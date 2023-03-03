Summary

The Citroën Ami is a pint-sized, electric-powered, inner-city runaround marketed as an alternative to mopeds and e-bikes. It’s currently the cheapest new vehicle in our Expert Rating index.

Importantly, the Ami is actually a quadricycle, not a car. That has many implications, the most important of which is in terms of safety as it doesn’t have to meet the same safety standards as a conventional car.

The Ami has picked up a very mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media, with scores ranging from poor to exceptional. “Compared to a car, it’s slow, lacking in safety equipment and rather uncomfortable”, says Tom Webster for Parkers, highlighting the Ami’s key disadvantages on the road.

“It has serious shortcomings compared to a ‘proper’ full-size car”, says Richard Ingram of Driving Electric, “but makes for an intriguing urban transport solution nonetheless.” Reviewers largely agree that the Ami is a good match for the urban transport – it’s affordable, exempt from inner-city congestion and emissions charges, and is agile in tight streets and heavy traffic.

That said, a few reviewers comment that the Ami doesn’t come with much battery range – up to 46 miles between charges – and, even though it is safer than a moped, the car’s lack of safety equipment is still a concern for several outlets.

As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media.

Please note that the Citroën Ami isn’t a car by legal standards – it’s a quadricycle (the same designation given to a quad bike), and therefore it conforms to far fewer safety regulations than most other four-wheeled vehicles. The Ami does not come with airbags, is illegal to drive on the motorway and has a maximum speed of 28mph, so driving this vehicle on roads where the speed limit is above 30mph is strongly advised against.

Ami highlights Cheap to buy and run

Very agile in tight streets and heavy traffic

Spacious for two

Quirky exterior styling Ami lowlights Safety concerns

Only suited to inner-city travel

Small battery range

Larger city cars are more comfortable

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door quadricycle

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £8,095 on-road Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“”The Citroën Ami stands out for both its cute design and for being the cheapest way to go electric on four wheels, though technically it’s a ‘quadricycle’ and not a car.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Cleverly conceived but hard to recommend given its capability.” (Matt Prior)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Maybe we’ll go back to the simple pleasures of the bicycle and look forward to novel forms of e-power. But those who demand comfort – a roof, a proper seat, a heater, music – this is where the Ami should appeal. It’s not the urban answer. But it should be part of the answer.” (Tom Webster)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The Citroen Ami is an intriguing ultra-compact electric vehicle designed to be incredibly cheap to buy and run.” (Ben Hodges)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“If you live in France, you’re 14 years old, and you want a really cheap sort-of-car to zip around town in, then go ahead and buy an Ami. Otherwise, you’re probably better off buying an old little hatchback.” (Ryan Hirons)

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“I can see this model working in UK cities. The Ami is tough enough to stand abuse, it has no soft furnishings inside so it can be easily cleaned or even hosed out.” (Colin Goodwin)

Read review Discover EV + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A real breakthrough from Citroën, Ami is a great response to the challenges faced in today’s urban environments. It is exempt from Congestion and Ultra-low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges, and with other cities looking to introduce similar measures, AMI is a future-proof solution.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Citroen’s ultra-compact electric runabout has serious shortcomings compared to a ‘proper’ full-size car, but makes for an intriguing urban transport solution nonetheless.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“This tiny Citroen is fantastically unconventional could potentially cost less per month than a mobile phone. It’s just painfully slow on anything but urban roads.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroen Ami isn’t a car. It’s a quirky and affordable way of getting from A to B in marginally more comfort than on a moped.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Ever wished you could drive a dodgem on the road? Say hello to the Citroen Ami…”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“For those it does appeal to, and fit into their needs, then it is absolutely ideal, and we would back a decision to part with your money with a wry smile and a nod of respect for you daring to stick two fingers up at societal norms and dare to be different.” (Jim Holder)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“Deciding whether the Citroen Ami will suit your lifestyle depends entirely on where you’re starting from. Compared to a car, it’s slow, lacking in safety equipment and rather uncomfortable.” (Tom Webster)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Cheap to buy or rent and basic in the extreme, this cheeky French mobility solution could be ideal for the young – and the young at heart.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Yes, it’s a rubbish ‘car’… because it isn’t one. But it is fun to use and an entirely loveable object.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Ami has to be one of the most polarising cars we’ve tested, and its price and intended use must be factored into whether it works for your lifestyle. If you have a short urban commute of mostly 20mph roads, we can understand why you might consider one.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

The Ami is a quadricycle, not a car, and therefore it does not have to meet the increasingly rigorous safety standards that new cars have to pass.

Designed for inner-city commuting only, this vehicle does not come with airbags or any safety assistance tech. The manufacturer markets the car as a safer mode of transport when compared to e-bikes and e-scooters, rather than comparing it to larger city cars.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën Ami to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ami, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Ami has received.

2022 Move Electric Award – Innovation Award 2021 Auto Express Awards – Technology Award

GQ Awards – Best Microcar

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Citroën Ami at The Car Expert

