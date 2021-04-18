Buy a Hyundai i20 from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

The Hyundai i20 is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. The current model was launched in early 2020, arriving in the UK late in the year.

Unlike some rivals, the i20 is only available in one body style (five-door hatch) and with one engine (a 1.0-litre mild hybrid petrol unit). A high-performance model called the i20 N is due to arrive later in 2021. We will be building a separate page for that model, so check back again soon.

As of April 2021, the new i20 holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 16 reviews that we have analysed to date. Being launched during the turbulent lockdown year of 2020, we haven’t seen as many reviews as we’d expect when a new car is released. As such, this score could vary by several points (either up or down) as more reviews are published, so keep checking back for the very latest information. Similarly, there is no data yet available for safety, environmental or security ratings. As soon as these reports are published, we will update this page with the relevant information.

The Hyundai i20 has received praise for being a significant improvement over the previous model. Reviewers have particularly noted its styling and interior quality, although it’s still not considered to be on a par with rivals like the SEAT Ibiza and Ford Fiesta.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £18,800 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the standout styling might not be to all tastes and the cabin is let down by mixed materials and a lack of colour, the Hyundai i20 hits the mark in almost all other respects, from its entertaining chassis and sweet-spinning three-cylinder engine to practicality, equipment and running costs.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai i20 is a serious contender like never before. The cabin is disappointingly dull but this is also a car with an entertaining, accomplished chassis, a smooth and efficient powertrain, solid in-car tech and some appealing finance offers.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7 / 10

“Hyundai has improved the quality for this new i20 and it is very well equipped with plenty of tech, which offsets the relatively high purchase price.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The ambition and new-found confidence driving the Hyundai i20 forwards is tentatively but plainly growing.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual Premium

Score: 7 / 10

“Sharp new looks, mild-hybrid engines and long standard kit list aim to make Hyundai’s supermini shine in a seriously congested class.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

Score: 8 / 10

“Cash prices look scary but keen finance deals and predicted rock-solid residuals mean the monthlies aren’t too bad. Add the tech experience, the best-in-class safety systems and five-year warranty, and the Hyundai i20 is a hugely appealing supermini for very sensible people.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

Score: 8 / 10

“The third-generation Hyundai i20 is another hit from Hyundai, bringing a great combination of efficiency, a good driving experience and impressive interior. It doesn’t quite wipe the floor with its rivals and go to the top of this class, but it’s a solid all-rounder that doesn’t really disappoint in any area.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai i20 is more fun than before and lots of tech has been added as standard”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Where the Hyundai i20 might surprise you most is on twisty roads. The firm suspension results in little lean and a lot of grip – though the steering does feel disconnected. It’s fun, but not quite so much as the Ford Fiesta.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE Connect

“Improved and more striking looks, decent interior space and good emissions all count in the i20’s favour, although a surprisingly harsh ride quality is a negative point.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE Connect

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai i20 is one of the surprise cars of the year, a car that turned out to be far better than expected.”

Read review Fleetworld + Score: 8 / 10

“There is no doubt the new Hyundai i20 is up against tough opposition in the supermini class, but the car is talented enough to stand out.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s nothing massively wrong with how the Hyundai i20 goes about its business but then, aside from its rear-seat space, there’s nothing astonishingly good either, making it hard to recommend against near-perfect rivals like the Volkswagen Polo.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Small Hyundai crammed with tech”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A big improvement over the old car, in that you might actually remember it. The new Hyundai i20 looks the part and drives nicely. Moreover, the n1.0-litre engine and high-tech manual transmission are impressive and the level of kit on offer is very good.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai i20 is a solid all-rounder with the ability to please many potential buyers. It’s roomy, reasonably well equipped, has a nicely fashioned interior, should hold its value well and offers good performance and economy.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2021, the new Hyundai i20 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the i20 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai i20 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new i20 is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Hyundai i20 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new i20 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

