Citroën Ami range bolstered by top-spec ‘Peps’ trim

Citroën has unveiled a new ‘Peps’ trim for its pint-sized electric Ami quadricycle, which the brand says is a “sporty version with urban ruggedness.”

Now available to order, its manufacturer says that the ‘Peps’ “bringing together the best bits” from the other range-topping ‘Pop’ and ‘Tonic’ models, but with a new exterior colour – ‘Night Sepia’ grey (which is also available on the standard Ami).

Besides the new colour, the ‘Peps’ differs from the ‘Pop’ and ‘Tonic’ thanks to yellow decals on the front fascia, black bumper cladding, a rear spoiler, and a circular graphic behind the side windows.

The ‘Peps’ comes with with the same yellow and red door decals, as well as interior accessories like a smartphone clip, door nets, a central separation luggage net, a hook, and three storage bins.

Citroën has also scrapped the Ami ‘Cargo’ variant, which was designed to appeal to small businesses that run inner-city errands. Instead, the brand has rolled out a new ‘Ami Cargo Kit’, which can be fitted to any Ami to provide the Cargo’s business-focused configuration (the passenger seat is converted into a storage space) after five minutes of setup.

Pricing for the Citroën Ami ‘Peps’ now starts at under £9k, with the additional ‘Ami Cargo Kit’ priced at just over £250.