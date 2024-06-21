New Fiat Grande Panda to arrive in the next year

Fiat has announced a new compact crossover that will be available with both hybrid and electric options that the brands says is inspired by the Panda hatchback of the 1980s.

As its name suggests, it’s a bit bigger than the city car-sized Panda hatchback that we have become accustomed too, and is based on the same foundations as the upcoming Citroën C3 and Vauxhall Frontera. The car’s boxy shape, rectangular faux grille and sloping rear window are all nods to the first-generation Panda of the 1980s, which had a sales tlly of nearly five million models during its lifespan.

These retro design cues are paired with square pixel LEDs lights in the front and back, much like the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 hatchback that arrived in 2021.

That just about sums up the firm details we know about the new Grande Panda so far. Fiat is yet to show us what the car looks like on the inside, and powertrain, trim specification and pricing details are yet to be confirmed.

We are sure to find out more at Fiat’s 125th anniversary celebration this Summer. This model is supposedly the first of several Panda-inspired family cars, as Fiat has pledged to launch one new addition every year until 2027.