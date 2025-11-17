fbpx

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

(2025 - present)

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

66
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

73
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

70
%
B

Running Costs:

65
%
C

Warranty Rating:

52
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is small family-friendly hatchback and the entry-level option in the Grande Panda range, below the slightly more expensive Grande Panda Electric.

Please note that this isn’t a full-fat hybrid car like its name suggests – it is a petrol mild-hybrid, powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a small electric motor that allows the hatchback to drive on electric power alone when coasting, reversing or in stop-start traffic.

“Small cars with big personalities are what Fiat does best”, says Parker’s Ben Whitworth, “and the hybrid Grande Panda picks up that baton with an effervescent confidence that its rivals may struggle to match.” Warmly received by the British motoring media, the Grande Panda Hybrid has picked up praise for its attractive looks and pricing, as well as its boot space and interior practicalities.

“The interior and exterior design are irresistible, the cabin and boot spacious for a supermini and the pricing is great value”, concludes Phil McNamara of Auto Express, however adding that “the ride lacks finesse and fuel consumption disappointed.”

As of November 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. That is a few points short of its all-electric twin, which holds an A rating.

Grande Panda Hybrid highlights

  • Cheap to buy and run
  • Clever interior with practical features
  • Comfortable and relaxed driving experience

Grande Panda Hybrid lowlights

  • Tight rear legroom
  • Unsettled ride comfort at low speeds
  • Not the best fit for motorway cruising

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £18,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid front view | Expert Rating
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid rear view | Expert Rating
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Fiat Grande Panda gets awesome retro styling and a big boot, but you can find other small cars for less cash.”

0Read full review
Carwow

“The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is packed with charm, but is let down by its disappointing ride and efficiency.”

Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol (with mild hybrid support) automatic

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Phil McNamara

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Scotsman

The Sun

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models52 mpgB
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models118 g/kmB
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models20B

The Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol mild-hybrid’s average fuel consumption of 52mpg is fairly average for the small car class. Our data suggests that the Grande Panda is slightly more fuel efficient than pure petrol rivals like the Volkswagen Polo, but slightly less efficient than the Renault Clio.

On the insurance front, the Fiat’s premiums are predicted to be in one of the cheapest brackets, with cheaper insurance costs than the Grande Panda Electric.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grande Panda Hybrid, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

Overall ratingC52%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Fiat’s new car warranty is a bit better than average, and better rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Grande Panda Hybrid.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Grande Panda Hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for its mild-hybrid battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Fiat dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid has received

2025

  • Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Citroën C3 Origin | Honda JazzMazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini CooperPeugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki IgnisSuzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa Volkswagen Polo

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Fiat Grande Panda range at The Car Expert

Fiat Grande Panda Electric

Fiat Grande Panda Electric

Everything you need to know about Fiat

Everything you need to know about Fiat

New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid launched

New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid launched

New Fiat Grande Panda to arrive in the next year

New Fiat Grande Panda to arrive in the next year

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Reviewers conclude that the compact Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid offers excellent value-for-money, but hatchback rivals offer better ride comfort.Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

