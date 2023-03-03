Summary
The Citroën Ami is a pint-sized, electric-powered, inner-city runaround marketed as an alternative to mopeds and e-bikes. It’s currently the cheapest new vehicle in our Expert Rating index.
Importantly, the Ami is actually a quadricycle, not a car. That has many implications, the most important of which is in terms of safety as it doesn’t have to meet the same safety standards as a conventional car.
The Ami has picked up a very mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media, with scores ranging from poor to exceptional. “Compared to a car, it’s slow, lacking in safety equipment and rather uncomfortable”, says Tom Webster for Parkers, highlighting the Ami’s key disadvantages on the road.
“It has serious shortcomings compared to a ‘proper’ full-size car”, says Richard Ingram of Driving Electric, “but makes for an intriguing urban transport solution nonetheless.” Reviewers largely agree that the Ami is a good match for the urban transport – it’s affordable, exempt from inner-city congestion and emissions charges, and is agile in tight streets and heavy traffic.
That said, a few reviewers comment that the Ami doesn’t come with much battery range – up to 46 miles between charges – and, even though it is safer than a moped, the car’s lack of safety equipment is still a concern for several outlets.
As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media.
Please note that the Citroën Ami isn’t a car by legal standards – it’s a quadricycle (the same designation given to a quad bike), and therefore it conforms to far fewer safety regulations than most other four-wheeled vehicles. The Ami does not come with airbags, is illegal to drive on the motorway and has a maximum speed of 28mph, so driving this vehicle on roads where the speed limit is above 30mph is strongly advised against.
Ami highlights
- Cheap to buy and run
- Very agile in tight streets and heavy traffic
- Spacious for two
- Quirky exterior styling
Ami lowlights
- Safety concerns
- Only suited to inner-city travel
- Small battery range
- Larger city cars are more comfortable
Key specifications
Body style: Two-door quadricycle
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £8,095 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“”The Citroën Ami stands out for both its cute design and for being the cheapest way to go electric on four wheels, though technically it’s a ‘quadricycle’ and not a car.” (Dan Trent)
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“Cleverly conceived but hard to recommend given its capability.” (Matt Prior)
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Maybe we’ll go back to the simple pleasures of the bicycle and look forward to novel forms of e-power. But those who demand comfort – a roof, a proper seat, a heater, music – this is where the Ami should appeal. It’s not the urban answer. But it should be part of the answer.” (Tom Webster)
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The Citroen Ami is an intriguing ultra-compact electric vehicle designed to be incredibly cheap to buy and run.” (Ben Hodges)
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“If you live in France, you’re 14 years old, and you want a really cheap sort-of-car to zip around town in, then go ahead and buy an Ami. Otherwise, you’re probably better off buying an old little hatchback.” (Ryan Hirons)
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“I can see this model working in UK cities. The Ami is tough enough to stand abuse, it has no soft furnishings inside so it can be easily cleaned or even hosed out.” (Colin Goodwin)
Read review
Discover EV
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“A real breakthrough from Citroën, Ami is a great response to the challenges faced in today’s urban environments. It is exempt from Congestion and Ultra-low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges, and with other cities looking to introduce similar measures, AMI is a future-proof solution.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Citroen’s ultra-compact electric runabout has serious shortcomings compared to a ‘proper’ full-size car, but makes for an intriguing urban transport solution nonetheless.” (Richard Ingram)
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“This tiny Citroen is fantastically unconventional could potentially cost less per month than a mobile phone. It’s just painfully slow on anything but urban roads.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Citroen Ami isn’t a car. It’s a quirky and affordable way of getting from A to B in marginally more comfort than on a moped.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Ever wished you could drive a dodgem on the road? Say hello to the Citroen Ami…”
Read review
Move Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“For those it does appeal to, and fit into their needs, then it is absolutely ideal, and we would back a decision to part with your money with a wry smile and a nod of respect for you daring to stick two fingers up at societal norms and dare to be different.” (Jim Holder)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“Deciding whether the Citroen Ami will suit your lifestyle depends entirely on where you’re starting from. Compared to a car, it’s slow, lacking in safety equipment and rather uncomfortable.” (Tom Webster)
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Cheap to buy or rent and basic in the extreme, this cheeky French mobility solution could be ideal for the young – and the young at heart.” (Andrew English)
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Yes, it’s a rubbish ‘car’… because it isn’t one. But it is fun to use and an entirely loveable object.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“The Ami has to be one of the most polarising cars we’ve tested, and its price and intended use must be factored into whether it works for your lifestyle. If you have a short urban commute of mostly 20mph roads, we can understand why you might consider one.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
The Ami is a quadricycle, not a car, and therefore it does not have to meet the increasingly rigorous safety standards that new cars have to pass.
Designed for inner-city commuting only, this vehicle does not come with airbags or any safety assistance tech. The manufacturer markets the car as a safer mode of transport when compared to e-bikes and e-scooters, rather than comparing it to larger city cars.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2023, the Citroën Ami has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën Ami to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ami, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Ami has received.
2022
- Move Electric Award – Innovation Award
2021
- Auto Express Awards – Technology Award
- GQ Awards – Best Microcar
