New Nissan Leaf and Micra to arrive this year

Nissan has announced that its new electric Leaf and Micra models will arrive in the UK this year, as well as revisions for the brand’s Qashqai e-Power hybrid.

Once the most popular electric car the world over, the Nissan Leaf will be returning in the second half of 2025 as a high-riding coupé-SUV and a smaller sibling to the Nissan Ariya. Set to rival the likes of the new Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and Volvo EX30, the compact EV has been given the brand’s ‘boomerang’ headlight design, flush door handles and a sloping rear roofline.

Not much else is known about the new Leaf, apart from the announcement that the model will be manufactured at the Nissan plant in Sunderland – the same factory that will be manufacturing upgraded versions of the Qashqai e-Power hybrid SUV this year, which Nissan says have improved emissions, efficiency and refinement.

2025 Nissan Leaf 2025 Nissan Micra

Before the arrival of the Leaf however, Nissan says that it will launch a new battery-powered iteration of its Micra hatchback, based on the same foundations as the Renault 5 E-Tech. The range will include two different powertrain options – 40kWh and 52kWh – with the latter providing a maximum battery range of over 248 miles.

That just about sums up what we know about the new Leaf and Micra at the moment, Nissan adding that it has plans to launch a new third-generation version of its popular Juke crossover sometime in 2026. More details are sure to follow in the coming months – check back soon to find out more!