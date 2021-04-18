fbpx

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
76 %
Expert Rating
Hyundai i20 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Hyundai i20

(2020 – present)

Buy a Hyundai i20 from your sofa with Cazoo

Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

The Hyundai i20 is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. The current model was launched in early 2020, arriving in the UK late in the year.

Unlike some rivals, the i20 is only available in one body style (five-door hatch) and with one engine (a 1.0-litre mild hybrid petrol unit). A high-performance model called the i20 N is due to arrive later in 2021. We will be building a separate page for that model, so check back again soon.

As of April 2021, the new i20 holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 16 reviews that we have analysed to date. Being launched during the turbulent lockdown year of 2020, we haven’t seen as many reviews as we’d expect when a new car is released. As such, this score could vary by several points (either up or down) as more reviews are published, so keep checking back for the very latest information. Similarly, there is no data yet available for safety, environmental or security ratings. As soon as these reports are published, we will update this page with the relevant information.

The Hyundai i20 has received praise for being a significant improvement over the previous model. Reviewers have particularly noted its styling and interior quality, although it’s still not considered to be on a par with rivals like the SEAT Ibiza and Ford Fiesta.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £18,800 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

  • Hyundai i20 (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Hyundai i20 (2020 onwards) – rear view
  • Hyundai i20 (2020 onwards) – front view

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mirror

+

Fleetworld

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2021, the new Hyundai i20 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the i20 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai i20 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new i20 is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Hyundai i20 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new i20 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Find your perfect Hyundai i20

Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Hyundai i20, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Kia Rio | Mazda 2Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda FabiaSuzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More Expert Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

This page last updated:

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.