Summary
The Suzuki Swift is a compact five-door hatchback that has been on sale in the UK in different iterations since 2004. This is the latest fourth-generation version, which became available to order in the UK in Spring 2024.
Available with either pure petrol or petrol mild-hybrid engine options, the supermini has been well-received by the British motoring media so far. Autocar’s Matt prior comments that the new Swift “keeps Suzuki’s trademark compactness and lightness” but introduces “new looks and a new engine”, while Car’s Seth Walton concludes that the Swift “remains cheap, well-equipped and is more efficient than ever.”
While there are reviews already published on the new Suzuki Swift, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Suzuki an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Swift highlights
- Class-leading petrol fuel economy
- Neat handling
- Well-equipped as standard
Swift lowlights
- Rather firm ride quality
- Some cheap interior plastics
- Rivals are more spacious
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £18,699 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Ultra
Score: 8 / 10
“Practical, more fun than one might expect and with loads of equipment, the new Suzuki Swift is a bit of a gem.”
Author: Andrew Charman
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Suzuki Swift is a value champion in a slowly shrinking class. It feels built to a price in a way the MG3 doesn’t, but the trade-off is a lightweight construction that provides agile handling and rock-bottom fuel costs.”
Author: Richard Ingram, Max Adams
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“With more bulbous curves, it may not look as dainty as its predecessor, but the new Swift remains similarly proportioned. It’s now packed with the latest safety features, making it great value for money too.”
Author: Catherine King
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Fourth gen of supermini brings new look and new engine but keeps Suzuki’s trademark compactness and lightness.”
Author: Matt Prior
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Yes, the interior is a little harsh to the touch and the boot a little small, but the new Swift remains cheap, well-equipped and is more efficient than ever. Crucially, it feels like a light, nimble thing that reminds us that you don’t even need 100hp to have a jolly good time.”
Author: Seth Walton
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The new Suzuki Swift doesn’t make any major changes from the old one — it’s still affordable, still frugal, and should still be reliable even if it does look a bit cheap inside, and isn’t the most practical thing around.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“There are bigger and more comfortable small cars, but the Suzuki Swift is frugal, fun to drive and, if you’re signing up to a finance agreement, great value. We recommend the regular front-wheel-drive (2WD) version with a manual gearbox and entry-level Motion trim.”
Author: Will Nightingale
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of July 2024, the Suzuki Swift has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of July 2024, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Suzuki Swift to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Swift, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Suzuki Swift. Check back again soon.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Suzuki Swift, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mini Cooper | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo
