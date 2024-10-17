fbpx
Electric Renault 4 E-Tech to arrive in UK next year

Renault has revived another nameplate from its past with the reveal of the Renault 4 E-Tech - an electric crossover that will arrive in the UK next year

by Sean Rees

Renault has revived another classic nameplate from its past with the reveal of the Renault 4 E-Tech – a small electric crossover that will arrive in the UK next year.

Built on the same foundations as the new Renault 5 E-Tech, the 4 E-Tech is a bit bigger than its hatchback sibling, and has been designed for customers looking for more space and a slightly higher driving position.

As it’s 22 centimetres longer, 3 centimetres wider and seven centimetres taller than the 5 E-Tech, the compact crossover’s closest rivals will be the new Mini Aceman, Jeep Avenger, Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.3. Its French manufacturer hopes that the car’s eye-catching retro-futuristic exterior looks and competitive pricing will stand out to buyers in the UK.

Renault says that the car’s jet black rectangular front grille design has been influenced by the original Renault 4 that was on sale from 1961 to 1992. The Renault badge and the grille surround are both illuminated, and the crossover has been given plenty of black SUV-style bumper cladding, from the chunky front and rear bumpers to the thick wheel arches.

The circular LED headlights and three-part oval-shaped tail lights are also a nod to the Renault 4 of old, and besides the standard hard-top roof, the car will also be available with an electric canvas roof that can be opened using a voice assistant command.

Opening the motorised boot lid reveals 420 litres of luggage space – 94 litres more than the Renault 5 E-Tech. In the cabin, the car has a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen mounted on the dashboard that comes with Google Maps built-in. This is paired with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The crossover’s powertrain options are identical to the 5 E-Tech, starting with the entry-level 40kWh battery and 121hp electric motor configuration that can muster a reported 186 miles on a single charge. The range-topper is a 52kWh battery and 150hp electric motor that has a maximum range of 250 miles.

Renault says the latter can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 8.5 seconds. While the entry-level powertrain is compatible with DC charging speeds of up to 80kW, the more powerful version can charge at up to 100kW, with a 15% to 80% battery top up taking 30 minutes.

The new Renault 4 E-Tech is scheduled to arrive in UK showrooms in the middle of 2025, and UK pricing and specifications will be confirmed early next year.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
