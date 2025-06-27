fbpx

Toyota Land Cruiser

(2024 - present)

Toyota Land Cruiser | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

58
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

30
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

42
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a large seven-seat 4×4, and Toyota’s answer to the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Nissan X-Trail.

This is the fifth-generation Land Cruiser, which arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2024. The range includes both a pure diesel powertrain and a diesel mild-hybrid.

Its predecessor was praised to its off-roading ability and its solid build-quality, and this latest iteration has received similar praise from the UK motoring media. “The Toyota Land Cruiser is an incredibly dependable and rugged, making one of best 4×4’s you can buy”, says the Carbuyer team while praising the SUV for its practicality and Toyota’s reliability record.

Dean Gibson of Auto Express also commends the Toyota for its “distinctive” retro-inspired exterior style, and its straightforward driving experience, but adds that “the seven-seat cabin isn’t the most intuitive layout we’ve come across” and that it is rather expensive considering “that it’s powered by a relatively weak and noisy four-cylinder diesel.”

Keep in mind that its predecessor, removed from sale in 2023, was around £30k cheaper to buy new during its lifetime. That’s a significant price hike, and means that that seven-seat versions of the Land Rover Defender are the cheaper of the two.

For the increased price however, Heycar’s Matt Robinson says the Land Cruiser comes with “a newfound sense of luxury”. That said, he adds that the 4×4 “can’t quite compete in terms of plushness with the wares of the German big three.”

As of June 2025, the Toyota Land Cruiser has a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 58%. The 4×4’s good-to-average review scores are hindered by a low eco rating and rather high running cost estimations.

Land Cruiser highlights

  • Tough and dependable
  • Impressive off-roader that’s comfortable on-road
  • Spacious and practical upmarket interior
  • Attractive retro-inspired exterior looks
  • Toyota’s reliability record and long warranty

Land Cruiser lowlights

  • Significant price hike when compared to predecessor
  • Rather underpowered and noisy diesel engine
  • More lavish SUV rivals available for cheaper
  • Limited choice for trims and engines

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: diesel, diesel mild-hybrid
Price: From £77,845 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Land Cruiser front view | Expert Rating
Toyota Land Cruiser rear view | Expert Rating
Toyota Land Cruiser interior view | Expert Rating
Toyota Land Cruiser boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The retro looks of the Toyota Land Cruiser mask a new platform and contemporary technology for the long-running nameplate.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Dean Gibson, Antony Ingram

More reviews

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of June 2025, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Diesel models276 g/kmD276 – 276 g/kmD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models44D44 – 44D – D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£301C
Year 2£760C
Year 3£1,211C
Year 4£1,449C
Year 5£1,829C
Overall£5,550C

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data. That said, we are yet to receive fuel economy data for this new model.

The SUV’s insurance premiums are in a high bracket, though this isn’t much of a surprise given its size and price tag. The car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership total at around five-and-a-half thousand pounds. While there are cheaper family cars to run and maintain, this is fairly average cost prediction for a large SUV.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota Land Cruiser to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Land Cruiser, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Land Cruiser

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Toyota Land Cruiser. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Toyota Land Cruiser has received.

2024

  • Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year – Best 4×4 + Best Pick-up

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Land Cruiser, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery | Nissan X-TrailPeugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tayron

More news, reviews and information about the Toyota Land Cruiser at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Toyota

Everything you need to know about Toyota

Toyota Land Cruiser (2018 to 2023)

Toyota Land Cruiser (2018 to 2023)

New Toyota Land Cruiser ‘250-series’ coming to UK

New Toyota Land Cruiser ‘250-series’ coming to UK

New Toyota Land Cruiser SUV revealed

New Toyota Land Cruiser SUV revealed

Updated Toyota Land Cruiser gets new engine and extra equipment

Updated Toyota Land Cruiser gets new engine and extra equipment

The best cars for hauling presents this Christmas

The best cars for hauling presents this Christmas

Toyota boosts its scrappage scheme offer

Toyota boosts its scrappage scheme offer

Frankfurt – Toyota Land Cruiser beefs up

Frankfurt – Toyota Land Cruiser beefs up

230mph Toyota claims fastest SUV title

The fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser is solid, dependable, comfortable and also significantly more expensive than its predecessor.Toyota Land Cruiser
