Pricing announced for Denza BAO 5 SUV

Denza has announced UK pricing and specifications for the BAO 5, the first SUV from the BYD-owned premium brand, which is now available to order.

Positioned as a plug-in hybrid SUV with genuine off-road capability, the BAO 5 is a new leftfield Chinese alterative to established rugged SUVs such as the Land Rover Defender 110, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Toyota Land Cruiser, offering serious performance, a long standard equipment list and undercutting many rivals on price.

An off-roading plug-in hybrid

The BAO 5 is powered by Denza’s ‘Dual Mode Off-road’ plug-in hybrid system, which pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 32kWh Battery.

The front motor produces 272hp, while the rear contributes 388hp, giving a combined system output of 544hp. The petrol engine primarily acts as a generator to recharge the battery, although it can also drive the wheels directly under higher loads.

Denza claims the BAO 5 can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds in ‘Elegance’ trim, while still offering up to 56 miles of electric-only driving and a combined driving range of 519 miles.

The battery supports DC rapid charging at up to 100kW, allowing a 30% to 80% recharge in around 16 minutes.

Its ladder-frame chassis is paired with electronically controlled differential locks and an electronically managed centre coupling capable of distributing torque between the axles more quickly than a conventional mechanical system. Drivers can also choose from 16 different driving modes, covering a variety of road and off-road conditions.

The range-topping ‘Ultimate’ model adds Denza’s adaptive air suspension, which can vary the ride height by up to 14 centimetres to improve ground clearance over difficult terrain or lower the vehicle for easier access. The system also includes a self-levelling function designed to help create a flat surface when camping on uneven ground.

Premium interior as standard

Every model features a 16-inch central touchscreen with Google built-in, accompanied by separate digital displays for both the driver and front passenger.

Standard equipment also includes leather upholstery, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic glass roof, 18-speaker Devialet sound system and wireless smartphone charging.

A refrigerated centre console can cool food and drinks to -6°C or warm them to 50°C, while buyers can choose from three interior colour schemes and a range of metallic or matte exterior paint finishes.

Ultimate models add Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated rear seats, electrically deploying side steps, a second wireless charging pad and larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing and availability

The Denza BAO 5 ‘Elegance’ is available to order now from £69,500, while the higher-specification ‘Ultimate’ model starts from £78,880.

Both versions are now on sale in the UK, becoming the first SUV in Denza’s expanding premium line-up as the brand continues to build its UK model line-up.