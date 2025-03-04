fbpx

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Citroën C3

(2024 - present)

Citroën C3 | Expert Rating

Summary

The Citroën C3 is a budget-end petrol-powered hatchback and the cheapest car in the Citroën range, excluding the pint-sized Ami quadricycle. There is also an all-electric version – the ë-C3 – which we cover here.

Now on sale in the UK, British reviewers agree that the C3 is a promising new entrant in the small car class that is an improvement over its predecessor – the C3 Origin. Parker’s Ted Welford says the C3 has made “big strides when it comes to spaciousness, interior look and feel.”

Described as a “great-value small car” by Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire, the Carbuyer team says the C3 is “an unassuming small car that doesn’t do anything particularly groundbreaking” with interior that is “lacking” when it comes to quality.

John McIlroy of Auto Express adds that the car is “more comfortable, admittedly, than most of its peers” but that the car isn’t exactly exciting to drive, as it is “not blessed with any dynamic sparkle.”

As of March 2025, the Citroën C3 holds an Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. While this score is bolstered by low running costs, the car is yet to have its safety tested by Euro NCAP, which could impact this score.

C3 highlights

  • Great value-for-money
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Rather roomy rear seating considering its size

C3 lowlights

  • Awkward boot space
  • Rivals offer more interior quality
  • Not that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £17,990 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Citroën C3 front view | Expert Rating
Citroën C3 rear view | Expert Rating
Citroën C3 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2025, the Citroën C3 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Citroën C3 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models52 mpgB – mpgE – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models128 g/kmA123 – 136 g/kmA – B
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models17A12 – 22A – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£159A
Year 2£477A
Year 3£723A
Year 4£973A
Year 5£1,379A
Overall£3,711A

The Citroën C3 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol hatchback’s average fuel consumption of 52 mpg is very good by market averages, and about what you would expect for a model of this size. Estimated servicing and maintenance costs on the other hand are excellent, and the car sits in a low insurance bracket too.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C3, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C3

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën C3. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Citroën C3 has received.

2025

  • Auto Express AwardsCar of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mazda 2 Hybrid | MG 3 | Mini Cooper | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

