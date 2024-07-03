fbpx
Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

Summary

The Suzuki Swift is a compact five-door hatchback that has been on sale in the UK in different iterations since 2004. This is the latest fourth-generation version, which became available to order in the UK in Spring 2024.

Available with either pure petrol or petrol mild-hybrid engine options, the supermini has been well-received by the British motoring media so far. Autocar’s Matt prior comments that the new Swift “keeps Suzuki’s trademark compactness and lightness” but introduces “new looks and a new engine”, while Car’s Seth Walton concludes that the Swift “remains cheap, well-equipped and is more efficient than ever.”

While there are reviews already published on the new Suzuki Swift, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Suzuki an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Swift highlights

  • Class-leading petrol fuel economy
  • Neat handling
  • Well-equipped as standard

Swift lowlights

  • Rather firm ride quality
  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Rivals are more spacious

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £18,699 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2024, the Suzuki Swift has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2024, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Suzuki Swift to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Swift, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Suzuki Swift. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki Swift, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mini Cooper | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has been commended by reviewers for being both affordable and well-equipped, but rivals are more spacious.
