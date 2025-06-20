fbpx
New Nissan Leaf crossover debuts

by Sean Rees

The next-generation all-electric Nissan Leaf has made its public debut with new SUV-style looks and a competitive battery range.

Set to challenge the sales of compact family-friendly EVs like the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.3, the new Leaf is a very important high-sales model for Nissan. It will soon enter production at the brand’s factory in Sunderland, the manufacturer hoping that the crossover will soon become “a British-built electric car icon.”

The new model’s exterior styling is a marked departure from its hatchback predecessor – once the best-selling electric car worldwide. The car’s thin LED headlights give the model a similar appearance to the larger Ariya SUV, while the crossover’s ducktail rear end is inspired by Nissan models of the 1990s.

Nissan adds that the car’s sloping rear roofline makes it more aerodynamic. Overall the car has a drag coefficient of just 0.25, which should make the battery slightly more efficient.

More important however is the substance below the surface. Two powertrain options will be available at launch, starting with the 52kWh ‘Standard’ battery option. This entry-level version can reportedly muster up to 270 miles on a single charge.

The range-topper is the ‘Extended’ variant, which is powered by a larger 75kWh battery and can handle up to 375 miles without re-charging. By comparison, the top-spec 81kWh Kia EV3 can also officially travel 375 miles between charges, while the 79kWh Volkswagen ID.3 has a maximum travel distance of 369 miles.

Nissan claims that the Leaf can charge at DC speeds of up to 150kW, adding that 260 miles of charge can be added in 30 minutes.

While UK pricing and trim specifications are yet to be announced, we do know that the new Leaf will be offered with the choice of 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels and seven different colour options. A panoramic dimming glass sunroof is also offered, but not likely as standard.

A 14-inch digital instrument cluster and 14-inch central infotainment touchscreen with built-in Google apps are combined in a single display that juts out of the dashboard. Standard safety tech includes intelligent cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

The Leaf will also be offered with a premium Bose sound system and a 3D eight-point surround view parking camera with ‘invisible hood view’ and a ‘front wide view’ cameras for seeing past parked cars, but these are likely reserved for the highest trim level or the optional extras list.

Opening the electronically-powered boot lid reveals 469 litres of boot space, and Nissan adds that ‘selected variants’ also come with roof rails.

That sums up what we know about the new Nissan Leaf so far. More details, including pricing and the car’s official arrival date, are sure to be announced in the coming weeks. Check back soon!

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
