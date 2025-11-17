Summary

The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is small family-friendly hatchback and the entry-level option in the Grande Panda range, below the slightly more expensive Grande Panda Electric.

Please note that this isn’t a full-fat hybrid car like its name suggests – it is a petrol mild-hybrid, powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a small electric motor that allows the hatchback to drive on electric power alone when coasting, reversing or in stop-start traffic.

“Small cars with big personalities are what Fiat does best”, says Parker’s Ben Whitworth, “and the hybrid Grande Panda picks up that baton with an effervescent confidence that its rivals may struggle to match.” Warmly received by the British motoring media, the Grande Panda Hybrid has picked up praise for its attractive looks and pricing, as well as its boot space and interior practicalities.

“The interior and exterior design are irresistible, the cabin and boot spacious for a supermini and the pricing is great value”, concludes Phil McNamara of Auto Express, however adding that “the ride lacks finesse and fuel consumption disappointed.”

As of November 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. That is a few points short of its all-electric twin, which holds an A rating.

Grande Panda Hybrid highlights Cheap to buy and run

Clever interior with practical features

Comfortable and relaxed driving experience Grande Panda Hybrid lowlights Tight rear legroom

Unsettled ride comfort at low speeds

Not the best fit for motorway cruising

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £18,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Fiat Grande Panda gets awesome retro styling and a big boot, but you can find other small cars for less cash.” 0Read full review

“The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is packed with charm, but is let down by its disappointing ride and efficiency.” Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol (with mild hybrid support) automatic Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 9 / 10

“Fiat has played a blinder by delivering a new Grande Panda that’s not just cheap, but packed full of character.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol (with mild hybrid support) automatic

Score: 9 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is full of charm, great value and easy to get on with making it stand out against its closely related cousin the Citroen C3 and other competitors like the Suzuki Swift.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic (with mild hybrid assistance) Hybrid La Prima

Score: 8 / 10

“We prefer the EV version of the Grande Panda, as we still believe 2025 is the year of the affordable, attractive, and small EV. If a mild hybrid powertrain works better for you, the Grande Panda fits the bill perfectly, and we stand by our claim made earlier this year that it’s the best car Fiat has made since the 500 remake in 2007! Even with a mild hybrid drivetrain, the Grande Panda remains an attractive, fun, and practical B-sector package, which will make an impact against more sober rivals.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic (with mild hybrid assistance)

Score: 8 / 10

“Fiat’s most successful models have been small cars with big personalities, those that balance equally generous levels charm, affordability and practicality. The new hybrid Grande Panda is entirely fit for purpose and it ticks all the big boxes – affordability, versatility, frugality and practicality – with a high-fiving exuberance and confidence that its rivals will struggle to match.”

Author: Ben Whitworth

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda is a great return to form for the brand. Not only is it stylish and charming thanks to the retro touches, it’s very affordable and comfortable, too. It’s not perfect – refinement on the motorway could be better and it’s not particularly fun to drive.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda is a welcome addition to the small car world that proves cheap can indeed be cheerful, and not nasty.”

Author: Rob Clymo

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda is cute, practical for its size, awash with neat details and very cheap. We’re willing, then, to overlook that its low price is abundantly clear in places and that it’s not that great to drive.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for a compact and frugal urban SUV that’s as enjoyable to drive as it is to look at, then Fiat’s hybrid Grande Panda should be at the top of your test-drive list.”

Author: Ben Whitworth

Read review The Scotsman Model reviewed: Range overview

“Even in hybrid form it’s lost some of its compact, lightweight, mischievous charm over the years, but it’s still great to see the brand back.”

Author: Gareth Butterfield

Read review The Sun Model reviewed: Range overview

“The car designers have poured creativity into every detail. Outside, the letters PANDA are stamped in the doors. Pixel LED headlights give it a twinkling signature.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“After the lacklustre electric version, the Italian maestros of the cheap and cheerful demonstrate how to make a basic family hatchback.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Fiat Grande Panda does so much for so little, and carries it off with an air of panache.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 52 mpg B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 118 g/km B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 20 B

The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol mild-hybrid’s average fuel consumption of 52mpg is fairly average for the small car class. Our data suggests that the Grande Panda is slightly more fuel efficient than pure petrol rivals like the Volkswagen Polo, but slightly less efficient than the Renault Clio.

On the insurance front, the Fiat’s premiums are predicted to be in one of the cheapest brackets, with cheaper insurance costs than the Grande Panda Electric.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grande Panda Hybrid, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

Overall rating C 52% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Fiat’s new car warranty is a bit better than average, and better rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Grande Panda Hybrid.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Grande Panda Hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for its mild-hybrid battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Fiat dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid has received

2025 Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Citroën C3 Origin | Honda Jazz | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini Cooper | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Ignis | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

