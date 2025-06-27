Summary

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a large seven-seat 4×4, and Toyota’s answer to the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Nissan X-Trail.

This is the fifth-generation Land Cruiser, which arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2024. The range includes both a pure diesel powertrain and a diesel mild-hybrid.

Its predecessor was praised to its off-roading ability and its solid build-quality, and this latest iteration has received similar praise from the UK motoring media. “The Toyota Land Cruiser is an incredibly dependable and rugged, making one of best 4×4’s you can buy”, says the Carbuyer team while praising the SUV for its practicality and Toyota’s reliability record.

Dean Gibson of Auto Express also commends the Toyota for its “distinctive” retro-inspired exterior style, and its straightforward driving experience, but adds that “the seven-seat cabin isn’t the most intuitive layout we’ve come across” and that it is rather expensive considering “that it’s powered by a relatively weak and noisy four-cylinder diesel.”

Keep in mind that its predecessor, removed from sale in 2023, was around £30k cheaper to buy new during its lifetime. That’s a significant price hike, and means that that seven-seat versions of the Land Rover Defender are the cheaper of the two.

For the increased price however, Heycar’s Matt Robinson says the Land Cruiser comes with “a newfound sense of luxury”. That said, he adds that the 4×4 “can’t quite compete in terms of plushness with the wares of the German big three.”

As of June 2025, the Toyota Land Cruiser has a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 58%. The 4×4’s good-to-average review scores are hindered by a low eco rating and rather high running cost estimations.

Land Cruiser highlights Tough and dependable

Impressive off-roader that’s comfortable on-road

Spacious and practical upmarket interior

Attractive retro-inspired exterior looks

Toyota’s reliability record and long warranty

Land Cruiser lowlights Significant price hike when compared to predecessor

Rather underpowered and noisy diesel engine

More lavish SUV rivals available for cheaper

Limited choice for trims and engines

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: diesel, diesel mild-hybrid

Price: From £77,845 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Featured reviews “The retro looks of the Toyota Land Cruiser mask a new platform and contemporary technology for the long-running nameplate.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Toyota Land Cruiser’s cool design and overhauled interior show it can be successfully modernised. The greatest improvement has to be the way it drives on the road, which no longer has to be a case of ‘I’ll put up with it because it’s great off-road’.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Toyota Land Cruiser is an incredibly dependable and rugged, making one of best 4×4’s you can buy. There’s lots of interior space and clever off-roading equipment, making it a great choice for intrepid explorers heading off the beaten track.”

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Toyota Land Cruiser is back, but it’s a little different on this occasion, blending the ruggedness we know it for with a newfound sense of luxury. The price has gone up, though, and you don’t have any choice in terms of powertrains or trim levels.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The latest Land Cruiser is easily the most luxurious yet, but it can’t compete with similarly priced rivals in terms of plushness, refinement or on-road manners.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“There are better road-biased SUVs for the money. A seven-seat Defender is significantly cheaper, a BMW X7 more spacious and luxurious, while a Jeep Wrangler is even better off-road. However, the Land Cruiser will almost certainly be the most dependable option.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Want a genuinely rugged off-roader that’s phenomenally capable, quietly desirable, will never let you down, is well kitted out yet manages to look cool? Here you go.”

Author: Ollie Marriage

Read review

No safety rating

As of June 2025, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Diesel models 276 g/km D 276 – 276 g/km D – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 44 D 44 – 44 D – D Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £301 C Year 2 £760 C Year 3 £1,211 C Year 4 £1,449 C Year 5 £1,829 C Overall £5,550 C

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data. That said, we are yet to receive fuel economy data for this new model.

The SUV’s insurance premiums are in a high bracket, though this isn’t much of a surprise given its size and price tag. The car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership total at around five-and-a-half thousand pounds. While there are cheaper family cars to run and maintain, this is fairly average cost prediction for a large SUV.

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota Land Cruiser to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Land Cruiser, we’ll publish the results here.

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Toyota Land Cruiser. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

2024 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year – Best 4×4 + Best Pick-up

