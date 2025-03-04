Summary

The Citroën C3 is a budget-end petrol-powered hatchback and the cheapest car in the Citroën range, excluding the pint-sized Ami quadricycle. There is also an all-electric version – the ë-C3 – which we cover here.

Now on sale in the UK, British reviewers agree that the C3 is a promising new entrant in the small car class that is an improvement over its predecessor – the C3 Origin. Parker’s Ted Welford says the C3 has made “big strides when it comes to spaciousness, interior look and feel.”

Described as a “great-value small car” by Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire, the Carbuyer team says the C3 is “an unassuming small car that doesn’t do anything particularly groundbreaking” with interior that is “lacking” when it comes to quality.

John McIlroy of Auto Express adds that the car is “more comfortable, admittedly, than most of its peers” but that the car isn’t exactly exciting to drive, as it is “not blessed with any dynamic sparkle.”

As of March 2025, the Citroën C3 holds an Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. While this score is bolstered by low running costs, the car is yet to have its safety tested by Euro NCAP, which could impact this score.

C3 highlights Great value-for-money

Comfortable driving experience

Rather roomy rear seating considering its size C3 lowlights Awkward boot space

Rivals offer more interior quality

Not that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £17,990 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“At first glance, the Citroen C3 is a pretty unremarkable small car – more comfortable, admittedly, than most of its peers, but not blessed with any dynamic sparkle or, in its electric form, a big battery.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“The all-new Citroën C3 remains one of the most comfortable small cars you can buy and could be yours for a very reasonable price.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s an excellent addition to the small car class, and the choice of petrol, hybrid and EV adds to the appeal. Final proof will arrive when Citroen irons out its few electrical gremlins in these pre-production cars, but it most certainly looks promising.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen C3 is a cheap and cheerful supermini with a quirky design, comfortable ride and now the option of an electric e-C3 version.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, John McIlroy

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Citroën C3 is a great-value small car that’s extremely comfortable, though it does feel its price in places.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“This new C3 is a big improvement over its predecessor, making big strides when it comes to spaciousness, interior look and feel and powertrain choice, yet all while retaining its affordable cost.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (including e-C3)

Score: 8 / 10

“It looks good, is roomy for its size and feels like a place you could spend a good deal of time in comfort. The overall impression is that this is a very honest little car that owners will grow to love, just as people have fallen in love with Citroëns of the past.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen C3 is a quirky, comfortable hatchback (despite the SUV-like styling) and cheaper than most rivals.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2025, the Citroën C3 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Citroën C3 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 52 mpg B – mpg E – E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 128 g/km A 123 – 136 g/km A – B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 17 A 12 – 22 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £159 A Year 2 £477 A Year 3 £723 A Year 4 £973 A Year 5 £1,379 A Overall £3,711 A

The Citroën C3 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol hatchback’s average fuel consumption of 52 mpg is very good by market averages, and about what you would expect for a model of this size. Estimated servicing and maintenance costs on the other hand are excellent, and the car sits in a low insurance bracket too.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C3, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C3

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën C3. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Citroën C3 has received.

2025 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year

