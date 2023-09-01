New Mini Countryman crossover debuts

Mini has debuted the next iteration of its Countryman crossover at the Munich motor show, which will be offered a family-sized electric (EV) option for the first time.

Set to rival the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and compact electric SUVs like the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Mini crossover has received a exterior styling makeover, now sporting looks very similar to the smaller Mini Electric hatchback.

The new Countryman is not so ‘mini’ either, as it is six centimetres taller and 13 centimetres longer than its predecessor, which should increase shoulder room and legroom in the cabin. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, but bigger 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels will also be offered for an additional fee.

The new Countryman compared with its predecessors

Starting with the petrol models, the new Countryman range begins with the 170hp ‘C’ model, followed by the 218hp all-wheel drive ‘S ALL4’. The range also includes a high-performance Countryman ‘JCW ALL4’ model, which provides 300hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 5.4 seconds.

Two electric models will be offered, which both use the same 65kWh battery to deliver a “go-kart feel” driving experience. The 204hp ‘E’ is equipped with a single electric motor and can muster a reported 287 miles of range on a single charge, while the more expensive 313hp all-wheel drive ‘SE ALL4’ has an official battery range of 269 miles.

Electric versions are compatible with 22kW AC charging optionally and 130kW DC charging, and the brand says that the latter charges the battery from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Inside, the Countryman adopts the same circular OLED central screen on the dash as the Mini Electric. There is no instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, with the driving information displayed on the central screen or the optional head-up display that projects data onto the windscreen.

The display is customisable, with different display modes to choose from including a ‘personal mode’ which allows you to pick any picture to use as the screen’s background, and the optional projector hidden behind the screen will then pick out the dominant colours and display them across the knitted dashboard.

Customers in the UK have the choice of three trims – ‘Classic’, ‘Exclusive’ and ‘Sport’ – with the exact specifications of these trim grades yet to be confirmed. The new Countryman isn’t available to order just yet, but Mini says that the first customer orders should be delivered by February next year.

Prices begin at over £28k for the entry-level ‘C’, while pricing for the electric range begins at over £41k. The most expensive model will be the ‘SE ALL4’, which will cost close to £47k before trim levels are considered.