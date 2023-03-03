fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Citroën Ami

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

60%

Expert Rating

Citroën Ami

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Citroen Ami | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Citroën Ami is a pint-sized, electric-powered, inner-city runaround marketed as an alternative to mopeds and e-bikes. It’s currently the cheapest new vehicle in our Expert Rating index.

    Importantly, the Ami is actually a quadricycle, not a car. That has many implications, the most important of which is in terms of safety as it doesn’t have to meet the same safety standards as a conventional car.

    The Ami has picked up a very mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media, with scores ranging from poor to exceptional. “Compared to a car, it’s slow, lacking in safety equipment and rather uncomfortable”, says Tom Webster for Parkers, highlighting the Ami’s key disadvantages on the road.

    “It has serious shortcomings compared to a ‘proper’ full-size car”, says Richard Ingram of Driving Electric, “but makes for an intriguing urban transport solution nonetheless.” Reviewers largely agree that the Ami is a good match for the urban transport – it’s affordable, exempt from inner-city congestion and emissions charges, and is agile in tight streets and heavy traffic.

    That said, a few reviewers comment that the Ami doesn’t come with much battery range – up to 46 miles between charges – and, even though it is safer than a moped, the car’s lack of safety equipment is still a concern for several outlets.

    As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media.

    Please note that the Citroën Ami isn’t a car by legal standards – it’s a quadricycle (the same designation given to a quad bike), and therefore it conforms to far fewer safety regulations than most other four-wheeled vehicles. The Ami does not come with airbags, is illegal to drive on the motorway and has a maximum speed of 28mph, so driving this vehicle on roads where the speed limit is above 30mph is strongly advised against.

    Ami highlights

    • Cheap to buy and run
    • Very agile in tight streets and heavy traffic
    • Spacious for two
    • Quirky exterior styling

    Ami lowlights

    • Safety concerns
    • Only suited to inner-city travel
    • Small battery range
    • Larger city cars are more comfortable

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-door quadricycle
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £8,095 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Citroen Ami front view | Expert Rating
    Citroen Ami rear view | Expert Rating
    Citroen Ami side view | Expert Rating
    Citroen Ami interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Discover EV

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Move Electric

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    The Ami is a quadricycle, not a car, and therefore it does not have to meet the increasingly rigorous safety standards that new cars have to pass.

    Designed for inner-city commuting only, this vehicle does not come with airbags or any safety assistance tech. The manufacturer markets the car as a safer mode of transport when compared to e-bikes and e-scooters, rather than comparing it to larger city cars.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën Ami to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ami, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Ami has received.

    2022

    • Move Electric Award – Innovation Award

    2021

    • Auto Express Awards – Technology Award
    • GQ Awards – Best Microcar

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Citroën Ami, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    BMW i3 | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

    More news, reviews and information about the Citroën Ami at The Car Expert

    Citroën updates Ami range with ‘Tonic’ trim

    Citroën updates Ami range with ‘Tonic’ trim

    UK prices announced for Citroën Ami

    UK prices announced for Citroën Ami

    Buy a Citroën Ami

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Citroën Ami, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Lease a Citroën Ami

    If you’re looking to lease a new Citroën Ami, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Citroën Ami

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category