tech has been reduced to £37k.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77% in our Expert Rating index, while the larger Scenic E-Tech holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 84%. Both cars have been praised by the British motoring media for their spacious and practical cabins, as well as their competitive battery range.