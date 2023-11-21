fbpx

Model update

Jeep Avenger soon available with petrol power

The Jeep Avenger crossover line-up is no longer electric-only, with additional petrol mild-hybrid and limited-run petrol models on the way

Jeep Avenger petrol

by Sean Rees
Jeep has announced that its compact Avenger crossover line-up is no longer electric-only, with additional petrol mild-hybrid and limited-run traditional petrol models on offer from the end of November.

Previously only available as a 156hp electric car, Jeep says that the Avenger will soon also be sold with its ‘e-Hybrid’ powertrain – a 100hp mild-hybrid setup that pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 21kW electric motor and 48V of extra mild-hybrid assistance.

This new variant of the crossover can also drive on electric power only – but only for up to just over half a mile when cruising in traffic at under 18mph. Heavy traffic is also where Jeep’s ‘e-creeping’ function comes into play, allowing for a series of short forward movements without accelerator input. Like the fully-electric model already on sale, this ‘e-Hybrid’ uses an automatic gearbox. Acceleration from 0-62mph takes 11 seconds.

Other than the engine, the ‘e-Hybrid’ also offers a few other new features, including the brand’s ‘open-air’ panoramic sunroof and an electronically-powered driver seat with a massage function. On the dashboard, drivers can choose between a seven-inch or ten-inch digital instrument cluster, which displays ‘e-Hybrid’ information such as drive mode, engine status feedback and power metre readings.

For a limited time, UK buyers can also opt for a conventional 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol model tied to the middling ‘Altitude’ trim. Called the ‘Altitude Plus’, this model also offers an output of 100hp and the package includes Jeep’s navigation software, a reversing camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and blind spot monitoring tech.

On sale from the end of this month, Jeep is yet to finalise the UK price list.

The Jeep Avenger has received a very warm welcome from the British motoring media – praised for attractive styling, competitive battery range and its off-road capability, while being criticised for its pricing. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
