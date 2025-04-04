fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Nissan Leaf and Micra to arrive this year

Nissan has announced that its new electric Leaf and Micra models will arrive this year, as well as an updated Qashqai e-Power hybrid

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Nissan has announced that its new electric Leaf and Micra models will arrive in the UK this year, as well as revisions for the brand’s Qashqai e-Power hybrid.

Once the most popular electric car the world over, the Nissan Leaf will be returning in the second half of 2025 as a high-riding coupé-SUV and a smaller sibling to the Nissan Ariya. Set to rival the likes of the new Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and Volvo EX30, the compact EV has been given the brand’s ‘boomerang’ headlight design, flush door handles and a sloping rear roofline.

Not much else is known about the new Leaf, apart from the announcement that the model will be manufactured at the Nissan plant in Sunderland – the same factory that will be manufacturing upgraded versions of the Qashqai e-Power hybrid SUV this year, which Nissan says have improved emissions, efficiency and refinement.

2025 Nissan Leaf
2025 Nissan Micra

Before the arrival of the Leaf however, Nissan says that it will launch a new battery-powered iteration of its Micra hatchback, based on the same foundations as the Renault 5 E-Tech. The range will include two different powertrain options – 40kWh and 52kWh – with the latter providing a maximum battery range of over 248 miles.

That just about sums up what we know about the new Leaf and Micra at the moment, Nissan adding that it has plans to launch a new third-generation version of its popular Juke crossover sometime in 2026. More details are sure to follow in the coming months – check back soon to find out more!

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved