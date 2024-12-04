Electric Ford Puma Gen-E unveiled

The compact Ford Puma, Britain’s best-selling new car in 2023, now has an all-electric counterpart that will sit below the brand’s battery-powered Mustang Mach-E, Explorer and Capri.

Ford will be hoping that the sales success of the recently-facelifted ICE-powered Puma – which currently sits at over 42,000 sales in the UK this year – will provide a sales springboard for the Puma Gen-E which, while being slightly taller and longer, has a similar exterior design to that of the popular petrol version.

Built on the same foundations as the Ford E-Transit Courier, the Puma Gen-E is powered by 43kWh battery unit which provides a power output of 164hp and an estimated maximum battery range of 234 miles on a single charge (226 miles instead for the more expensive in ‘Premium’ trim). Charging at speeds of up to 100kW, the electric crossover can charge from 10% to 80% battery in a reported 23 minutes.

Ford says that the car can complete a 0-62mph sprint in eight seconds flat, and top speed is electronically limited at 99mph.

The Puma Gen-E has the same size boot as the standard Puma, with 456 litres of storage space, but has also introduced its new ‘Gigabox’ underfloor storage which is included as standard which boosts rear luggage space up to 523 litres – 48 litres more than the similarly-sized Kia Niro EV.

Stepping inside, the electric crossover is near-identical to the petrol-powered Puma with a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired a with 13-inch digital instrument display behind the dashboard.

Heated seats and a phone storage cubby with a wireless charging pad also come as standard. Beyond the entry-level ‘Select’, the top-spec ‘Premium’ trim adds a more advanced Bang & Olufsen speaker system, keyless entry and a motorised boot lid. The optional extra list includes matrix LED headlights and larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

Ford has announced that UK pricing for the Puma Gen-E will begin at £30k, rising to £32k for the ‘Premium’. The electric crossover is now available to order, with the first customer deliveries scheduled to arrive in early 2025.